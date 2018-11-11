Wisconsin HS Girls D1 State: Middleton Cruise, Bennin Breast Record

Results
D2 Recap from Friday
Middleton scored 249.5 points to win their 3rd straight Division 1 (large schools) Wisconsin high school girls state title Saturday afternoon. Middleton overcame a small psych sheet deficit to Cedarburg to win by 61.5 over Cedarburg’s 188 points. This was expected after last year when Middleton also overcame a small deficit to win by 69.5. Outside of Cedarburg, the top of the meet was dominated by Madison suburbs. Sun Prairie were 3rd with 170, and Verona/Mt Horeb were a close 4th with 169.
The headline swim of the night came from Mount Horeb senior Grace Bennin, a Minnesota commit,who went a 1:00.65 to break the D1 state record. The old record of 1:01.72 was set in 2011 by Sami Pochowski of Cedarburg. Bennin also won the 200 IM (1:59.93) by 2+ seconds over Bay Port junior Emma Lasecki (2:02.10).
The most exciting individual events were the pair of showdowns in the 100 back and 100 fly between Brookfield East sophomore Reilly Tiltmann and Madison West senior Katrina Marty, an Arizona State commit.
In the 100 fly, they entered as the top two seeds. Tiltmann (54.56) won the event over Marty (54.62) by .06. Defending champion Gabriela Pierobon Mays of Middleton was 4th.
In the 100 back Marty, the defending state champion, was seeded 4th, exactly 1 second behind top seed Tiltmann. Tiltmann again prevailed in a close race, winning by .14 with a 54.62 to Marty’s 2nd place 54.76.
The other double winner on the night was Sun Prairie sophomore Sophie Fiske who swept the 50 and 100 free (23.20, 50.35). However, despite the double wins, the highlight of Fiske’s night came on the final relay. In that event she dove in 3rd behind Cedarburg and Brookfield East. Her first 50 of 23.28 was enough to catch both teams, but she led Cedarburg anchor Maya Novack by only .01. She pulled away on the last 50 and finished with a field best split of 49.36. The relay win moved her team into 3rd place in the team standings by a single point over Verona/Mt Horeb.
Middleton’s team win was spearheaded by Hannah Aegerter who scored 37 individual points by winning the 500 free (4:55.48) and taking 2nd in the 200 free (1:52.36) behind Menomonee Falls/Hamilton junior Cassie Stegner (1:49.21). Middleton also got 32 points from sophomore Ally Silvestri (4th 200 IM, 2nd 100 breast), and 30 from senior Makenna Licking (5th 200 free, 3rd 500 free). They scored points in every event except diving and the 400 free relay (they DQ’d their 400 free relay at sectionals so they didn’t qualify).
Other winners
- Neenah junior Av Osero defended her the diving title, winning with a score of 515.20.
- Verona/Mount Horeb won the 200 medley (1:43.34) over 2nd place Middleton (1:44.08)
- Middleon won the 200 free relay (1:34.24) over Verona/Mount Horeb (1:35.61)
Middleton gained the most points vs the psych sheet with 58 gained. Next best was Germantown who gained 32 and jumped from 17th place on the psych sheet to 13th.
Cedarburg scored the most points in any individual event with 37 in the 100 breast (they went 3-7-9). Middleton had the 3 of the next 5 highest scoring events with 36 in the 500 free (1-3), 31 in the 200 free (2-5), and 31 in the 200 IM (4-6-14). Also with big events were Waukesha South/Mukwonago with 36 in the 200 free (6-7-10-13), Cedarburg with 33 in the 50 free (2-3), and Arrowhead with 31 in the 500 free (4-5-15). The complete team event scores are in the event scores table below.
Looking Ahead
Middleton’s run atop the division may be in danger next year. They return only 49 individual points, 7th most in the division. They do return 6 swimmers who qualified for an individual event at this meet, 1 behind Sun Prairie’s division leading 7.
Waukesha South/Mukwonago return the most individual points with 81. Next are Brookfield East with 75, Sun Prairie with 67, Cedarburg with 64, Arrowhead with 63, and Menomonee Falls/Hamilton with 51.
