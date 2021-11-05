Watch Both NCAA Championship Teams Go Head-To-Head In UVA vs Texas Dual

Texas vs Virginia
- Friday, November 5 – Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Charlottesville, Virginia
- Live Results
- Results on Meet Mobile: “Virginia vs Texas”
- Live Stream (ACCN)
Arguably the most anticipated dual meet of the season thus far will get underway today in Charlottesville, as the reigning NCAA championship teams will both be in action as the Virginia Cavaliers host the Texas Longhorns.
HOW TO WATCH
The swimming portion of the competition will take place at 4 p.m. ET on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday (diving will start at 1 p.m. Friday).
The meet will be live-streamed on the ACC Network, which you can find here. ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via the ESPN App.
Click here for a breakdown of how to watch the ACC Network.
MEET PREVIEW
On the women’s side, UVA was dominant in winning the school’s first-ever women’s NCAA swimming & diving title last season, while Texas took third, just nine points back of runner-up NC State.
Cavaliers’ Alex Walsh (women’s 200 IM) and Kate Douglass (women’s 50 free) won individual national titles in 2021 and followed up by winning silver and bronze, respectively, in the women’s 200 IM at the Olympic Games for the United States.
Virginia also has freshman sensation Gretchen Walsh, who has been off to an incredibly hot start this season, leading the nation in the women’s 100 freestyle and ranking second to Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil in the 50 free and 100 backstroke.
Texas’ roster includes freshman Erica Sullivan, who won an Olympic medal of her own this past summer with a silver behind American teammate Katie Ledecky in the inaugural Olympic women’s 1500 freestyle.
The Texas men roared to the NCAA title last season with a record-setting 595-point total. The Longhorns have returned their top 10 scorers from last season’s NCAAs, including 1-meter diving champion Jordan Windle, plus they’ve brought in a strong recruiting class that includes top-10 ranked freshmen Anthony Grimm, Tim Connery and Luke Hobson.
The Virginia men were ninth at NCAAs last season and have revamped by bringing in Alabama transfer Matt King and #3 recruit Jack Aikins.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Session 1 (Friday, 1 p.m.)
- Women’s 1-meter diving
- Men’s 1-meter diving
- Women’s 3-meter diving
- Men’s 3-meter diving
Session 2 (Friday, 4 p.m.)
- Women’s 200 medley relay
- Men’s 200 medley relay
- Women’s 400 IM
- Men’s 400 IM
- Women’s 200 free
- Men’s 200 free
- Women’s 50 free
- Men’s 50 free
- Women’s 200 fly
- Men’s 200 fly
- Women’s 100 back
- Men’s 100 back
- Women’s 100 breast
- Men’s 100 breast
- Women’s 1000 free
- Men’s 1000 free
- Women’s 400 free relay
- Men’s 400 free relay
Session 3 (Saturday, 10 a.m.)
- Women’s 400 medley relay
- Men’s 400 medley relay
- Women’s 500 free
- Men’s 500 free
- Women’s 200 breast
- Men’s 200 breast
- Women’s 200 back
- Men’s 200 back
- Women’s 100 free
- Men’s 100 free
- Women’s 100 fly
- Men’s 100 fly
- Women’s 200 IM
- Men’s 200 IM
- Women’s 200 free relay
- Men’s 200 free relay
