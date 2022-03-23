WATCH: Boys NCSA Race Videos from Scott Buff, Nathaniel Germonprez and More

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-19, 2022

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Last week, many of the country’s top age group swimmers descended on Orlando, Florida for the NCSA Spring Championship. While the meet provided plenty of highlights,

Arguably the meet’s biggest star was Greater Toledo’s Scott Buff, who won five events and downed several meet records along the way. The 17 year old high school junior is committed to join the University of Florida in the fall of 2023, and after this meet projects to have a massive immediate impact for the Gators.

Buff’s results included:

50 back: 21.23 (1st, Meet Record)

100 back: 45.89 (1st)

200 back: 1:44.88 (4th)

50 free: 19.56 (1st, Meet Record)

100 free: 43.56 (2nd)

50 fly: 20.54 (1st, Meet Record)

100 fly: 45.40 (1st, Meet Record)

50 fly race video

Top three finishers:

Scott Buff (GTAC): 20.54 (MR) Landon Gentry (NCAP): 21.13 Samuel Bork (MWWM): 21.27

100 fly race video

Top 3 finishers:

Scott Buff (GTAC): 45.40 (MR) Lendon Gentry (NCAP): 46.76 William Hayon (MWWM): 47.45

100 back race video

Top 3 finishers:

100 free race video

Top 3 finishers:

Texas commit Nathaniel Germonprez, a high school senior swimming for iNspire Swim Team in Kansas City, also had an impressive week by sweeping the breaststrokes and winning the 200 IM. In the 100 breast, Germonprez touched first in 53.04 after winning the 200 breast earlier in the meet in 1:54.87. Germonprez closed out his week with a win in the 200 IM in 1:44.58, setting new lifetime bests in all three races. Germonprez was off the meet record in all three races, with former Cal swimmer and 2020 Olympian Andrew Seliskar holding the marks in all three.

100 breast race video

Top 3 finishers:

200 breast race video

Top 3 finishers:

In addition to the individual stars, New Albany Aquatics Club from suburban Columbus, Ohio, put up a dominant showing in the boys relays. NAAC won all five relays, including setting a new meet record of 2:56.34 in the 400 free relay. The previous meet record of 2:56.98 was set by NCAP in 2015 and included Seliskar, former Harvard All American Grant Goddard and former Michigan All American James Jones. NAAC was led by 16 year old Hudson Williams, an NC State commit who outdueled Buff in the 100 free to win individually in 43.32.

400 free relay race video

Top 3 finishers: