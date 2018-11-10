Wisconsin HS Girls D2 State: Edgewood 4-peat and 2 Moderski Records

Edgewood comfortably won their 4th straight Division 2 (small schools) Wisconsin High School girls state championship Friday evening at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium. They finished with 328.5 points, 119.5 ahead of 2nd place McFarland who scored 209. Tomahawk were 3rd with 164, Greendale 4th with 143.5 and Baraboo 5th with 134.

The star of the meet was unquestionably McFarland senior Alexandra Moderski, a Missouri commit. Moderski’s night started with a 22.41 anchor split on McFarland’s winning medley relay, the best split in the field by over a second. She followed that up by breaking the Division 2 state record in both her individual events. Her 22.77 50 free time broke her own record of 22.84 from 2015, her freshman year. In the 100 she went a 49.68 to break the old record of 50.26, also her own record from her freshman year. The two wins raised her career individual wins total to 7, including 3 titles in the 100 and a four year sweep of the 50 free, the 4th D2 swimmer to win an event all 4 years (17th overall).

Edgewood entered the meet with a chance to win as many as seven events and ended up winning only 3, but that didn’t stop them from dominating the podium. They medaled 14 times (top 6 medal), including 9 top 3 finishes and 3 wins. Their lone individual win on the day came from junior DeeDee Walker in somewhat unconventional fashion.

Walker came down with the flu last week during sectionals. She understandably didn’t perform up to her usual standards and qualified only 9th in the 500 free. Wisconsin state meets are timed finals, so Walker was stuck in the first heat of two. According to Edgewood coach Emily Schwabe, Walker was back to full strength by Tuesday this week and it showed. Walker went 18 seconds faster than sectionals, 5:04.88, to win her heat by nearly 15 seconds. The winner of the final heat was Menomonie senior Mille Lausen who went a 5:07.84 to finish 2nd overall.

In addition to her heat 1 500 win, Walker nearly pulled off an outside smoke win in the 200 free. Walker qualified 8th in that event and therefore was seeded in lane 8. For the first 150 yards of the race it looked like a duel between Tomahawk junior Kylee Theiler and Stoughton sophomore Sofia Bormett, the top 2 seeds in lanes 4 and 5.

At the 150 Bormett led Theiler by .2 (1:23.49 to 1:23.69) while Walker sat a full second behind Theiler at 1:24.70. However, a 28.61 final split by Walker saw her catch Theiler (30.10 final 50, 1:53.79) and finish only .01 behind champion Bormett (29.81 last 50, 1:53.30).

While Moderski dominated the 50 and 100 free, the sprint free events in a sense really belonged to Edgewood. Edgewood swept the free relays by wide margins. They won the 200 free relay (1:36.62) by 3.55 seconds over Tomahawk and the 400 free relay (3:30.13) by 2.79 over McFarland, easily holding off Moderski’s hard charging 50.29 anchor leg.

Edgewood scored 43.5 points in the 50 free, the most any team put up in any event, and 42 in the 100 free. They had 3 top 8 finishes in both events led by senior Butler commit Issy Peterson’s pair of 2nd place finishes in the 50 (24.05, a tie for 2nd) and 100 free (52.29).

Other event winners

Mekenzie Hammer, sophomore from Monroe/New Glarus in the 200 IM, 2:08.37

Nicole Beckman, senior from Whitnall in the 100 fly, 56.67

Mara Freeman, freshman from McFarland in the 100 back, 56.50

Ella Houwers, sophomore from Whitewater in the 100 breast, 1:05.34

Trinity McNall, sophomore from Monona Grove on the 1 meter, 468.80

Edgewood picked up 15.5 points from the psych sheet, mostly on the back of Walker’s improved health. However, the biggest risers from the psych sheet were Whitewater who picked up 40 points to rise from a seeded place of 14th with 59 points to a tie for 8th with 99 points. The biggest drop off came from Rice Lake (35 points less than seed). Most of their drop off happened because they DQ’d their 5th seeded medley relay.

Looking Back and Ahead

Edgewood’s win streak is starting to reach record territory. 4 in a row ties the longest winning streak for a team in division 2 (Shorewood 1994-1997, record is 5 in all divisions). Schwabe has now tied David Westfahl of Shorewood for the most D2 titles by a coach with 4 (the record is 7 for all divisions). They have won 17 event titles over the course of the 4 year streak. This year’s team put up the 3rd highest points total in D2 history. The two higher points totals were from themselves the last 2 years (346 last year and 336 in 2016).

Schwabe credits great team culture for her team’s sustained success, and that success looks primed to continue. Edgewood return 150 individual points, nearly double next highest total, McFarland’s 77. Edgewood return those 150 points spread across 6 returning individual qualifying swimmers, tied for the most returning qualifying swimmers with Whitnall. McFarland return next most with 5.

