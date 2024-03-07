WATCH: Claire Weinstein & Katie Grimes Go 1-2 In 800 Free (Day 1 Westmont Race Videos)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

The first night of the 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series has concluded at the FMC Natatorium. The session was very short, as it only featured the 800 freestyle for both men and women.

Watch the race videos from the first night below, courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube.

WOMEN'S 800M FREESTYLE

Top 8:

Top seed Claire Weinstein, who represents the Sandpipers of Nevada, posted her 2nd fastest 800 freestyle ever tonight in Westmont. She touched in 8:23.73 for the win, clearing the field by just over a second. Weinstein showcased a significant negative split, opening in 4:14.02 through the first 400 before closing in 4:09.71. The Cal commit owns a best time of 8:21.00, which she set en route to a 3rd place finish at the 2023 U.S. National Championships. Her training partner, Katie Grimes, also negative split the race. Grimes opened in 4:13.15 and closed in 4:11.69, finishing with a final time of 8:24.84. Grimes was the only swimmer to break 30 seconds on the final 50 tonight, closing in a swift 29.97.

MEN'S 800M FREESTYLE

Top 8:

It was a 1-2 finish for The Swim Team in the men’s 800 free, with David Johnston (7:57.00) touching just 0.11 ahead of Michael Brinegar (7:57.11). Johnston was leading with 50 to go, but Brinegar split 27.29 over the final 50 to nearly close the gap. Johnston was 27.89 over the final 50, doing enough to hold on for victory.