Team Scores
|Team
|Points
|Psych Sheet Points
|Change From Psych
|Returning Individual Points
|# of Returning Swimmers that Qualified an Individual Event
|1
|Middleton
|249.5
|191.5
|58
|49
|6
|2
|Cedarburg
|188
|194
|-6
|64
|5
|3
|Sun Prairie
|170
|163
|7
|67
|7
|4
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|169
|138
|31
|19
|3
|5
|Brookfield East
|150
|140
|10
|75
|4
|6
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|142.5
|138.5
|4
|81
|5
|7
|Arrowhead
|125
|155
|-30
|63
|6
|8
|Madison West
|120
|99
|21
|28
|5
|9
|Madison Memorial
|108
|85
|23
|38
|5
|10
|Stevens Point
|102.5
|158
|-55.5
|14.5
|2
|11
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|91
|67.5
|23.5
|51
|2
|12
|Muskego
|89
|142
|-53
|37
|5
|13
|Germantown
|73
|41
|32
|4
|3
|14
|Bay Port
|55
|82
|-27
|33
|2
|15
|Neenah
|47
|63
|-16
|39
|4
|16
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|45
|36
|9
|37
|2
|17
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|42
|61
|-19
|14
|1
|18
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|36
|44
|-8
|0
|1
|19
|Brookfield Central
|26
|5
|21
|0
|2
|19
|De Pere/West De Pere
|26
|16
|10
|0
|1
|21
|D.C. Everest
|25
|32.5
|-7.5
|11
|3
|22
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|23
|19.5
|3.5
|0
|0
|22
|Oak Creek
|23
|18
|5
|14
|1
|24
|Hudson
|22.5
|31.5
|-9
|13
|1
|25
|Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic
|22
|32
|-10
|0
|0
|26
|Homestead
|19
|13.5
|5.5
|0
|0
|27
|Racine Case
|17
|17
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Milton
|16
|20
|-4
|16
|1
|29
|Wauwatosa West
|15
|16
|-1
|9
|1
|29
|Kenosha Tremper
|15
|11
|4
|0
|1
|31
|Waunakee
|13
|14
|-1
|2
|2
|32
|Madison La Follette
|12.5
|12
|0.5
|12.5
|1
|33
|Janesville Craig
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|34
|Appleton North
|7
|34.5
|-27.5
|3
|2
|35
|Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine
|6
|19
|-13
|2
|1
|35
|Eau Claire Memorial
|6
|5
|1
|6
|2
|35
|Racine Horlick
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|35
|Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy
|6
|0
|6
|6
|1
|39
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|40
|Nicolet
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|41
|DeForest
|1.5
|2
|-0.5
|0
|1
|42
|Chilton Co-op
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|43
|West Bend West/East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43
|Oconomowoc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Franklin
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|1
|43
|Fond du Lac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43
|Badger Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Individual Scores
|Name
|Year
|School
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Second Event
|Place
|Time
|Sophie Fiske
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|40
|50 Free
|1
|23.2
|100 Free
|1
|50.35
|Reilly Tiltmann
|SO
|Brookfield East
|40
|100 Fly
|1
|54.56
|100 Back
|1
|54.62
|Grace Bennin
|SR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|40
|200 IM
|1
|1:59.93
|100 Breast
|1
|1:00.65R
|Cassie Stegner
|JR
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|37
|200 Free
|1
|1:49.21
|100 Free
|2
|50.84
|Hannah Aegerter
|SR
|Middleton
|37
|200 Free
|2
|1:52.36
|500 Free