Complete returning swimmer totals in the table below. Under that are individual points, team scores in each event, and the score progression after each event.

Team Standings

Team Points Psych Sheet Points Change From Psych Returning Individual Points Returning Swimmers that Qualified in an Individual Event 1 Edgewood 328.5 313 15.5 150 6 2 McFarland 209 207 2 77 5 3 Tomahawk 164 183 -19 32 1 4 Greendale 143.5 127 16.5 45.5 2 5 Baraboo 134 128 6 47 3 6 Monroe/New Glarus 118 106 12 63 2 7 Whitnall 113 106 7 50 6 8 Whitewater 99 59 40 47 2 8 Whitefish Bay 99 101 -2 24 1 10 Merrill 88 120 -32 54 3 11 Sauk Prairie 74 58 16 2 1 11 Stoughton 74 62 12 36 1 13 Wausau East 63 74 -11 25 2 14 Monona Grove 62 49 13 43 3 15 Jefferson/Cambridge 61 71 -10 15 1 16 Rice Lake 59 94 -35 10 2 17 Shorewood 57 55 2 22 2 18 New Berlin Eisenhower 45 31 14 40 2 19 Ashwaubenon 40 49 -9 28 4 20 River Falls 37 48 -11 37 4 20 Menomonie 37 38 -1 6 1 22 Fort Atkinson 32 35 -3 4 1 23 Medford 28 31 -3 20 1 24 Grafton 24 34 -10 14 1 25 Sturgeon Bay Co-op 22 20 2 5 2 26 Plymouth 19 23 -4 10 4 27 Seymour 16 17 -1 0 0 28 Edgerton 14 18 -4 14 2 29 Rhinelander 13 15 -2 13 1 30 Portage 12 14 -2 12 1 30 Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor 12 13 -1 12 1 30 Ladysmith Co-op 12 10 2 0 0 33 Platteville/Lancaster 7 9 -2 7 2 34 Kohler Co-op 6 6 0 2 1 35 Delavan-Darien/WisSchool-Deaf 1 1 0 1 1

Individual Points

Name Year School Points Alexandra Moderski SR McFarland 40 DeeDee Walker JR Edgewood 37 Sofia Bormett SO Stoughton 36 Mekenzie Hammer SO Monroe/New Glarus 36 Ella Houwers SO Whitewater 36 Mara Freeman FR McFarland 34 Issy Petersen SR Edgewood 33.5 Kylee Theiler JR Tomahawk 32 Anna teDuits FR Edgewood 31 Mille Lausen SR Menomonie 31 Nicole Beckman SR Whitnall 31 Kaitlyn Barth SR Edgewood 31 Jocelyn Zgola FR Greendale 29 Anna Oleniczak JR New Berlin Eisenhower 29 Ella Lohr FR Baraboo 28 Mariah Marowsky SR Fort Atkinson 28 Grace Schultz FR Merrill 27 Abby Reid FR Edgewood 27 Morgan Erstad FR Monroe/New Glarus 27 Kaylie Svacina SR Tomahawk 27 Maeve O’Driscoll JR Edgewood 26 Taylor Bradley SR Baraboo 26 Emma Harris JR Whitefish Bay 24 Megan Duffy SR Jefferson/Cambridge 24 Claire Schultz FR Merrill 23 Emma Clifford SO Wausau East 23 Mallory Todd JR Edgewood 22 Trinity McNall SO Monona Grove 20 Amie Barrow FR Shorewood 20 Erin Bergman SO Medford 20 Emily Landwehr JR McFarland 18 Brianna Back SO Monona Grove 18 Bella Smith SO Whitnall 17 Hallory Domnick SO Ashwaubenon 17 Hannah Kujawa JR Greendale 16.5 Erin Schuh SR Seymour 16 Brianna Homontowski SR Greendale 16 Kamyla Held FR Whitnall 15 Josie Peterson SO Jefferson/Cambridge 15 Kirby Tock SR Baraboo 15 Sophia Scolman SO Grafton 14 Lydia Barnes SR Whitefish Bay 14 Ella Weaver JR McFarland 13 Eva Mikla SO River Falls 13 Makenna Winnicki SO Rhinelander 13 Ines Bengana SR Whitefish Bay 13 Natalie Gneiser FR Baraboo 12 Brooklyn Miller JR Portage 12 Lauren Steien JR Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor 12 Madison Berg SO River Falls 12 Mya Bokerman FR New Berlin Eisenhower 11 Brianna Zimdars JR Whitewater 11 Sara Desing SR Whitefish Bay 10 Grace Radke FR Whitnall 9 Faith Forsberg FR Rice Lake 9 Gaby de Moya-Cotter JR Edgerton 9 Sydney Popp SO Ashwaubenon 9 Danielle Tesky SR Plymouth 9 Katelyn Holmstrom SR Rice Lake 9 Megan Marcks SR Tomahawk 8 Claire Sweeney FR Edgewood 7 Laura Billmann FR McFarland 7 Isabel Seyffer SO River Falls 7 Mattie Letendre SO Baraboo 7 Katy Volz SR Tomahawk 7 Molly Banks SR Sturgeon Bay Co-op 7 Melody Greenwood SO Menomonie 6 Grace Williams SR Sauk Prairie 6 Olivia Konzen SR Grafton 6 Rachel Lenz FR Whitnall 5 Ruby Schieldt FR Edgerton 5 Adriana Nickels FR McFarland 5 Mary O’Malley JR Monona Grove 5 Madisyn Tape SO River Falls 5 Maddie Guman SR New Berlin Eisenhower 5 Anna Czubak SR Shorewood 5 Madison Albert-Nelson JR Platteville/Lancaster 4 Trinity Kanitz JR Merrill 4 Emmi Belzer JR Fort Atkinson 4 Miranda Rautmann SO Plymouth 4 Aubrey Buskerud SR Medford 4 Isabella Josephs FR Plymouth 3 Nefeli Tselemegkou FR Whitnall 3 Abi Schauske SO Sturgeon Bay Co-op 3 Brooklyn VanNatta SO Platteville/Lancaster 3 Nina Schiro SR Monroe/New Glarus 3 Cassandra Keller SR Monona Grove 3 Madeleine Hammond FR Kohler Co-op 2 Isabella McCabe JR Plymouth 2 Giulia Brickl JR Sauk Prairie 2 Olivia Richetto SO Wausau East 2 Eva McNally SO Shorewood 2 Maggie Ripp SO Sturgeon Bay Co-op 2 Maggie Person FR Delavan-Darien/WisSchool-Deaf 1 Jocelyn McNicoll FR Ashwaubenon 1 Evelyn Geurts JR Ashwaubenon 1 Alyssa Radant SO Whitnall 1 Morgen Frausto SO Plymouth 1 Grace Forsberg SO Rice Lake 1

