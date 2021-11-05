Watch Both NCAA Championship Teams Go Head-To-Head In UVA vs Texas Dual

Texas vs Virginia

Friday, November 5 – Saturday, November 6, 2021

Charlottesville, Virginia

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “Virginia vs Texas”

Live Stream (ACCN)

Arguably the most anticipated dual meet of the season thus far will get underway today in Charlottesville, as the reigning NCAA championship teams will both be in action as the Virginia Cavaliers host the Texas Longhorns.

HOW TO WATCH

The swimming portion of the competition will take place at 4 p.m. ET on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday (diving will start at 1 p.m. Friday).

The meet will be live-streamed on the ACC Network, which you can find here. ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via the ESPN App.

Click here for a breakdown of how to watch the ACC Network.

MEET PREVIEW

On the women’s side, UVA was dominant in winning the school’s first-ever women’s NCAA swimming & diving title last season, while Texas took third, just nine points back of runner-up NC State.

Cavaliers’ Alex Walsh (women’s 200 IM) and Kate Douglass (women’s 50 free) won individual national titles in 2021 and followed up by winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the women’s 200 IM at the Olympic Games for the United States.

Virginia also has freshman sensation Gretchen Walsh, who has been off to an incredibly hot start this season, leading the nation in the women’s 100 freestyle and ranking second to Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil in the 50 free and 100 backstroke.

Texas’ roster includes freshman Erica Sullivan, who won an Olympic medal of her own this past summer with a silver behind American teammate Katie Ledecky in the inaugural Olympic women’s 1500 freestyle.

The Texas men roared to the NCAA title last season with a record-setting 595-point total. The Longhorns have returned their top 10 scorers from last season’s NCAAs, including 1-meter diving champion Jordan Windle, plus they’ve brought in a strong recruiting class that includes top-10 ranked freshmen Anthony Grimm, Tim Connery and Luke Hobson.

The Virginia men were ninth at NCAAs last season and have revamped by bringing in Alabama transfer Matt King and #3 recruit Jack Aikins.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Session 1 (Friday, 1 p.m.)

Women’s 1-meter diving

Men’s 1-meter diving

Women’s 3-meter diving

Men’s 3-meter diving

Session 2 (Friday, 4 p.m.)

Women’s 200 medley relay

Men’s 200 medley relay

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 200 free

Men’s 200 free

Women’s 50 free

Men’s 50 free

Women’s 200 fly

Men’s 200 fly

Women’s 100 back

Men’s 100 back

Women’s 100 breast

Men’s 100 breast

Women’s 1000 free

Men’s 1000 free

Women’s 400 free relay

Men’s 400 free relay

Session 3 (Saturday, 10 a.m.)