|1
|4:55.48
|Katrina Marty
|SR
|Madison West
|34
|100 Fly
|2
|54.62
|100 Back
|2
|54.76
|Emma Lasecki
|JR
|Bay Port
|33
|200 IM
|2
|2:02.10
|100 Fly
|3
|54.86
|Maya Novack
|JR
|Cedarburg
|32
|50 Free
|3
|23.66
|100 Free
|3
|51.35
|Ally Silvestri
|SO
|Middleton
|32
|200 IM
|4
|2:05.29
|100 Breast
|2
|1:02.41
|Abby Carlson
|SO
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|31
|200 IM
|5
|2:05.60
|500 Free
|2
|4:58.63
|Olivia Meinberg
|JR
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|30
|50 Free
|4
|23.96
|100 Free
|4
|51.99
|Alivia Farber
|SR
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|30
|200 Free
|3
|1:52.38
|100 Free
|5
|52.13
|Makenna Licking
|SR
|Middleton
|30
|200 Free
|5
|1:53.22
|500 Free
|3
|5:03.09
|Gabriela Pierobon Mays
|JR
|Middleton
|30
|100 Fly
|4
|55.28
|100 Back
|4
|55.78
|Emmaleigh Zietlow
|SO
|Arrowhead
|29
|200 Free
|4
|1:52.86
|500 Free
|5
|5:05.06
|Erika Remington
|SR
|Cedarburg
|28
|50 Free
|2
|23.47
|100 Fly
|8
|56.8
|Bri Zablocki
|SR
|De Pere/West De Pere
|26
|200 IM
|7
|2:05.74
|100 Fly
|5
|56.06
|Bridget Sullivan
|SO
|Madison West
|25
|50 Free
|5
|23.97
|100 Free
|8
|52.46
|Kennedy Gilbertson
|SR
|Stevens Point
|25
|100 Free
|9
|52.52
|100 Back
|3
|55.5
|Brigid Gwidt
|SO
|Cedarburg
|23
|200 IM
|10
|2:07.55
|100 Breast
|3
|1:03.32
|Trinity Gilbert
|SR
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|23
|200 IM
|3
|2:03.51
|100 Back
|10
|56.98
|Abby Wanezek
|FR
|Brookfield East
|22
|100 Free
|6
|52.24
|100 Back
|9
|56.66
|Madison Misko
|SR
|Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic
|22
|50 Free
|8
|24.18
|100 Free
|7
|52.42
|Carly McKeon
|JR
|Madison Memorial
|21
|200 Free
|9
|1:53.87
|500 Free
|7
|5:07.77
|Av Osero
|JR
|Neenah
|20
|1 Meter
|1
|515.2
|Sydney Stoll
|SO
|Arrowhead
|20
|200 IM
|12
|2:07.82
|500 Free
|4
|5:03.37
|Sara Stewart
|JR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|19
|100 Fly
|11
|57.43
|100 Back
|6
|56.28
|Erin Szczupakiewicz
|SO
|Muskego
|19
|100 Fly
|6
|56.41
|100 Back
|11
|57.32
|Leah Tunney
|SR
|Homestead
|19
|200 Free
|11
|1:54.33
|500 Free
|6
|5:05.59
|Alex Anagnostopoulos
|JR
|Middleton
|17
|200 IM
|14
|2:08.34
|100 Breast
|5
|1:04.35
|McKenzie Sanchez
|SR
|Racine Case
|17
|1 Meter
|2
|493.45
|Danielle Cramer
|JR
|Milton
|16
|200 IM
|15
|2:08.54
|100 Back
|5
|56.11
|Emma Gatzke
|SO
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|16
|200 Free
|6
|1:53.46
|100 Free
|14
|52.97
|Janelle Schulz
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|16
|200 IM
|9
|2:07.54
|100 Breast
|10
|1:06.04
|Alexis Woida
|SR
|Arrowhead
|16
|1 Meter
|3
|465.25
|Mia Matic
|SR
|Kenosha Tremper
|15
|1 Meter
|4
|431.2
|Anna Kult
|JR
|Brookfield Central
|15
|100 Breast
|4
|1:04.29
|Brigitta Neverman
|FR
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|14
|200 IM
|8
|2:06.77
|100 Back
|14
|57.65
|Faith Johnson
|FR
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|14
|100 Fly
|14
|57.72
|100 Back
|8
|56.5
|Brooke Goedel
|JR
|Oak Creek
|14
|1 Meter
|5
|423.15
|Lexi Penney
|JR
|Brookfield East
|13
|1 Meter
|6
|395.15
|Taylor Short
|JR
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|13
|200 Free
|10
|1:54.21
|100 Free
|11
|52.66
|Ella Stein
|JR
|Hudson
|13
|200 IM
|17
|2:08.96
|100 Breast
|6
|1:05.03
|Emily Keebler
|SR
