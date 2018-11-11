Wisconsin HS Girls D1 State: Middleton Cruise, Bennin Breast Record

D2 Recap from Friday

Middleton scored 249.5 points to win their 3rd straight Division 1 (large schools) Wisconsin high school girls state title Saturday afternoon. Middleton overcame a small psych sheet deficit to Cedarburg to win by 61.5 over Cedarburg’s 188 points. This was expected after last year when Middleton also overcame a small deficit to win by 69.5. Outside of Cedarburg, the top of the meet was dominated by Madison suburbs. Sun Prairie were 3rd with 170, and Verona/Mt Horeb were a close 4th with 169.

The headline swim of the night came from Mount Horeb senior Grace Bennin, a Minnesota commit,who went a 1:00.65 to break the D1 state record. The old record of 1:01.72 was set in 2011 by Sami Pochowski of Cedarburg. Bennin also won the 200 IM (1:59.93) by 2+ seconds over Bay Port junior Emma Lasecki (2:02.10).

The most exciting individual events were the pair of showdowns in the 100 back and 100 fly between Brookfield East sophomore Reilly Tiltmann and Madison West senior Katrina Marty, an Arizona State commit.

In the 100 fly, they entered as the top two seeds. Tiltmann (54.56) won the event over Marty (54.62) by .06. Defending champion Gabriela Pierobon Mays of Middleton was 4th.

In the 100 back Marty, the defending state champion, was seeded 4th, exactly 1 second behind top seed Tiltmann. Tiltmann again prevailed in a close race, winning by .14 with a 54.62 to Marty’s 2nd place 54.76.

The other double winner on the night was Sun Prairie sophomore Sophie Fiske who swept the 50 and 100 free (23.20, 50.35). However, despite the double wins, the highlight of Fiske’s night came on the final relay. In that event she dove in 3rd behind Cedarburg and Brookfield East. Her first 50 of 23.28 was enough to catch both teams, but she led Cedarburg anchor Maya Novack by only .01. She pulled away on the last 50 and finished with a field best split of 49.36. The relay win moved her team into 3rd place in the team standings by a single point over Verona/Mt Horeb.

Middleton’s team win was spearheaded by Hannah Aegerter who scored 37 individual points by winning the 500 free (4:55.48) and taking 2nd in the 200 free (1:52.36) behind Menomonee Falls/Hamilton junior Cassie Stegner (1:49.21). Middleton also got 32 points from sophomore Ally Silvestri (4th 200 IM, 2nd 100 breast), and 30 from senior Makenna Licking (5th 200 free, 3rd 500 free). They scored points in every event except diving and the 400 free relay (they DQ’d their 400 free relay at sectionals so they didn’t qualify).

Other winners

Neenah junior Av Osero defended her the diving title, winning with a score of 515.20.

Verona/Mount Horeb won the 200 medley (1:43.34) over 2nd place Middleton (1:44.08)

Middleon won the 200 free relay (1:34.24) over Verona/Mount Horeb (1:35.61)

Middleton gained the most points vs the psych sheet with 58 gained. Next best was Germantown who gained 32 and jumped from 17th place on the psych sheet to 13th.

Cedarburg scored the most points in any individual event with 37 in the 100 breast (they went 3-7-9). Middleton had the 3 of the next 5 highest scoring events with 36 in the 500 free (1-3), 31 in the 200 free (2-5), and 31 in the 200 IM (4-6-14). Also with big events were Waukesha South/Mukwonago with 36 in the 200 free (6-7-10-13), Cedarburg with 33 in the 50 free (2-3), and Arrowhead with 31 in the 500 free (4-5-15). The complete team event scores are in the event scores table below.

Looking Ahead

Middleton’s run atop the division may be in danger next year. They return only 49 individual points, 7th most in the division. They do return 6 swimmers who qualified for an individual event at this meet, 1 behind Sun Prairie’s division leading 7.

Waukesha South/Mukwonago return the most individual points with 81. Next are Brookfield East with 75, Sun Prairie with 67, Cedarburg with 64, Arrowhead with 63, and Menomonee Falls/Hamilton with 51.

Team Scores

Team Points Psych Sheet Points Change From Psych Returning Individual Points # of Returning Swimmers that Qualified an Individual Event 1 Middleton 249.5 191.5 58 49 6 2 Cedarburg 188 194 -6 64 5 3 Sun Prairie 170 163 7 67 7 4 Verona Area/Mount Horeb 169 138 31 19 3 5 Brookfield East 150 140 10 75 4 6 Waukesha South/Mukwonago 142.5 138.5 4 81 5 7 Arrowhead 125 155 -30 63 6 8 Madison West 120 99 21 28 5 9 Madison Memorial 108 85 23 38 5 10 Stevens Point 102.5 158 -55.5 14.5 2 11 Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 91 67.5 23.5 51 2 12 Muskego 89 142 -53 37 5 13 Germantown 73 41 32 4 3 14 Bay Port 55 82 -27 33 2 15 Neenah 47 63 -16 39 4 16 Hartford Union/Slinger 45 36 9 37 2 17 Green Bay Southwest Co-op 42 61 -19 14 1 18 Waukesha West/CathMem 36 44 -8 0 1 19 Brookfield Central 26 5 21 0 2 19 De Pere/West De Pere 26 16 10 0 1 21 D.C. Everest 25 32.5 -7.5 11 3 22 Kenosha Indian Trail 23 19.5 3.5 0 0 22 Oak Creek 23 18 5 14 1 24 Hudson 22.5 31.5 -9 13 1 25 Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic 22 32 -10 0 0 26 Homestead 19 13.5 5.5 0 0 27 Racine Case 17 17 0 0 0 28 Milton 16 20 -4 16 1 29 Wauwatosa West 15 16 -1 9 1 29 Kenosha Tremper 15 11 4 0 1 31 Waunakee 13 14 -1 2 2 32 Madison La Follette 12.5 12 0.5 12.5 1 33 Janesville Craig 9 5 4 0 0 34 Appleton North 7 34.5 -27.5 3 2 35 Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine 6 19 -13 2 1 35 Eau Claire Memorial 6 5 1 6 2 35 Racine Horlick 6 0 6 0 0 35 Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 6 0 6 6 1 39 Divine Savior Holy Angels 3 0 3 3 1 40 Nicolet 2 0 2 0 0 41 DeForest 1.5 2 -0.5 0 1 42 Chilton Co-op 1 0 1 1 1 43 West Bend West/East 0 0 0 0 2 43 Oconomowoc 0 0 0 0 0 43 Franklin 0 3 -3 0 1 43 Fond du Lac 0 0 0 0 2 43 Badger Co-op 0 0 0 0 0

Individual Scores

Name Year School Points Event Place Time Second Event Place Time Sophie Fiske SO Sun Prairie 40 50 Free 1 23.2 100 Free 1 50.35 Reilly Tiltmann SO Brookfield East 40 100 Fly 1 54.56 100 Back 1 54.62 Grace Bennin SR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 40 200 IM 1 1:59.93 100 Breast 1 1:00.65R Cassie Stegner JR Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 37 200 Free 1 1:49.21 100 Free 2 50.84 Hannah Aegerter SR Middleton 37 200 Free 2 1:52.36 500 Free 1 4:55.48 Katrina Marty SR Madison West 34 100 Fly 2 54.62 100 Back 2 54.76 Emma Lasecki JR Bay Port 33 200 IM 2 2:02.10 100 Fly 3 54.86 Maya Novack JR Cedarburg 32 50 Free 3 23.66 100 Free 3 51.35 Ally Silvestri SO Middleton 32 200 IM 4 2:05.29 100 Breast 2 1:02.41 Abby Carlson SO Waukesha South/Mukwonago 31 200 IM 5 2:05.60 500 Free 2 4:58.63 Olivia Meinberg JR Hartford Union/Slinger 30 50 Free 4 23.96 100 Free 4 51.99 Alivia Farber SR Waukesha West/CathMem 30 200 Free 3 1:52.38 100 Free 5 52.13 Makenna Licking SR Middleton 30 200 Free 5 1:53.22 500 Free 3 5:03.09 Gabriela Pierobon Mays JR Middleton 30 100 Fly 4 55.28 100 Back 4 55.78 Emmaleigh Zietlow SO Arrowhead 29 200 Free 4 1:52.86 500 Free 5 5:05.06 Erika Remington SR Cedarburg 28 50 Free 2 23.47 100 Fly 8 56.8 Bri Zablocki SR De Pere/West De Pere 26 200 IM 7 2:05.74 100 Fly 5 56.06 Bridget Sullivan SO Madison West 25 50 Free 5 23.97 100 Free 8 52.46 Kennedy Gilbertson SR Stevens Point 25 100 Free 9 52.52 100 Back 3 55.5 Brigid Gwidt SO Cedarburg 23 200 IM 10 2:07.55 100 Breast 3 1:03.32 Trinity Gilbert SR Kenosha Indian Trail 23 200 IM 3 2:03.51 100 Back 10 56.98 Abby Wanezek FR Brookfield East 22 100 Free 6 52.24 100 Back 9 56.66 Madison Misko SR Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic 22 50 Free 8 24.18 100 Free 7 52.42 Carly McKeon JR Madison Memorial 21 200 Free 9 1:53.87 500 Free 7 5:07.77 Av Osero JR Neenah 20 1 Meter 1 515.2 Sydney Stoll SO Arrowhead 20 200 IM 12 2:07.82 500 Free 4 5:03.37 Sara Stewart JR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 19 100 Fly 11 57.43 100 Back 6 56.28 Erin Szczupakiewicz SO Muskego 19 100 Fly 6 56.41 100 Back 11 57.32 Leah Tunney SR Homestead 19 200 Free 11 1:54.33 500 Free 6 5:05.59 Alex Anagnostopoulos JR Middleton 17 200 IM 14 2:08.34 100 Breast 5 1:04.35 McKenzie Sanchez SR Racine Case 17 1 Meter 2 493.45 Danielle Cramer JR Milton 16 200 IM 15 2:08.54 100 Back 5 56.11 Emma Gatzke SO Waukesha South/Mukwonago 16 200 Free 6 1:53.46 100 Free 14 52.97 Janelle Schulz SO Sun Prairie 16 200 IM 9 2:07.54 100 Breast 10 1:06.04 Alexis Woida SR Arrowhead 16 1 Meter 3 465.25 Mia Matic SR Kenosha Tremper 15 1 Meter 4 431.2 Anna Kult JR Brookfield Central 15 100 Breast 4 1:04.29 Brigitta Neverman FR Green Bay Southwest Co-op 14 200 IM 8 2:06.77 100 Back 14 57.65 Faith Johnson FR Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 14 100 Fly 14 57.72 100 Back 8 56.5 Brooke Goedel JR Oak Creek 14 1 Meter 5 423.15 Lexi Penney JR Brookfield East 13 1 Meter 6 395.15 Taylor Short JR Waukesha South/Mukwonago 13 200 Free 10 1:54.21 100 Free 11 52.66 Ella Stein JR Hudson 13 200 IM 17 2:08.96 100 Breast 6 1:05.03 Emily Keebler SR Middleton 13 200 IM 6 2:05.67 Zaria Terry SO Madison La Follette 12.5 50 Free 6 24.1 100 Fly 24 58.98 Berkley Smith JR Middleton 12.5 50 Free 6 24.1 Bailey Schroeder SO Neenah 12 1 Meter 7 387.85 Kendall Gonzalez SO Waukesha South/Mukwonago 12 200 Free 7 1:53.58 Stephanie Marks SR Germantown 12 100 Free 24 54.31 100 Back 7 56.35 Josie McCartney JR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 12 100 Fly 7 56.78 Cassidy Carey JR Sun Prairie 12 100 Fly 10 57.11 100 Back 12 57.39 Elizabeth Weil JR Cedarburg 12 100 Breast 7 1:05.34 Bethany Rahn FR D.C. Everest 11 200 Free 17 1:55.51 500 Free 8 5:08.53 Julia Gill SR Germantown 11 1 Meter 8 387.1 Kaitlyn Wilhelms SR Waunakee 11 200 Free 8 1:53.68 100 Free 21 53.94 Maggie Teng SR Brookfield Central 11 100 Breast 8 1:05.52 Zoe Woods SR Brookfield East 10 50 Free 8 24.18 Lauren Malinowski FR Wauwatosa West 9 200 Free 23 1:56.85 100 Fly 9 56.9 Ashley George SO Waukesha South/Mukwonago 9 200 Free 13 1:54.47 500 Free 12 5:09.81 Sydney Hoff SO Stevens Point 9 200 Free 15 1:54.60 500 Free 10 5:09.17 Sophia Remington SO Cedarburg 9 100 Breast 9 1:05.54 Holli Anderson SR Oak Creek 9 1 Meter 9 383.8 Sommer Rhodes SR Janesville Craig 9 500 Free 9 5:08.76 Ella DeFever JR Madison Memorial 8 200 Free 14 1:54.59 100 Free 12 52.86 Riley