Event Scores

How much each team scored in each event

1 Meter 200 Medley Relay 200 Free 200 IM 50 Free 100 Fly 100 Free 500 Free 200 Free Relay 100 Back 100 Breast 400 Free Relay Edgewood 0 34 17 29 43.5 28 42 20 40 24 11 40 McFarland 0 40 0 0 20 0 40 0 18 25 32 34 Tomahawk 0 30 16 13 7 0 2 16 34 6 14 26 Greendale 0 18 15 0 16.5 16 0 14 32 0 0 32 Baraboo 0 32 0 27 0 22 0 0 0 0 39 14 Monroe/New Glarus 0 22 0 20 0 0 0 16 0 30 0 30 Whitnall 33 24 3 12 0 26 0 0 6 4 3 2 Whitewater 0 26 0 16 0 0 0 11 26 0 20 0 Whitefish Bay 0 10 13 7 0 16 5 9 0 11 0 28 Merrill 0 0 12 0 12 0 11 4 24 15 0 10 Sauk Prairie 0 14 0 0 6 0 0 0 30 0 2 22 Stoughton 0 0 20 0 0 0 16 0 14 0 0 24 Wausau East 0 28 0 2 0 14 0 0 10 9 0 0 Monona Grove 20 0 11 0 0 5 7 0 8 3 0 8 Jefferson/Cambridge 0 0 0 0 26 0 13 0 22 0 0 0 Rice Lake 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 28 1 9 12 Shorewood 0 12 0 5 0 0 0 2 0 0 20 18 New Berlin Eisenhower 11 0 5 17 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 Ashwaubenon 0 6 2 0 1 2 0 22 0 0 1 6 River Falls 37 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Menomonie 6 0 14 0 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 0 Fort Atkinson 0 0 13 0 0 0 15 0 0 0 4 0 Medford 0 0 7 4 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 4 Grafton 14 0 0 0 5 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 Sturgeon Bay Co-op 0 8 0 3 4 0 3 0 2 2 0 0 Plymouth 18 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seymour 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Edgerton 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 5 0 0 0 0 Rhinelander 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 12 0 0 0 0 Portage 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ladysmith Co-op 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 Platteville/Lancaster 0 0 0 0 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kohler Co-op 0 4 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delavan-Darien/WisSchool-Deaf 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

Score Progression

What the score was after each event