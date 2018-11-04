Cedarburg and Edgewood Lead Wisconsin HS Girls into State Meets

This weekend was Sectionals weekend in Wisconsin girls high school swimming. Besides crowning champions of each individual section, state qualifiers were awarded after the conclusion of the last pre-championship level of high school swimming.

Given those, we can learn quite a bit about what to expect next weekend. Scoring out the D1 psych sheet gives Cedarburg a slim 194-191.5 lead over Middleton (on a scored psych sheet, margins that close are best viewed as ties). Notably, Cedarburg led Middleton 265-254.5 on the psych sheet headed into the meet last year, and Middleton won the meet 313.5-242 over Cedarburg. Middleton lead the way this year with 15 individual qualifiers. Next are Arrowhead with 14, Waukesha South with 13, and Sun Prairie with 12. Cedarburg have 9.

13 teams got the maximum 3 relays into the meet. Notably Middleton wasn’t one of them. They DQ’d their 400 free relay and therefore didn’t qualify that event. This means Middleton will need to build a substantial lead before the final event, otherwise their title defense could be upset by a dramatic final event comeback. In the psych sheet projection, Cedarburg trail Middleton 160-191.5 going into the 400 free relay, but Cedarburg’s 34 points for their #2 seed push them over the top.

No D1 swimmer has 2 top seeds, but 3 swimmers have a 1 seed and a 2 seed: Hannah Aegerter of Middleton (200 free-1st, 500 free-2nd), Kennedy Gilbertson of Stevens Point (100 free-1st, 100 back-2nd), and Grace Bennin of Verona Area/Mt Horeb (100 breast-1st, 200 IM-2nd).

Scoring the D2 psych sheet gives Edgewood a massive lead and makes them the favorites to win their 4th straight team title. Edgewood project to 313 points, well ahead of 2nd place McFarland who have 207. Edgewood got 15 individual swims into the meet. Next best are Whitnall with 10. McFarland have 9. 6 teams got the maximum 3 relays in.

McFarland’s Alexandra Moderski (50 free, 100 free) and Tomahawk’s Kylee Theiler (200 free, 500 free) each hold the top seed in 2 events and will be looking for double titles on Friday.

Below I compiled score projections, and for the top 10 teams, seeded event scores and score progression projections. D2 data is below D1. Below the team data is individual points projections for each division. Obviously this will all change significantly next weekend, but this is a good baseline to start from.

2018 Sectional Champions & Top 3:

Division I (Big Schools)

Cedarburg Sectional – Cedarburg 361, Brookfield East 327, Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 262

Greenfield Sectional – Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic 313, Badger Co-op 299.5, Burlington Co-op 256.5

Middleton Sectional – Middleton 317, Sun Prairie 312, Madison West 291

Neenah Sectional – Bay Port 341, Neenah 297, Appleton North 280

Waukesha South/Mukwonago Sectional – Arrowhead 380, Waukesha South/Mukwonago 360, Muskego 334.5

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Sectional – Stevens Point 398, DC Everest 336.5, Hudson 325

Division II (Small Schools)

Ashwaubenon Sectional – Sturgeon Bay Co-op 325, Ashwaubenon 291, Plymouth 285

Baraboo Sectional – Edgewood 369, McFarland 311, Baraboo 248

Colby/Abbotsford Sectional – Merrill 267.5, Tomahawk 265, Wausau East 262

New Berlin Eisenhower Sectional – Greendale 334, Whitefish Bay 312, Whitnall 311

Team Data

D1

Score Projections

Seeded Points Seeded Individual Points Seeded Relay Points # of Individual Swims # of Relays Cedarburg 194 100 94 9 3 Middleton 191.5 129.5 62 15 2 Sun Prairie 163 57 106 12 3 Stevens Point 158 84 74 9 3 Arrowhead 155 105 50 14 3 Muskego 142 76 66 8 3 Brookfield East 140 70 70 9 2 Waukesha South/Mukwonago 138.5 76.5 62 13 3 Verona Area/Mount Horeb 138 54 84 8 3 Madison West 99 59 40 11 3 Madison Memorial 85 37 48 9 3 Bay Port 82 60 22 5 2 Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 67.5 37.5 30 4 3 Neenah 63 53 10 6 2 Green Bay Southwest Co-op 61 25 36 3 2 Waukesha West/CathMem 44 32 12 3 3 Germantown 41 17 24 7 3 Hartford Union/Slinger 36 26 10 3 1 Appleton North 34.5 26.5 8 4 2 D.C. Everest 32.5 26.5 6 5 1 Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic 32 32 0 2 2 Hudson 31.5 27.5 4 3 3 Milton 20 20 0 2 1 Kenosha Indian Trail 19.5 19.5 0 2 1 Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine 19 11 8 2 2 Oak Creek 18 18 0 3 0 Racine Case 17 17 0 1 0 Wauwatosa West 16 16 0 4 1 De Pere/West De Pere 16 16 0 3 2 Waunakee 14 12 2 5 2 Homestead 13.5 13.5 0 3 2 Madison La Follette 12 12 0 2 0 Kenosha Tremper 11 11 0 2 0 Eau Claire Memorial 5 5 0 3 0 Brookfield Central 5 5 0 3 1 Janesville Craig 5 5 0 1 0 Franklin 3 3 0 2 0 DeForest 2 0 2 3 1 Racine Horlick 0 0 0 1 0 Appleton West/Kimberly 0 0 0 1 0 Divine Savior Holy Angels 0 0 0 1 0 Nicolet 0 0 0 1 2 Fond du Lac 0 0 0 2 0 Badger Co-op 0 0 0 2 0 West Bend West/East 0 0 0 2 2 Oconomowoc 0 0 0 2 0 Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 0 0 0 1 0 Chilton Co-op 0 0 0 1 0

Projected Event Scores

Cedarburg Middleton Sun Prairie Stevens Point Arrowhead Muskego Brookfield East Waukesha South/Mukwonago Verona Area/Mount Horeb Madison West 1 mtr Diving 0 0 0 0 20 6 13 0 0 0 200 Medley Relay 30 28 26 32 22 18 40 6 34 12 200 Freestyle 0 23 0 4 16 25.5 0 14.5 0 0 200 IM 4 19 16 3 11 0 0 15 17 0 50 Freestyle 34 5 17 3 13 0 2 7 0 11 100 Butterfly 6 7 0 24 0 16.5 20 0 10 20 100 Freestyle 13 0 17 20 9 6 0 16 0 11 500 Freestyle 7 36 0 2 36 6 0 24 0 1 200 Freestyle Relay 30 34 40 16 4 16 0 28 32 24 100 Backstroke 0 10 0 17 0 16 35 0 7 16 100 Breaststroke 36 29.5 7 11 0 0 0 0 20 0 400 Freestyle Relay 34 0 40 26 24 32 30 28 18 4

Projected Score Progression

Cedarburg Middleton Sun Prairie Stevens Point Arrowhead Muskego Brookfield East Waukesha South/Mukwonago Verona Area/Mount Horeb Madison West 1 mtr Diving 0 0 0 0 20 6 13 0 0 0 200 Medley Relay 30 28 26 32 42 24 53 6 34 12 200 Freestyle 30 51 26 36 58 49.5 53 20.5 34 12 200 IM 34 70 42 39 69 49.5 53 35.5 51 12 50 Freestyle 68 75 59 42 82 49.5 55 42.5 51 23 100 Butterfly 74 82 59 66 82 66 75 42.5 61 43 100 Freestyle 87 82 76 86 91 72 75 58.5 61 54 500 Freestyle 94 118 76 88 127 78 75 82.5 61 55 200 Freestyle Relay 124 152 116 104 131 94 75 110.5 93 79 100 Backstroke 124 162 116 121 131 110 110 110.5 100 95 100 Breaststroke 160 191.5 123 132 131 110 110 110.5 120 95 400 Freestyle Relay 194 191.5 163 158 155 142 140 138.5 138 99

