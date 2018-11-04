Cedarburg and Edgewood Lead Wisconsin HS Girls into State Meets

This weekend was Sectionals weekend in Wisconsin girls high school swimming. Besides crowning champions of each individual section, state qualifiers were awarded after the conclusion of the last pre-championship level of high school swimming.
Given those, we can learn quite a bit about what to expect next weekend. Scoring out the D1 psych sheet gives Cedarburg a slim 194-191.5 lead over Middleton (on a scored psych sheet, margins that close are best viewed as ties). Notably, Cedarburg led Middleton 265-254.5 on the psych sheet headed into the meet last year, and Middleton won the meet 313.5-242 over Cedarburg. Middleton lead the way this year with 15 individual qualifiers. Next are Arrowhead with 14, Waukesha South with 13, and Sun Prairie with 12. Cedarburg have 9.
13 teams got the maximum 3 relays into the meet. Notably Middleton wasn’t one of them. They DQ’d their 400 free relay and therefore didn’t qualify that event. This means Middleton will need to build a substantial lead before the final event, otherwise their title defense could be upset by a dramatic final event comeback. In the psych sheet projection, Cedarburg trail Middleton 160-191.5 going into the 400 free relay, but Cedarburg’s 34 points for their #2 seed push them over the top.
No D1 swimmer has 2 top seeds, but 3 swimmers have a 1 seed and a 2 seed: Hannah Aegerter of Middleton (200 free-1st, 500 free-2nd), Kennedy Gilbertson of Stevens Point (100 free-1st, 100 back-2nd), and Grace Bennin of Verona Area/Mt Horeb (100 breast-1st, 200 IM-2nd).
Scoring the D2 psych sheet gives Edgewood a massive lead and makes them the favorites to win their 4th straight team title. Edgewood project to 313 points, well ahead of 2nd place McFarland who have 207. Edgewood got 15 individual swims into the meet. Next best are Whitnall with 10. McFarland have 9. 6 teams got the maximum 3 relays in.
McFarland’s Alexandra Moderski (50 free, 100 free) and Tomahawk’s Kylee Theiler (200 free, 500 free) each hold the top seed in 2 events and will be looking for double titles on Friday.
Below I compiled score projections, and for the top 10 teams, seeded event scores and score progression projections. D2 data is below D1. Below the team data is individual points projections for each division. Obviously this will all change significantly next weekend, but this is a good baseline to start from.
2018 Sectional Champions & Top 3:
Division I (Big Schools)
- Cedarburg Sectional – Cedarburg 361, Brookfield East 327, Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 262
- Greenfield Sectional – Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic 313, Badger Co-op 299.5, Burlington Co-op 256.5
- Middleton Sectional – Middleton 317, Sun Prairie 312, Madison West 291
- Neenah Sectional – Bay Port 341, Neenah 297, Appleton North 280
- Waukesha South/Mukwonago Sectional – Arrowhead 380, Waukesha South/Mukwonago 360, Muskego 334.5
- Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Sectional – Stevens Point 398, DC Everest 336.5, Hudson 325
Division II (Small Schools)
- Ashwaubenon Sectional – Sturgeon Bay Co-op 325, Ashwaubenon 291, Plymouth 285
- Baraboo Sectional – Edgewood 369, McFarland 311, Baraboo 248
- Colby/Abbotsford Sectional – Merrill 267.5, Tomahawk 265, Wausau East 262
- New Berlin Eisenhower Sectional – Greendale 334, Whitefish Bay 312, Whitnall 311
Team Data
D1
Score Projections
|Seeded Points
|Seeded Individual Points
|Seeded Relay Points
|# of Individual Swims
|# of Relays
|Cedarburg
|194
|100
|94
|9
|3
|Middleton
|191.5
|129.5
|62
|15
|2
|Sun Prairie
|163
|57
|106
|12
|3
|Stevens Point
|158
|84
|74
|9
|3
|Arrowhead
|155
|105
|50
|14
|3
|Muskego
|142
|76
|66
|8
|3
|Brookfield East
|140
|70
|70
|9
|2
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|138.5
|76.5
|62
|13
|3
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|138
|54
|84
|8
|3
|Madison West
|99
|59
|40
|11
|3
|Madison Memorial
|85
|37
|48
|9
|3
|Bay Port
|82
|60
|22
|5
|2
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|67.5
|37.5
|30
|4
|3
|Neenah
|63
|53
|10
|6
|2
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|61
|25
|36
|3
|2
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|44
|32
|12
|3
|3
|Germantown
|41
|17
|24
|7
|3
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|36
|26
|10
|3
|1
|Appleton North
|34.5
|26.5
|8
|4
|2
|D.C. Everest
|32.5
|26.5
|6
|5
|1
|Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic
|32
|32
|0
|2
|2
|Hudson
|31.5
|27.5
|4
|3
|3
|Milton
|20
|20
|0
|2
|1
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|19.5
|19.5
|0
|2
|1
|Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine
|19
|11
|8
|2
|2
|Oak Creek
|18
|18
|0
|3
|0
|Racine Case
|17
|17
|0
|1
|0
|Wauwatosa West
|16
|16
|0
|4
|1
|De Pere/West De Pere
|16
|16
|0
|3
|2
|Waunakee
|14
|12
|2
|5
|2
|Homestead
|13.5
|13.5
|0
|3
|2
|Madison La Follette
|12
|12
|0
|2
|0
|Kenosha Tremper
|11
|11
|0
|2
|0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|5
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Brookfield Central
|5
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Janesville Craig
|5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Franklin
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|DeForest
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Racine Horlick
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Appleton West/Kimberly
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Nicolet
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Fond du Lac
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Badger Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|West Bend West/East
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Oconomowoc
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chilton Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Projected Event Scores
|Cedarburg
|Middleton
|Sun Prairie
|Stevens Point
|Arrowhead
|Muskego
|Brookfield East
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|Madison West
|1 mtr Diving
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|200 Medley Relay
|30
|28
|26
|32
|22
|18
|40
|6
|34
|12
|200 Freestyle
|0
|23
|0
|4
|16
|25.5
|0
|14.5
|0
|0
|200 IM
|4
|19
|16
|3
|11
|0
|0
|15
|17
|0
|50 Freestyle
|34
|5
|17
|3
|13
|0
|2
|7
|0
|11
|100 Butterfly
|6
|7
|0
|24
|0
|16.5
|20
|0
|10
|20
|100 Freestyle
|13
|0
|17
|20
|9
|6
|0
|16
|0
|11
|500 Freestyle
|7
|36
|0
|2
|36
|6
|0
|24
|0
|1
|200 Freestyle Relay
|30
|34
|40
|16
|4
|16
|0
|28
|32
|24
|100 Backstroke
|0
|10
|0
|17
|0
|16
|35
|0
|7
|16
|100 Breaststroke
|36
|29.5
|7
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0
|400 Freestyle Relay
|34
|0
|40
|26
|24
|32
|30
|28
|18
|4
Projected Score Progression
|Cedarburg
|Middleton
|Sun Prairie
|Stevens Point
|Arrowhead
|Muskego
|Brookfield East
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|Madison West
|1 mtr Diving
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|200 Medley Relay
|30
|28
|26
|32
|42
|24
|53
|6
|34
|12
|200 Freestyle
|30
|51
|26
|36
|58
|49.5
|53
|20.5
|34
|12
|200 IM
|34
|70
|42
|39
|69
|49.5
|53
|35.5
|51
|12
|50 Freestyle
|68
|75
|59
|42
|82
|49.5
|55
|42.5
|51
|23
|100 Butterfly
|74
|82
|59
|66
|82
|66
|75
|42.5
|61
|43
|100 Freestyle
|87
|82
|76
|86
|91
|72
|75
|58.5
|61
|54
|500 Freestyle
|94
|118
|76
|88
|127
|78
|75
|82.5
|61
|55
|200 Freestyle Relay
|124
|152
|116
|104
|131
|94
|75
|110.5
|93
|79
|100 Backstroke
|124
|162
|116
|121
|131
|110
|110
|110.5
|100
|95
|100 Breaststroke
|160
|191.5
|123
|132
|131
|110
|110
|110.5
|120
|95
|400 Freestyle Relay
|194
|191.5
|163
|158
|155
|142
|140
|138.5
|138
|99
D2
Score Projections
|Seeded Points
|Seeded Individual Points
|Seeded Relay Points
|# of Individual Swims
|# of Relays
|Edgewood
|313
|193
|120
|15
|3
|McFarland
|207
|115
|92
|9
|3
|Tomahawk
|183
|83
|100
|7
|3
|Baraboo
|128
|82
|46
|8
|2
|Greendale
|127
|53
|74
|4
|3
|Merrill
|120
|64
|56
|5
|2
|Whitnall
|106
|81
|25
|10
|3
|Monroe/New Glarus
|106
|64
|42
|5
|2
|Whitefish Bay
|101
|62
|39
|8
|2
|Rice Lake
|94
|22
|72
|3
|3
|Wausau East
|74
|24
|50
|3
|2
|Jefferson/Cambridge
|71
|43
|28
|4
|1
|Stoughton
|62
|34
|28
|2
|2
|Whitewater
|59
|43
|16
|3
|2
|Sauk Prairie
|58
|10
|48
|2
|3
|Shorewood
|55
|23
|32
|4
|2
|Monona Grove
|49
|31
|18
|5
|2
|Ashwaubenon
|49
|43
|6
|6
|2
|River Falls
|48
|48
|0
|4
|0
|Menomonie
|38
|38
|0
|3
|0
|Fort Atkinson
|35
|35
|0
|3
|0
|Grafton
|34
|20
|14
|3
|1
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|31
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Medford
|31
|27
|4
|3
|1
|Plymouth
|23
|23
|0
|5
|0
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|20
|12
|8
|4
|2
|Edgerton
|18
|18
|0
|2
|0
|Seymour
|17
|17
|0
|1
|0
|Rhinelander
|15
|15
|0
|2
|0
|Portage
|14
|14
|0
|2
|0
|Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor
|13
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Ladysmith Co-op
|10
|0
|10
|0
|1
|Platteville/Lancaster
|9
|9
|0
|2
|0
|Kohler Co-op
|6
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Delavan-Darien/WisSchool-Deaf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
Projected Event Scores
|Edgewood
|McFarland
|Tomahawk
|Baraboo
|Greendale
|Merrill
|Whitnall
|Monroe/New Glarus
|Whitefish Bay
|Rice Lake
|1 mtr Diving
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|0
|0
|0
|200 Medley Relay
|40
|30
|32
|34
|24
|0
|9
|16
|9
|28
|200 Freestyle
|11
|0
|20
|0
|14
|12
|1
|0
|20
|0
|200 IM
|25
|0
|15
|27
|0
|0
|15
|20
|7
|0
|50 Freestyle
|47
|20
|1
|0
|12
|13
|0
|0
|0
|9
|100 Butterfly
|28
|0