|Middleton
|13
|200 IM
|6
|2:05.67
|Zaria Terry
|SO
|Madison La Follette
|12.5
|50 Free
|6
|24.1
|100 Fly
|24
|58.98
|Berkley Smith
|JR
|Middleton
|12.5
|50 Free
|6
|24.1
|Bailey Schroeder
|SO
|Neenah
|12
|1 Meter
|7
|387.85
|Kendall Gonzalez
|SO
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|12
|200 Free
|7
|1:53.58
|Stephanie Marks
|SR
|Germantown
|12
|100 Free
|24
|54.31
|100 Back
|7
|56.35
|Josie McCartney
|JR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|12
|100 Fly
|7
|56.78
|Cassidy Carey
|JR
|Sun Prairie
|12
|100 Fly
|10
|57.11
|100 Back
|12
|57.39
|Elizabeth Weil
|JR
|Cedarburg
|12
|100 Breast
|7
|1:05.34
|Bethany Rahn
|FR
|D.C. Everest
|11
|200 Free
|17
|1:55.51
|500 Free
|8
|5:08.53
|Julia Gill
|SR
|Germantown
|11
|1 Meter
|8
|387.1
|Kaitlyn Wilhelms
|SR
|Waunakee
|11
|200 Free
|8
|1:53.68
|100 Free
|21
|53.94
|Maggie Teng
|SR
|Brookfield Central
|11
|100 Breast
|8
|1:05.52
|Zoe Woods
|SR
|Brookfield East
|10
|50 Free
|8
|24.18
|Lauren Malinowski
|FR
|Wauwatosa West
|9
|200 Free
|23
|1:56.85
|100 Fly
|9
|56.9
|Ashley George
|SO
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|9
|200 Free
|13
|1:54.47
|500 Free
|12
|5:09.81
|Sydney Hoff
|SO
|Stevens Point
|9
|200 Free
|15
|1:54.60
|500 Free
|10
|5:09.17
|Sophia Remington
|SO
|Cedarburg
|9
|100 Breast
|9
|1:05.54
|Holli Anderson
|SR
|Oak Creek
|9
|1 Meter
|9
|383.8
|Sommer Rhodes
|SR
|Janesville Craig
|9
|500 Free
|9
|5:08.76
|Ella DeFever
|JR
|Madison Memorial
|8
|200 Free
|14
|1:54.59
|100 Free
|12
|52.86
|Riley Melendy
|SR
|Bay Port
|8
|200 IM
|13
|2:08.25
|100 Back
|13
|57.48
|Sydney Nelson
|FR
|Arrowhead
|7
|1 Meter
|10
|380.55
|Grace Mayes
|JR
|Muskego
|7
|200 Free
|12
|1:54.38
|100 Free
|15
|53.03
|Claire Eisele
|JR
|Neenah
|7
|200 Free
|18
|1:55.61
|100 Free
|10
|52.58
|Irene Wilson
|SO
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|7
|50 Free
|10
|24.29
|Kiara Bissen
|SO
|Madison Memorial
|7
|50 Free
|13
|24.33
|100 Breast
|14
|1:06.98
|Megan Lucyshyn
|SO
|Arrowhead
|6
|50 Free
|11
|24.3
|100 Free
|17
|53.35
|Ali Pecore
|SO
|Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy
|6
|500 Free
|11
|5:09.73
|Amaya Jerdee
|SR
|Racine Horlick
|6
|1 Meter
|11
|379.9
|Michaela Nelson
|SR
|Sun Prairie
|6
|200 IM
|11
|2:07.59
|100 Fly
|20
|58.37
|Julia Larson
|SR
|Wauwatosa West
|6
|50 Free
|12
|24.31
|100 Free
|16
|53.28
|Alaina Breitbach
|JR
|Stevens Point
|5.5
|200 IM
|23
|2:11.79
|100 Breast
|11
|1:06.14
|Faith Eilertson
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|5.5
|100 Breast
|11
|1:06.14
|Gretchen Hanson
|JR
|Eau Claire Memorial
|5
|1 Meter
|12
|378
|Meredith Bangs
|SO
|Muskego
|5
|200 Free
|16
|1:55.27
|500 Free
|13
|5:09.85
|Anna Vandehey
|SR
|Stevens Point
|5
|100 Fly
|12
|57.48
|Hanna DeGrace
|FR
|Germantown
|4
|100 Breast
|13
|1:06.56
|Therese Missiaen
|SO
|Muskego
|4
|1 Meter
|13
|368.5
|Casey Summers
|SR
|Stevens Point
|4
|50 Free
|20
|24.66
|100 Fly
|13
|57.68
|Cora Mack
|SR
|Middleton
|4
|100 Free
|13
|52.93
|Kathryn Kleczka
|FR
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|3
|1 Meter
|14
|356.9
|Evy Laursen
|FR
|Madison West
|3
|200 IM
|18
|2:09.70
|500 Free
|14
|5:10.89
|Emily Allen
|FR
|Appleton North
|3
|50 Free
|14
|24.43
|Sophie Schmitz
|JR
|Madison Memorial
|2
|200 IM
|16
|2:08.65
|500 Free
|16
