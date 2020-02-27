Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

BREAKING: WAC Cancels Thursday Finals after Huge Water Main Break in Houston

2020 WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) has cancelled Thursday evening’s finals at the men’s and women’s swimming & diving championships after a massive water main broke near the University of Houston campus on Thursday afternoon.

The break on the 610 East Loop freeway in Houston was reported around 12 p.m. local time leading to the complete closure of the highway in both directions. The city has received reports of low water pressure across a large portion of the city. Houston Public Works has asked the community to conserve water in the area, and mayor Sylvester Turner has asked everyone in the city of Houston to boil their water for the next 24 hours.

The break has led to a number of business closures in the area, including the entire University of Houston campus, all Harris County and Houston Municipal Courts, the University of St. Thomas, and the Houston Zoo.

The University of Houston has no water, and with most restaurants in the area having to close as well, the school has asked food trucks to remain on campus later than usual. Nearby Texas Southern University has closed as well. The break is located less than 5 miles from campus.

After day 1 of the WAC Championships, the Air Force men and Northern Arizona women are in the lead. The UNLV men broke the conference record on Wednesday evening in the 800 free relay by 4 seconds.

Conference officials and coaches are discussing all possible options, with another conference call scheduled for 5PM on Thursday. Among the options being discussed are swimming one session of the meet as timed finals, and moving the entire meet 30 miles north to the Conroe ISD Natatorium: another large natatorium in the suburb of Shenandoah, Texas that has hosted the NCAA Division III Championships, among other major meets, in recent years.

The conference was represented by 2 men’s teams, Grand Canyon and UNLV, at last year’s NCAA Division I National Championship meet.

While the University of Houston is not a member of the WAC, the school’s pool frequently plays host to conference championship meets for a number of mid-major conferences.

 

10
Leave a Reply

7 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
10 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Michael

O wow!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Superfan

Maybe go to College Station if they can’t fix it tonight?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
swimthings

There is a USA meet at the Rec pool!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Definitely seems like an option – though Conroe is closer than College Station. There are tons of pools in the area that could, at a minimum, host the athletes (though most don’t have the same seating as UofH, TAMU, or Conroe). Platform diving would be the biggest challenge. If there’s one thing that’s not lacking in Houston swimming: it’s a glut of decent-quality indoor pools. There’s a nice indoor 50 meter down in Pearland, and tons of highschools have greater-than-25-yard pools (though warmup and cooldown space could get a bit crowded). I’m sure the more likely option is that they delay everything by a day and try to finish the meet on Sunday, keeping their fingers crossed that the pool… Read more »

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
swimfast

crazy! also, what the heck is up with that insanely dramatic music on the ABC twitter post? ….

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!