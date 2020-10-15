Virginia Tech Announces 2020-21 Schedule with Only Three Duals

The Virginia Tech Hokies have released their schedule for the 2020-21 NCAA season.

The Hokies have already contested the first two iterations of the Hokie Belt Challenge, an intrasquad dual series that has two more meets left. #3 on the series is coming up on October 24th, next weekend, and the fourth and final meet will be contested on January 9 in the new year.

An away meet at Duke on November 7th is the first and only dual meet slated for the first semester, before the Hokies will race at the 2020 U.S. Open and the 2020 UNC Invite before winter break.

In January, VT will round out its dual meet schedule with away meets at Virginia and NC State before coming home to host the Virginia Tech Invitational. Following that, the Hokies head into the post-season with the 2021 ACC Championships, the 2021 National Invitational Championships and the 2021 NCAA Championships.

Three dual meets might not seem like much, but it’s actually not very different from VT’s 2019-20 schedule. Their first dual was against George Washington, then they contested Ohio State and Penn State in the same weekend and Queens (NC) and Richmond in a different weekend. That’s three fall meets, and then in the sprint semester they only raced Virginia and NC State, much like they’ll do in the coming spring semester.

So far, the story for VT has been the immediate contributions from freshman backstrokers Emma Atkinson and Caroline Bentz and distance specialist Chase Travis; Atkinson posted a lifetime best 1:00.97 in the 100m back last weekend. On the men’s side, junior Blake Manoff has already flashed some speed with a 52.3 medley relay split on the fly leg.

VIRGINIA TECH 2020-21 MEET SCHEDULE