|5:11.82
|Abi Schmeiser
|JR
|Waunakee
|2
|100 Fly
|15
|57.76
|100 Back
|21
|59.5
|Maddy Ahluwalia
|SO
|Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine
|2
|100 Free
|18
|53.49
|100 Breast
|15
|1:07.39
|Jordy Hahlen
|SO
|Muskego
|2
|100 Back
|15
|58.36
|Hunter Kiehl
|SR
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|2
|1 Meter
|15
|355.2
|Franny Gastrow
|SR
|Arrowhead
|2
|200 Free
|21
|1:56.58
|500 Free
|15
|5:11.18
|Camryn Hargraves
|SR
|DeForest
|1.5
|50 Free
|15
|24.51
|100 Free
|19
|53.63
|Mikala Leppla
|SR
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|1.5
|50 Free
|15
|24.51
|Olivia Zietlow
|JR
|Arrowhead
|1
|100 Breast
|16
|1:07.62
|Emily Herman
|SO
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1
|1 Meter
|16
|354.7
|Gracie Streblow
|SO
|Chilton Co-op
|1
|100 Back
|16
|58.59
|Megan Bingenheimer
|SR
|Brookfield East
|1
|100 Fly
|16
|58.1
|Bella Granetzke
|FR
|Madison West
|0
|200 Free
|22
|1:56.69
|500 Free
|20
|5:13.23
|Kenzie Zuehl
|FR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|0
|50 Free
|17
|24.54
|Sabina Mrzyglod
|FR
|Germantown
|0
|50 Free
|18
|24.56
|Lizzi Geske
|FR
|Brookfield Central
|0
|100 Fly
|21
|58.53
|Ali Beay
|FR
|Germantown
|0
|100 Fly
|23
|58.91
|100 Back
|20
|59.4
|Lauren Finstad
|FR
|De Pere/West De Pere
|0
|100 Free
|22
|54.04
|Amanda George
|FR
|Middleton
|0
|500 Free
|19
|5:13.20
|Bella Drake
|FR
|Arrowhead
|0
|100 Back
|18
|59.12
|Claire Wright
|FR
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|0
|100 Breast
|17
|1:07.67
|Callie Gregg
|FR
|Brookfield East
|0
|100 Breast
|18
|1:07.86
|Sydney Aird
|FR
|Bay Port
|0
|100 Breast
|22
|1:08.42
|Isabella Jones
|JR
|Fond du Lac
|0
|200 Free
|19
|1:55.94
|Haley Willis
|JR
|DeForest
|0
|200 IM
|21
|2:11.48
|Mollie Brackett
|JR
|Appleton North
|0
|100 Fly
|18
|58.31
|100 Back
|23
|1:00.21
|Jenna Brandenburg
|JR
|Franklin
|0
|100 Fly
|22
|58.74
|100 Breast
|20
|1:08.00
|Bree Moericke
|JR
|Sun Prairie
|0
|100 Free
|20
|53.84
|Morgan Champagne
|JR
|West Bend West/East
|0
|500 Free
|23
|5:15.15
|Kara Cowell
|JR
|Neenah
|0
|100 Breast
|19
|1:07.95
|Madelyn Lawn
|SO
|Middleton
|0
|200 IM
|19
|2:10.17
|Grace Sala
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|0
|200 IM
|20
|2:10.81
|100 Fly
|17
|58.19
|Sara Mayer
|SO
|D.C. Everest
|0
|50 Free
|18
|24.56
|Julia Raad
|SO
|West Bend West/East
|0
|50 Free
|22
|24.77
|Jackie House
|SO
|Madison Memorial
|0
|500 Free
|22
|5:14.53
|Maddy Reid
|SO
|Madison West
|0
|100 Back
|17
|58.78
|Natalie Schick
|SO
|Madison West
|0
|100 Back
|19
|59.27
|Ella Graf
|SO
|Waunakee
|0
|100 Back
|22
|59.56
|Madelynne VanErmen
|SO
|D.C. Everest
|0
|100 Breast
|21
|1:08.33
|Jasper Bunker
|SO
|Kenosha Tremper
|0
|100 Breast
|24
|1:09.86
|Gabriella Gnewuch
|SR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|0
|200 Free
|20
|1:56.52
|500 Free
|18
|5:12.28
|Claire Koeppel
|SR
|Badger Co-op
|0
|200 Free
|24
|2:00.28
|500 Free
|24
|5:22.21
|Meghan Jagdfeld
|SR
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|0
|200 IM
|22
|2:11.50
|Jayci Scheff
|SR
|Homestead
|0
|200 IM
|24
|2:12.29
|Annabelle Metzler
|SR
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|0
|50 Free
|21
|24.76
|Lauren Szolyga
|SR
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|0
|50 Free
|23
|24.84
|Shaelyn Rutta