|0
|17
|12
|0
|28
|0
|10
|0
|100 Freestyle
|37
|41
|2
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|6
|0
|500 Freestyle
|7
|0
|20
|0
|15
|13
|0
|14
|14
|0
|200 Freestyle Relay
|40
|30
|34
|0
|22
|32
|8
|0
|0
|26
|100 Backstroke
|29
|20
|12
|0
|0
|15
|6
|30
|5
|2
|100 Breaststroke
|9
|34
|13
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|400 Freestyle Relay
|40
|32
|34
|12
|28
|24
|8
|26
|30
|18
Projected Score Progression
|Edgewood
|McFarland
|Tomahawk
|Baraboo
|Greendale
|Merrill
|Whitnall
|Monroe/New Glarus
|Whitefish Bay
|Rice Lake
|1 mtr Diving
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|0
|0
|0
|200 Medley Relay
|40
|30
|32
|34
|24
|0
|39
|16
|9
|28
|200 Freestyle
|51
|30
|52
|34
|38
|12
|40
|16
|29
|28
|200 IM
|76
|30
|67
|61
|38
|12
|55
|36
|36
|28
|50 Freestyle
|123
|50
|68
|61
|50
|25
|55
|36
|36
|37
|100 Butterfly
|151
|50
|68
|78
|62
|25
|83
|36
|46
|37
|100 Freestyle
|188
|91
|70
|78
|62
|36
|83
|36
|52
|37
|500 Freestyle
|195
|91
|90
|78
|77
|49
|83
|50
|66
|37
|200 Freestyle Relay
|235
|121
|124
|78
|99
|81
|91
|50
|66
|63
|100 Backstroke
|264
|141
|136
|78
|99
|96
|97
|80
|71
|65
|100 Breaststroke
|273
|175
|149
|116
|99
|96
|98
|80
|71
|76
|400 Freestyle Relay
|313
|207
|183
|128
|127
|120
|106
|106
|101
|94
Individual Projections
D1 Projected Individual Points
|Name
|Year
|School
|Projected Points
|Hannah Aegerter
|SR
|Middleton
|37
|Kennedy Gilbertson
|SR
|Stevens Point
|37
|Grace Bennin
|SR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|37
|Reilly Tiltmann
|SO
|Brookfield East
|36.5
|Emma Lasecki
|JR
|Bay Port
|35
|Katrina Marty
|SR
|Madison West
|35
|Abby Carlson
|SO
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|35
|Sophie Fiske
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|34
|Erin Szczupakiewicz
|SO
|Muskego
|32.5
|Misko Madison
|SR
|Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic
|32
|Alivia Farber
|SR
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|32
|Ally Silvestri
|SO
|Middleton
|31
|Cassie Stegner
|JR
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|29
|Maya Novack
|JR
|Cedarburg
|27
|Bethany Rahn
|FR
|D.C. Everest
|26.5
|Erika Remington
|SR
|Cedarburg
|26
|Emmaleigh Zietlow
|SO
|Arrowhead
|25
|Sydney Stoll
|SO
|Arrowhead
|25
|Riley Melendy
|SR
|Bay Port
|25
|Brigitta Neverman
|FR
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|25
|Carly McKeon
|JR
|Madison Memorial
|24
|Megan Lucyshyn
|SO
|Arrowhead
|22
|Bridget Sullivan
|SO
|Madison West
|22
|Brigid Gwidt
|SO
|Cedarburg
|20
|Danielle Cramer
|JR
|Milton
|20
|Grace Mayes
|JR
|Muskego
|20
|Av Osero
|JR
|Neenah
|20
|Trinity Gilbert
|SR
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|19.5
|Makenna Licking
|SR
|Middleton
|19
|Taylor Short
|JR
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|19
|Olivia Meinberg
|JR
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|18
|Meredith Bangs
|SO
|Muskego
|17.5
|Gabriela Pierobon Mays
|JR
|Middleton
|17
|McKenzie Sanchez
|SR
|Racine Case
|17
|Alexis Woida
|SR
|Arrowhead
|16
|Bri Zablocki
|SR
|De Pere/West De Pere
|16
|Janelle Schulz
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|16
|Abby Hopfensperger
|JR
|Appleton North
|15
|Ella Stein
|JR
|Hudson
|15
|Elizabeth Weil
|JR
|Cedarburg
|14
|Bailey Schroeder
|SO
|Neenah
|14
|Alaina Breitbach
|JR
|Stevens Point
|14
|Casey Summers
|SR
|Stevens Point
|14
|Leah Tunney
|SR
|Homestead
|13.5
|Franny Gastrow
|SR
|Arrowhead
|13
|Lexi Penney
|JR
|Brookfield East
|13
|Anna Vandehey
|SR
|Stevens Point
|13
|Faith Eilertson
|SO
|Hudson
|12.5
|Alex Anagnostopoulos
|JR
|Middleton
|12.5
|Zaria Terry
|SO
|Madison La Follette
|12
|Ella DeFever
|JR
|Madison Memorial
|12
|Brooke Goedel
|JR
|Oak Creek
|12
|Lauren Malinowski
|FR
|Wauwatosa West
|12
|Mia Matic
|SR
|Kenosha Tremper
|11
|Maddie Ahluwalia
|SO
|Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine
|11
|Abby Wanezek
|FR
|Brookfield East
|10
|Kaitlyn Wilhelms
|SR
|Waunakee
|10
|Abigail Priestley
|FR
|Neenah
|9
|Josie McCartney
|JR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|9
|Faith Johnson
|FR
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|8.5
|Emily Allen
|FR
|Appleton North
|8
|Irene Wilson
|SO
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|8
|Sara Stewart
|JR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|8
|Zoe Woods
|SR
|Brookfield East
|7
|Cassie Koester
|JR
|Cedarburg
|7
|Julia Gill
|SR
|Germantown
|7
|Michaela Nelson
|SR
|Sun Prairie
|7
|Sophia Remington
|SO
|Cedarburg
|6
|Stephanie Marks
|SR
|Germantown
|6
|Therese Missiaen
|SO
|Muskego
|6
|Sydney Hoff
|SO
|Stevens Point
|6
|Kendall Gonzalez
|SO
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|6
|Mikala Leppla
|SR
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|6
|Emma Gatzke
|SO
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|5.5
|Sommer Rhodes
|SR
|Janesville Craig
|5
|Berkley Smith
|JR
|Middleton
|5
|Emily Keebler
|SR
|Middleton
|5
|Claire Eisele
|JR
|Neenah
|5
|Kara Cowell
|JR
|Neenah
|5
|Malina Sayaovong
|FR
|Oak Creek
|5
|Sydney Nelson
|FR
|Arrowhead
|4
|Maggie Teng
|SR
|Brookfield Central
|4
|Ashley George
|SO
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|4
|Julia Larson
|SR
|Wauwatosa West
|4
|Mollie Brackett
|JR
|Appleton North
|3.5
|Megan Bingenheimer
|SR
|Brookfield East
|3.5
|Gretchen Hanson
|JR
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3
|Jenna Brandenburg
|JR
|Franklin
|3
|Amanda George
|FR
|Middleton
|3
|Emily Herman
|SO
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2
|Ali Beay
|FR
|Germantown
|2
|Hanna DeGrace
|FR
|Germantown
|2
|Abi Schmeiser
|JR
|Waunakee
|2
|Anna Kult
|JR
|Brookfield Central
|1
|Sophie Schmitz
|JR
|Madison Memorial
|1
|Bella Granetzke
|FR
|Madison West
|1
|Maddy Reid
|SO
|Madison West
|1
|Holli Anderson
|SR
|Oak Creek
|1
|Lauren Szolyga
|SR
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|1
D2 Projected Individual Points
|Name
|Year
|School
|Points
|Alexandra Moderski
|SR
|McFarland
|40
|Kylee Theiler
|JR
|Tomahawk
|40
|Mekenzie Hammer
|SO
|Monroe/New Glarus
|37
|Ella Houwers
|SO
|Whitewater
|37
|Kaitlyn Barth
|SR
|Edgewood
|35
|Sofia Bormett
|SO
|Stoughton
|34
|Ella Lohr
|FR
|Baraboo
|32
|Mille Lausen
|SR
|Menomonie
|32
|Anna teDuits
|FR
|Edgewood
|31
|Issy Petersen
|SR
|Edgewood
|31
|Mariah Marowsky
|SR
|Fort Atkinson
|31
|Mara Freeman
|FR
|McFarland
|30
|Jocelyn Zgola
|FR
|Greendale
|29
|Nicole Beckman
|SR
|Whitnall
|29
|Megan Duffy
|SR
|Jefferson/Cambridge
|28
