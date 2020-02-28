WAC Will Score Thursday Prelims As Timed Finals; Hopes to Resume Racing Friday

2020 WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) plans to resume competition on Friday morning at the 2020 men’s and women’s swimming and diving championship meet after a broken water main cut water to the University of Houston campus on Thursday.

The conference’s tentative plan, presuming that they are able to resume competition on Friday, is to score Thursday’s morning session as a timed final for swimming event. Friday’s prelims will then run as scheduled, and Fridays finals will start at 5:30 PM with the 200 free relay (which was originally scheduled for Thursday’s evening session as a timed final).

Thursdays diving events, the men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter, will be completed on Friday, with both platform events (men’s and women’s) being scheduled for Saturday. The original schedule had men’s platform on Friday and women’s platform on Saturday.

The conference contacted several other facilities in the Houston area to explore the possibility of moving the meet, but were unable to find an alternative location that was available.

Neither the University of Houston nor the City of Houston have provided updates on an estimated return of normal water flow to the University of Houston campus, though several residents have reported that water has returned to residential properties.

While the meet will continue, the cancellation does prevent swimmers chasing possible NCAA Championship qualifying standards from getting a 2nd swim on Thursday. The closest swimmers to achieving an NCAA Championship invite-worthy time standard in prelims were in the sprint freestyles. For the women, the top finisher was Northern Arizona’s Elisa Rodriguez in the women’s 50 free when she dropped .44 seconds to swim 22.81. Last year, a 22.35 was needed for an NCAA invite in that race.

For the men, Grand Canyon’s Mazen Shoukry swam 19.71. Last year, a 19.35 earn an NCAA Championship invite.

SwimSwam is working on a day 2 recap of the WAC Championships this evening and will update scoring when it becomes available. Read the day 1 recap here.