|SR
|Oconomowoc
|0
|50 Free
|24
|24.89
|100 Free
|23
|54.09
|Taylor Hall
|SR
|Nicolet
|0
|50 Free
|25
|24.95
|Jordan Tatro
|SR
|D.C. Everest
|0
|100 Fly
|19
|58.34
|Ana Hudson
|SR
|Sun Prairie
|0
|100 Breast
|23
|1:08.50
|Cassie Koester
|JR
|Cedarburg
|0
|500 Free
|17
|5:12.10
|Grace Sphatt
|JR
|Fond du Lac
|0
|500 Free
|21
|5:14.39
Event Scores
How much each team scored in each event
|1 Meter
|200 Medley Relay
|200 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|100 Fly
|100 Free
|500 Free
|200 Free Relay
|100 Back
|100 Breast
|400 Free Relay
|Middleton
|0
|34
|31
|31
|12.5
|15
|4
|36
|40
|15
|31
|0
|Cedarburg
|0
|28
|0
|7
|33
|11
|16
|0
|22
|0
|37
|34
|Sun Prairie
|0
|24
|0
|15
|20
|7
|20
|0
|32
|5
|7
|40
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|0
|40
|0
|20
|0
|18
|0
|0
|34
|13
|20
|24
|Brookfield East
|13
|32
|0
|0
|10
|21
|13
|0
|0
|29
|0
|32
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|2
|0
|36
|14
|1.5
|0
|9
|22
|28
|0
|0
|30
|Arrowhead
|23
|22
|15
|5
|6
|0
|0
|31
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Madison West
|0
|18
|0
|0
|14
|17
|11
|3
|26
|17
|0
|14
|Madison Memorial
|0
|14
|12
|1
|4
|0
|5
|13
|30
|0
|3
|26
|Stevens Point
|0
|30
|2
|0
|0
|9
|9
|7
|6
|16
|5.5
|18
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|0
|10
|20
|0
|0
|3
|17
|0
|18
|11
|0
|12
|Muskego
|4
|12
|6
|0
|0
|13
|2
|4
|12
|8
|0
|28
|Germantown
|11
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|12
|4
|10
|Bay Port
|0
|6
|0
|21
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|8
|Neenah
|32
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|0
|15
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|3
|0
|4
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Brookfield Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|0
|De Pere/West De Pere
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.C. Everest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Oak Creek
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18.5
|0
|Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Homestead
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Racine Case
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|Wauwatosa West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenosha Tremper
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Waunakee
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madison La Follette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Janesville Craig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Appleton North
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Racine Horlick
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicolet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DeForest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chilton Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|West Bend West/East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oconomowoc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fond du Lac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Badger Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
|1 Meter
|200 Medley Relay
|200 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|100 Fly
|100 Free
|500 Free
|200 Free Relay
|100 Back
|100 Breast
|400 Free Relay