D2

Score Projections

Seeded Points Seeded Individual Points Seeded Relay Points # of Individual Swims # of Relays Edgewood 313 193 120 15 3 McFarland 207 115 92 9 3 Tomahawk 183 83 100 7 3 Baraboo 128 82 46 8 2 Greendale 127 53 74 4 3 Merrill 120 64 56 5 2 Whitnall 106 81 25 10 3 Monroe/New Glarus 106 64 42 5 2 Whitefish Bay 101 62 39 8 2 Rice Lake 94 22 72 3 3 Wausau East 74 24 50 3 2 Jefferson/Cambridge 71 43 28 4 1 Stoughton 62 34 28 2 2 Whitewater 59 43 16 3 2 Sauk Prairie 58 10 48 2 3 Shorewood 55 23 32 4 2 Monona Grove 49 31 18 5 2 Ashwaubenon 49 43 6 6 2 River Falls 48 48 0 4 0 Menomonie 38 38 0 3 0 Fort Atkinson 35 35 0 3 0 Grafton 34 20 14 3 1 New Berlin Eisenhower 31 31 0 4 0 Medford 31 27 4 3 1 Plymouth 23 23 0 5 0 Sturgeon Bay Co-op 20 12 8 4 2 Edgerton 18 18 0 2 0 Seymour 17 17 0 1 0 Rhinelander 15 15 0 2 0 Portage 14 14 0 2 0 Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor 13 13 0 1 0 Ladysmith Co-op 10 0 10 0 1 Platteville/Lancaster 9 9 0 2 0 Kohler Co-op 6 4 2 1 1 Delavan-Darien/WisSchool-Deaf 1 1 0 1 0

Projected Event Scores

Edgewood McFarland Tomahawk Baraboo Greendale Merrill Whitnall Monroe/New Glarus Whitefish Bay Rice Lake 1 mtr Diving 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 0 0 0 200 Medley Relay 40 30 32 34 24 0 9 16 9 28 200 Freestyle 11 0 20 0 14 12 1 0 20 0 200 IM 25 0 15 27 0 0 15 20 7 0 50 Freestyle 47 20 1 0 12 13 0 0 0 9 100 Butterfly 28 0 0 17 12 0 28 0 10 0 100 Freestyle 37 41 2 0 0 11 0 0 6 0 500 Freestyle 7 0 20 0 15 13 0 14 14 0 200 Freestyle Relay 40 30 34 0 22 32 8 0 0 26 100 Backstroke 29 20 12 0 0 15 6 30 5 2 100 Breaststroke 9 34 13 38 0 0 1 0 0 11 400 Freestyle Relay 40 32 34 12 28 24 8 26 30 18

Projected Score Progression

Edgewood McFarland Tomahawk Baraboo Greendale Merrill Whitnall Monroe/New Glarus Whitefish Bay Rice Lake 1 mtr Diving 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 0 0 0 200 Medley Relay 40 30 32 34 24 0 39 16 9 28 200 Freestyle 51 30 52 34 38 12 40 16 29 28 200 IM 76 30 67 61 38 12 55 36 36 28 50 Freestyle 123 50 68 61 50 25 55 36 36 37 100 Butterfly 151 50 68 78 62 25 83 36 46 37 100 Freestyle 188 91 70 78 62 36 83 36 52 37 500 Freestyle 195 91 90 78 77 49 83 50 66 37 200 Freestyle Relay 235 121 124 78 99 81 91 50 66 63 100 Backstroke 264 141 136 78 99 96 97 80 71 65 100 Breaststroke 273 175 149 116 99 96 98 80 71 76 400 Freestyle Relay 313 207 183 128 127 120 106 106 101 94

Individual Projections

D1 Projected Individual Points

Name Year School Projected Points Hannah Aegerter SR Middleton 37 Kennedy Gilbertson SR Stevens Point 37 Grace Bennin SR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 37 Reilly Tiltmann SO Brookfield East 36.5 Emma Lasecki JR Bay Port 35 Katrina Marty SR Madison West 35 Abby Carlson SO Waukesha South/Mukwonago 35 Sophie Fiske SO Sun Prairie 34 Erin Szczupakiewicz SO Muskego 32.5 Misko Madison SR Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic 32 Alivia Farber SR Waukesha West/CathMem 32 Ally Silvestri SO Middleton 31 Cassie Stegner JR Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 29 Maya Novack JR Cedarburg 27 Bethany Rahn FR D.C. Everest 26.5 Erika Remington SR Cedarburg 26 Emmaleigh Zietlow SO Arrowhead 25 Sydney Stoll SO Arrowhead 25 Riley Melendy SR Bay Port 25 Brigitta Neverman FR Green Bay Southwest Co-op 25 Carly McKeon JR Madison Memorial 24 Megan Lucyshyn SO Arrowhead 22 Bridget Sullivan SO Madison West 22 Brigid Gwidt SO Cedarburg 20 Danielle Cramer JR Milton 20 Grace Mayes JR Muskego 20 Av Osero JR Neenah 20 Trinity Gilbert SR Kenosha Indian Trail 19.5 Makenna Licking SR Middleton 19 Taylor Short JR Waukesha South/Mukwonago 19 Olivia Meinberg JR Hartford Union/Slinger 18 Meredith Bangs SO Muskego 17.5 Gabriela Pierobon Mays JR Middleton 17 McKenzie Sanchez SR Racine Case 17 Alexis Woida SR Arrowhead 16 Bri Zablocki SR De Pere/West De Pere 16 Janelle Schulz SO Sun Prairie 16 Abby Hopfensperger JR Appleton North 15 Ella Stein JR Hudson 15 Elizabeth Weil JR Cedarburg 14 Bailey Schroeder SO Neenah 14 Alaina Breitbach JR Stevens Point 14 Casey Summers SR Stevens Point 14 Leah Tunney SR Homestead 13.5 Franny Gastrow SR Arrowhead 13 Lexi Penney JR Brookfield East 13 Anna Vandehey SR Stevens Point 13 Faith Eilertson SO Hudson 12.5 Alex Anagnostopoulos JR Middleton 12.5 Zaria Terry SO Madison La Follette 12 Ella DeFever JR Madison Memorial 12 Brooke Goedel JR Oak Creek 12 Lauren Malinowski FR Wauwatosa West 12 Mia Matic SR Kenosha Tremper 11 Maddie Ahluwalia SO Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine 11 Abby Wanezek FR Brookfield East 10 Kaitlyn Wilhelms SR Waunakee 10 Abigail Priestley FR Neenah 9 Josie McCartney JR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 9 Faith Johnson FR Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 8.5 Emily Allen FR Appleton North 8 Irene Wilson SO Hartford Union/Slinger 8 Sara Stewart JR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 8 Zoe Woods SR Brookfield East 7 Cassie Koester JR Cedarburg 7 Julia Gill SR Germantown 7 Michaela Nelson SR Sun Prairie 7 Sophia Remington SO Cedarburg 6 Stephanie Marks SR Germantown 6 Therese Missiaen SO Muskego 6 Sydney Hoff SO Stevens Point 6 Kendall Gonzalez SO Waukesha South/Mukwonago 6 Mikala Leppla SR Waukesha South/Mukwonago 6 Emma Gatzke SO Waukesha South/Mukwonago 5.5 Sommer Rhodes SR Janesville Craig 5 Berkley Smith JR Middleton 5 Emily Keebler SR Middleton 5 Claire Eisele JR Neenah 5 Kara Cowell JR Neenah 5 Malina Sayaovong FR Oak Creek 5 Sydney Nelson FR Arrowhead 4 Maggie Teng SR Brookfield Central 4 Ashley George SO Waukesha South/Mukwonago 4 Julia Larson SR Wauwatosa West 4 Mollie Brackett JR Appleton North 3.5 Megan Bingenheimer SR Brookfield East 3.5 Gretchen Hanson JR Eau Claire Memorial 3 Jenna Brandenburg JR Franklin 3 Amanda George FR Middleton 3 Emily Herman SO Eau Claire Memorial 2 Ali Beay FR Germantown 2 Hanna DeGrace FR Germantown 2 Abi Schmeiser JR Waunakee 2 Anna Kult JR Brookfield Central 1 Sophie Schmitz JR Madison Memorial 1 Bella Granetzke FR Madison West 1 Maddy Reid SO Madison West 1 Holli Anderson SR Oak Creek 1 Lauren Szolyga SR Waukesha South/Mukwonago 1

D2 Projected Individual Points