|Kaylie Svacina
|SR
|Tomahawk
|28
|Grace Schultz
|FR
|Merrill
|27
|Abby Reid
|FR
|Edgewood
|26
|Maeve O’Driscoll
|JR
|Edgewood
|26
|Morgan Erstad
|FR
|Monroe/New Glarus
|25
|Claire Schultz
|FR
|Merrill
|24
|Anna Oleniczak
|JR
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|24
|Taylor Bradley
|SR
|Baraboo
|23
|Emma Clifford
|SO
|Wausau East
|22
|Hallory Domnick
|SO
|Ashwaubenon
|21
|Ines Bengana
|SR
|Whitefish Bay
|21
|Bella Smith
|SO
|Whitnall
|20
|Lydia Barnes
|SR
|Whitefish Bay
|19
|DeeDee Walker
|JR
|Edgewood
|18
|Erin Bergman
|SO
|Medford
|18
|Amie Barrow
|FR
|Shorewood
|18
|Mallory Todd
|JR
|Edgewood
|17
|Erin Schuh
|SR
|Seymour
|17
|Kirby Tock
|SR
|Baraboo
|16
|Trinity McNall
|SO
|Monona Grove
|16
|Josie Peterson
|SO
|Jefferson/Cambridge
|15
|Ella Weaver
|JR
|McFarland
|15
|Makenna Winnicki
|SO
|Rhinelander
|15
|Madison Berg
|SO
|River Falls
|15
|Sydney Popp
|SO
|Ashwaubenon
|14
|Gaby de Moya-Cotter
|JR
|Edgerton
|14
|Emily Landwehr
|JR
|McFarland
|14
|Brooklyn Miller
|JR
|Portage
|14
|Eva Mikla
|SO
|River Falls
|14
|Megan Marcks
|SR
|Tomahawk
|14
|Lauren Steien
|JR
|Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor
|13
|Sophia Scolman
|SO
|Grafton
|13
|Trinity Kanitz
|JR
|Merrill
|13
|Emma Harris
|JR
|Whitefish Bay
|13
|Hannah Kujawa
|JR
|Greendale
|12
|Brianna Homontowski
|SR
|Greendale
|12
|Laura Billmann
|FR
|McFarland
|12
|Isabel Seyffer
|SO
|River Falls
|12
|Grace Radke
|FR
|Whitnall
|12
|Danielle Tesky
|SR
|Plymouth
|11
|Katelyn Holmstrom
|SR
|Rice Lake
|11
|Natalie Gneiser
|FR
|Baraboo
|10
|Molly Banks
|SR
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|10
|Claire Sweeney
|FR
|Edgewood
|9
|Aubrey Buskerud
|SR
|Medford
|9
|Brianna Back
|SO
|Monona Grove
|9
|Faith Forsberg
|FR
|Rice Lake
|9
|Sara Desing
|SR
|Whitefish Bay
|9
|Kamyla Held
|FR
|Whitnall
|9
|Rachel Lenz
|FR
|Whitnall
|9
|Olivia Konzen
|SR
|Grafton
|7
|Madisyn Tape
|SO
|River Falls
|7
|Grace Williams
|SR
|Sauk Prairie
|7
|Jocelyn McNicoll
|FR
|Ashwaubenon
|6
|Melody Greenwood
|SO
|Menomonie
|6
|Madison Albert-Nelson
|JR
|Platteville/Lancaster
|6
|Brianna Zimdars
|JR
|Whitewater
|6
|Mya Bokerman
|FR
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|5
|Ruby Schieldt
|FR
|Edgerton
|4
|Emmi Belzer
|JR
|Fort Atkinson
|4
|Madeleine Hammond
|FR
|Kohler Co-op
|4
|Adriana Nickels
|FR
|McFarland
|4
|Isabella Josephs
|FR
|Plymouth
|4
|Mary O’Malley
|JR
|Monona Grove
|3
|Cassandra Keller
|SR
|Monona Grove
|3
|Brooklyn Vannatta
|SO
|Platteville/Lancaster
|3
|Miranda Rautmann
|SO
|Plymouth
|3
|Morgen Frausto
|SO
|Plymouth
|3
|Giulia Brickl
|JR
|Sauk Prairie
|3
|Eva McNally
|SO
|Shorewood
|3
|Evelyn Geurts
|JR
|Ashwaubenon
|2
|Nina Schiro
|SR
|Monroe/New Glarus
|2
|Maddie Guman
|SR
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|2
|Isabella McCabe
|JR
|Plymouth
|2
|Grace Forsberg
|SO
|Rice Lake
|2
|Anna Czubak
|SR
|Shorewood
|2
|Olivia Richetto
|SO
|Wausau East
|2
|Mattie Letendre
|SO
|Baraboo
|1
|Maggie Person
|FR
|Delavan-Darien/WisSchool-Deaf
|1
|Abi Schauske
|SO
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|1
|Maggie Ripp
|SO
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|1
|Katy Volz
|SR
|Tomahawk
|1
|Nefeli Tselemegkou
|FR
|Whitnall
|1
|Alyssa Radant
|SO
|Whitnall
|1