|Middleton
|0
|34
|65
|96
|108.5
|123.5
|127.5
|163.5
|203.5
|218.5
|249.5
|249.5
|Cedarburg
|0
|28
|28
|35
|68
|79
|95
|95
|117
|117
|154
|188
|Sun Prairie
|0
|24
|24
|39
|59
|66
|86
|86
|118
|123
|130
|170
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|0
|40
|40
|60
|60
|78
|78
|78
|112
|125
|145
|169
|Brookfield East
|13
|45
|45
|45
|55
|76
|89
|89
|89
|118
|118
|150
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|2
|2
|38
|52
|53.5
|53.5
|62.5
|84.5
|112.5
|112.5
|112.5
|142.5
|Arrowhead
|23
|45
|60
|65
|71
|71
|71
|102
|102
|102
|103
|125
|Madison West
|0
|18
|18
|18
|32
|49
|60
|63
|89
|106
|106
|120
|Madison Memorial
|0
|14
|26
|27
|31
|31
|36
|49
|79
|79
|82
|108
|Stevens Point
|0
|30
|32
|32
|32
|41
|50
|57
|63
|79
|84.5
|102.5
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|0
|10
|30
|30
|30
|33
|50
|50
|68
|79
|79
|91
|Muskego
|4
|16
|22
|22
|22
|35
|37
|41
|53
|61
|61
|89
|Germantown
|11
|37
|37
|37
|37
|37
|37
|37
|47
|59
|63
|73
|Bay Port
|0
|6
|6
|27
|27
|43
|43
|43
|43
|47
|47
|55
|Neenah
|32
|40
|40
|40
|40
|40
|47
|47
|47
|47
|47
|47
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|22
|37
|37
|45
|45
|45
|45
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|35
|38
|38
|42
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|0
|0
|16
|16
|16
|16
|30
|30
|30
|30
|30
|36
|Brookfield Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|26
|De Pere/West De Pere
|0
|0
|0
|12
|12
|26
|26
|26
|26
|26
|26
|26
|D.C. Everest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|25
|25
|25
|25
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|0
|0
|0
|16
|16
|16
|16
|16
|16
|23
|23
|23
|Oak Creek
|23
|23
|23
|23
|23
|23
|23
|23
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Hudson
|0
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|22.5
|22.5
|Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|10
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|Homestead
|0
|0
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|19
|19
|19
|19
|19
|Racine Case
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|Milton
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|16
|16
|16
|Wauwatosa West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|14
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Kenosha Tremper
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Waunakee
|0
|0
|11
|11
|11
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Madison La Follette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12.5
|12.5
|12.5
|12.5
|12.5
|12.5
|12.5
|12.5
|Janesville Craig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Appleton North
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|6
|6
|Eau Claire Memorial
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Racine Horlick
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Nicolet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|DeForest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|Chilton Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|West Bend West/East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oconomowoc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fond du Lac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Badger Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