Melendy SR Bay Port 8 200 IM 13 2:08.25 100 Back 13 57.48 Sydney Nelson FR Arrowhead 7 1 Meter 10 380.55 Grace Mayes JR Muskego 7 200 Free 12 1:54.38 100 Free 15 53.03 Claire Eisele JR Neenah 7 200 Free 18 1:55.61 100 Free 10 52.58 Irene Wilson SO Hartford Union/Slinger 7 50 Free 10 24.29 Kiara Bissen SO Madison Memorial 7 50 Free 13 24.33 100 Breast 14 1:06.98 Megan Lucyshyn SO Arrowhead 6 50 Free 11 24.3 100 Free 17 53.35 Ali Pecore SO Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 6 500 Free 11 5:09.73 Amaya Jerdee SR Racine Horlick 6 1 Meter 11 379.9 Michaela Nelson SR Sun Prairie 6 200 IM 11 2:07.59 100 Fly 20 58.37 Julia Larson SR Wauwatosa West 6 50 Free 12 24.31 100 Free 16 53.28 Alaina Breitbach JR Stevens Point 5.5 200 IM 23 2:11.79 100 Breast 11 1:06.14 Faith Eilertson SO Sun Prairie 5.5 100 Breast 11 1:06.14 Gretchen Hanson JR Eau Claire Memorial 5 1 Meter 12 378 Meredith Bangs SO Muskego 5 200 Free 16 1:55.27 500 Free 13 5:09.85 Anna Vandehey SR Stevens Point 5 100 Fly 12 57.48 Hanna DeGrace FR Germantown 4 100 Breast 13 1:06.56 Therese Missiaen SO Muskego 4 1 Meter 13 368.5 Casey Summers SR Stevens Point 4 50 Free 20 24.66 100 Fly 13 57.68 Cora Mack SR Middleton 4 100 Free 13 52.93 Kathryn Kleczka FR Divine Savior Holy Angels 3 1 Meter 14 356.9 Evy Laursen FR Madison West 3 200 IM 18 2:09.70 500 Free 14 5:10.89 Emily Allen FR Appleton North 3 50 Free 14 24.43 Sophie Schmitz JR Madison Memorial 2 200 IM 16 2:08.65 500 Free 16 5:11.82 Abi Schmeiser JR Waunakee 2 100 Fly 15 57.76 100 Back 21 59.5 Maddy Ahluwalia SO Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine 2 100 Free 18 53.49 100 Breast 15 1:07.39 Jordy Hahlen SO Muskego 2 100 Back 15 58.36 Hunter Kiehl SR Waukesha South/Mukwonago 2 1 Meter 15 355.2 Franny Gastrow SR Arrowhead 2 200 Free 21 1:56.58 500 Free 15 5:11.18 Camryn Hargraves SR DeForest 1.5 50 Free 15 24.51 100 Free 19 53.63 Mikala Leppla SR Waukesha South/Mukwonago 1.5 50 Free 15 24.51 Olivia Zietlow JR Arrowhead 1 100 Breast 16 1:07.62 Emily Herman SO Eau Claire Memorial 1 1 Meter 16 354.7 Gracie Streblow SO Chilton Co-op 1 100 Back 16 58.59 Megan Bingenheimer SR Brookfield East 1 100 Fly 16 58.1 Bella Granetzke FR Madison West 0 200 Free 22 1:56.69 500 Free 20 5:13.23 Kenzie Zuehl FR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 0 50 Free 17 24.54 Sabina Mrzyglod FR Germantown 0 50 Free 18 24.56 Lizzi Geske FR Brookfield Central 0 100 Fly 21 58.53 Ali Beay FR Germantown 0 100 Fly 23 58.91 100 Back 20 59.4 Lauren Finstad FR De Pere/West De Pere 0 100 Free 22 54.04 Amanda George FR Middleton 0 500 Free 19 5:13.20 Bella Drake FR Arrowhead 0 100 Back 18 59.12 Claire Wright FR Waukesha West/CathMem 0 100 Breast 17 1:07.67 Callie Gregg FR Brookfield East 0 100 Breast 18 1:07.86 Sydney Aird FR Bay Port 0 100 Breast 22 1:08.42 Isabella Jones JR Fond du Lac 0 200 Free 19 1:55.94 Haley Willis JR DeForest 0 200 IM 21 2:11.48 Mollie Brackett JR Appleton North 0 100 Fly 18 58.31 100 Back 23 1:00.21 Jenna Brandenburg JR Franklin 0 100 Fly 22 58.74 100 Breast 20 1:08.00 Bree Moericke JR Sun Prairie 0 100 Free 20 53.84 Morgan Champagne JR West Bend West/East 0 500 Free 23 5:15.15 Kara Cowell JR Neenah 0 100 Breast 19 1:07.95 Madelyn Lawn SO Middleton 0 200 IM 19 2:10.17 Grace Sala SO Sun Prairie 0 200 IM 20 2:10.81 100 Fly 17 58.19 Sara Mayer SO D.C. Everest 0 50 Free 18 24.56 Julia Raad SO West Bend West/East 0 50 Free 22 24.77 Jackie House SO Madison Memorial 0 500 Free 22 5:14.53 Maddy Reid SO Madison West 0 100 Back 17 58.78 Natalie Schick SO Madison West 0 100 Back 19 59.27 Ella Graf SO Waunakee 0 100 Back 22 59.56 Madelynne VanErmen SO D.C. Everest 0 100 Breast 21 1:08.33 Jasper Bunker SO Kenosha Tremper 0 100 Breast 24 1:09.86 Gabriella Gnewuch SR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 0 200 Free 20 1:56.52 500 Free 18 5:12.28 Claire Koeppel SR Badger Co-op 0 200 Free 24 2:00.28 500 Free 24 5:22.21 Meghan Jagdfeld SR Waukesha South/Mukwonago 0 200 IM 22 2:11.50 Jayci Scheff SR Homestead 0 200 IM 24 2:12.29 Annabelle Metzler SR Green Bay Southwest Co-op 0 50 Free 21 24.76 Lauren Szolyga SR Waukesha South/Mukwonago 0 50 Free 23 24.84 Shaelyn Rutta SR Oconomowoc 0 50 Free 24 24.89 100 Free 23 54.09 Taylor Hall SR Nicolet 0 50 Free 25 24.95 Jordan Tatro SR D.C. Everest 0 100 Fly 19 58.34 Ana Hudson SR Sun Prairie 0 100 Breast 23 1:08.50 Cassie Koester JR Cedarburg 0 500 Free 17 5:12.10 Grace Sphatt JR Fond du Lac 0 500 Free 21 5:14.39

