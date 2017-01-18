Penn State’s Shane Ryan Earns Big Ten Swimmer Of The Week

Swimmer of the Week

Shane Ryan, Penn State
Sr. – Havertown, Pa. – Haverford

  • Recorded two pool records and collected six first-place finishes against Yale, leading the Nittany Lions past the previously-undefeated Bulldogs
  • Became the first to swim the 50-yard freestyle in McCoy Natatorium in a sub-20 second time, winning the event in 19.72 seconds
  • Touched first in the 50-yard freestyle (19.72), 100-yard freestyle (43.93) and the 100-yard butterfly (47.24)
  • Contributed to first-place results in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:21.73), 400-yard freestyle relay (2:59.46) and the 400-yard medley relay (3:18.83)
  • Recorded NCAA B-cut qualifying times in all three of his individual events
  • Earns his seventh career Swimmer of the Week honor
  • Last Penn State Swimmer of the Week: Shane Ryan (Nov. 23, 2016)

 

Diver of the Week
Michael Hixon, Indiana
Jr. – Amherst, Mass. – Amherst Regional

  • Collected a pair of first-place finishes in the one-meter (430.43) and three-meter (443.33) diving events in Indiana’s dual meet against conference foe Michigan
  • Recorded NCAA Zone qualifying marks in both events
  • Earns his sixth Diver of the Week award
  • Last Indiana Diver of the Week: James Connor (Nov. 16, 2016)

 

Freshman of the Week

Kaelan Freund, Penn State
Lethbridge, Alberta – Chinook

  • Recorded six top-three finishes to help Penn State dethrone previously-undefeated Yale in a dual meet, including first-place results in the 100-yard breaststroke (55.42) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:00.58)
  • Took second in the 200-yard individual medley (1:49.89) and the 400-yard individual medley (4:02.04)
  • His second-place finish in the 400 IM solidified Penn State’s lead late in the meet
  • Contributed to two first-place marks in the 200- and 400-yard medley relays with times of 1:29.83 and 3:18.38, respectively
  • Earns his second career Freshman of the Week honor
  • Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Kaelan Freund (Nov. 23, 2016)

 

 

2016-17 Big Ten Men’s Swimmer/Diver of the Week
Oct. 5
S: Jack Smith, So., IOWA
D: Brandis Heffner, Sr., IOWA
F: Scott Piper, MSU

 

Oct. 12
S: Shane Ryan, Sr., PSU
D: Hector Garcia Boissier, So., PSU
F: Jacob Montague, MICH

 

Oct. 19
S: Shane Ryan, Sr., PSU
D: Matt Barnard, Sr., MINN
F: Justin Temprano, WIS

 

Oct. 26
S: Blake Pieroni, Jr., IND
D: Steele Johnson, So., PUR
F: Kevin Pomeroy, WIS

 

Nov. 2
S: Marat Amaltdinov, Jr., PUR
D: Steele Johnson, So., PUR
F: Nick McDowell, PUR

 

Nov. 9
S: Shane Ryan, Sr., PSU
D: Michael Hixon, Jr., IND

D: Steele Johnson, So., PUR
F: Jacob Montague, MICH

 

Nov. 16
S: Blake Pieroni, Jr., IND
D: James Connor, Jr., IND

D: Colin Zeng, So., OSU
F: Charlie Swanson, MICH

 

Nov. 23
S: Shane Ryan, Sr., PSU
D: Steele Johnson, So., PUR
F: Kaelan Freund, PSU

 

Dec. 7
S: Vini Lanza, So., IND
D: Matt Barnard, Sr., MINN
F: Cooper Hodge, WIS

 

Dec. 23
D: Steele Johnson, So., PUR
F: Brandon Loschiavo, PUR

 

Jan. 4
S: Vinny Tafuto, Sr., MICH
F: Jacob Montague, MICH

 

Jan. 18
S: Shane Ryan, Sr., PSU

D: Michael Hixon, Jr., IND
F: Kaelan Freund, PSU

