Wang Shun, Li Zhuhao Break Chinese Records In Tokyo

2018 FINA WORLD CUP TOKYO

Chinese stars Wang Shun and Li Zhuhao lowered National Records at day 2 finals of the FINA World Cup stop in Tokyo, both knocking off their own marks in the men’s 200 IM and 200 fly respectively.

Wang, the 2016 Short Course World Champion in the 200 IM, was pushed to a new mark in that event battling against a stacked field of local Japanese swimmers, including Asian Record holder Kosuke Hagino.

Wang led wire-to-wire, with the top fly (24.04) and freestyle (26.84) splits in the field for a final time of 1:51.45, lowering his previous record of 1:51.63 set at the Beijing stop of the World Cup in 2016. Hagino, who owns that continental record at 1:50.47, was 2nd in 1:52.50.

Later on in the session, Li went up against seven Japanese athletes in the men’s 200 fly final, prevailing with the victory in a time of 1:50.92. The 19-year-old went out for it from the get-go, splitting 24.04 and 51.97 at the 50 and 100m walls. The field started creeping up on him down the stretch, but he held strong, closing with splits of 29.24 and 29.71 to win by over a second.

His swim broke his old National Record of 1:51.57, actually set at this meet last year, while Takumi Terada (1:52.00), Nao Horomura (1:52.04) and Masato Sakai (1:52.24) were 2nd, 3rd and 4th in a tight battle.

Wang’s swim moved him into 2nd in the world in the 200 IM, trailing only Daiya Seto, while Li’s 200 fly puts him 3rd, with Seto and Chad Le Clos sitting 1-2.