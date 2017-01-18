WashU Picks Up Sprint Duo in Sabrina Baxamusa and Eleanor Pollitt

SABRINA BAXAMUSA

Baxamusa is a sprint freestyler out of Chicago’s northern suburbs. A senior at Glenbrook North High School, she trains with Glenbrook Aquatics. At the 2016 IHSA Championships, she finished 12th in the 50 free and also scored in two relays with Glenbrook North. At the 2016 IHSA Sectional Champs, the state meet qualifier, she anchored the medley in 23.25 and the 400 free relay in 51.46.

TOP TIMES

50y free 23.59

100y free 51.60

50y back 27.78

100y back 58.51

50y fly 25.69

100y fly 58.64

Baxamusa is a huge get for WashU. At last year’s UAA Championships, she’d have placed 2nd in the 50 free and 3rd in the 100 free with her lifetime bests. Additionally, she’d have placed in the 100 back B final and 100 fly C final at those championships last year.

Last year, she’d have qualified for the NCAA Champs in the 50 free. A 23.65 was invited in 2016. Meanwhile, she would’ve been just off of qualifying in the 100 free. Baxamusa will be an immediate upgrade for multiple relays, and she could be a national level scorer in her freshman season with WashU.

ELEANOR POLLITT

Pollitt comes from Storm Swim Club in Jacksonville, Florida and attends Creekside High School. She’s also a sprint freestyler, like Baxamusa. Pollitt finished 5th in the 50 free and 6th in the 100 free at the 2016 Florida 2A Championships, and also split a 23.84 on the end of Creekside’s 2nd place 200 medley relay.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 24.21

100y free – 52.70

200y free – 1:55.39

50y back – 27.89

100y back – 59.55

Pollitt will also be an immediate conference scoring weapon for WashU. At last year’s UAA Champs, she’d have scored in B finals in the 50 and 100 free, and C finals in the 100 back and 200 free.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a picture and quote to [email protected]