Event Scores

How much each team scored in each event

1 Meter 200 Medley Relay 200 Free 200 IM 50 Free 100 Fly 100 Free 500 Free 200 Free Relay 100 Back 100 Breast 400 Free Relay Middleton 0 34 31 31 12.5 15 4 36 40 15 31 0 Cedarburg 0 28 0 7 33 11 16 0 22 0 37 34 Sun Prairie 0 24 0 15 20 7 20 0 32 5 7 40 Verona Area/Mount Horeb 0 40 0 20 0 18 0 0 34 13 20 24 Brookfield East 13 32 0 0 10 21 13 0 0 29 0 32 Waukesha South/Mukwonago 2 0 36 14 1.5 0 9 22 28 0 0 30 Arrowhead 23 22 15 5 6 0 0 31 0 0 1 22 Madison West 0 18 0 0 14 17 11 3 26 17 0 14 Madison Memorial 0 14 12 1 4 0 5 13 30 0 3 26 Stevens Point 0 30 2 0 0 9 9 7 6 16 5.5 18 Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 0 10 20 0 0 3 17 0 18 11 0 12 Muskego 4 12 6 0 0 13 2 4 12 8 0 28 Germantown 11 26 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 12 4 10 Bay Port 0 6 0 21 0 16 0 0 0 4 0 8 Neenah 32 8 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 Hartford Union/Slinger 0 0 0 0 22 0 15 0 8 0 0 0 Green Bay Southwest Co-op 0 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 24 3 0 4 Waukesha West/CathMem 0 0 16 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 0 6 Brookfield Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 26 0 De Pere/West De Pere 0 0 0 12 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 D.C. Everest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 14 0 0 0 Kenosha Indian Trail 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 Oak Creek 23 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hudson 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18.5 0 Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic 0 0 0 0 10 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 Homestead 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 Racine Case 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Milton 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 14 0 0 Wauwatosa West 0 0 0 0 5 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kenosha Tremper 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Waunakee 0 0 11 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Madison La Follette 0 0 0 0 12.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Janesville Craig 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 Appleton North 0 2 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 2 0 Eau Claire Memorial 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Racine Horlick 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Divine Savior Holy Angels 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicolet 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 DeForest 0 0 0 0 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chilton Co-op 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 West Bend West/East 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oconomowoc 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Franklin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fond du Lac 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Badger Co-op 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Score Progression

What the score was after each event