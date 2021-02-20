Waldrep & Sim Go 51s in 100 BK at Southeastern Champs; Sim Moves to #4 13-14

SOUTHEASTERN LSC SENIOR CHAMPS

February 19-21, 2021

Huntsville, AL

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile

The Southeastern LSC Senior Champs kicked off last night, with several big swims coming from some of the top age group swimmers in the nation.

The event highlight last night was the women’s 100 back, where Baylor Swim Club’s Ellie Waldrep toppled her old best of 52.42 for a winning time of 51.75. Waldrep, a high school senior committed to Auburn, would’ve made the SEC Championships A-final in this event last night; Auburn didn’t have anyone under 53 at that meet, or the whole season for that matter.

Taking second behind Waldrep was 14-year-old Levenia Sim of TNT Swimming, destroying her old best of 53.17 with a 51.95 here. Sim’s old best was done in December, which was a drop from her 55.28 in January 2020. Sim moves from #13 all the way to #4 in the 13-14 age group rankings with that swim, a big jump.

Top 100y backstroke performers, 13-14 history

Regan Smith – 51.09 (2016) NAG RECORD Claire Curzan – 51.23 (2019) Alex Walsh – 51.62 (2015) Levenia Sim – 51.95 (2021) Amy Tang – 52.75 (2017)

Touching third in that 100 back was Madison Swimming Association’s Eboni McCarty, a UGA commit, in a 53.47, her first time under 55.

Sim’s older sister, Michigan commit Letitia Sim, won two races last night. First, she cracked the minute mark in the 100 breast, going 59.93 to win by over three seconds. Her lifetime best is a 59.01. Levenia Sim was 1:03.69 in that race, a new best. Later, in the 400 IM, the elder Sim sister swam to the 400 IM win in a new best of 4:17.57, shaving two-tenths off of her previous best from this meet last year. 15-year-old Lillie Boggs was second in 4:20.55, dropping almost two seconds.

The Sim sisters swam the last two legs of TNT’s winning 400 free relay, as Letitia Sim was 49.50 on leg three and Levenia Sim 50.65 on the anchor. Their relay hit a 3:26.72, just nipping Ensworth’s 3:26.89.

On the boys’ side, Sam Powe of McCallie GPS Aquatics won twice. First, he posted a 1:39.80 in the 200 free, edging out Birmingham Swim League’s Mason Mathias (1:40.07) at the wall. Mathias is an incoming freshman at Auburn. Later in the 100 back, Powe picked up his second victory, coming just .08 off of his lifetime best with a 48.68.

Ensworth 16-year-old Oliver Pilkinton had a speedy swim in the boys’ 50 fly, winning it in 21.95. That’s a big swim; it’s not far off of his best time in the 50 free, which is a 21.38. In the girls’ 50 fly, Waldrep picked up another win at 24.20.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS