Virginia HS State Finalist Hannah Arndt Verbally Commits to NYU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

NYU has picked up a verbal commitment from fly and IM specialist Hannah Arndt for its class of 2025. Arndt is a senior at The Madeira Scool in McLean, VA, and she swims year-round for the Nation’s Capital Swim Club under the direction of coach Bruce Gemmell.

I am so excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at NYU!! Thank you to my coaches, friends, teammates, and family for supporting me along the way. Go Violets!

Last March, Arndt competed at the Potomac Valley SCY Senior Championships. She swam the 100 and 200 fly and the 200 and 400 IM. She made it back in the B-final of the 200 fly and the C-final of the 200 IM. She moved up from 40th to 20th in the 200 IM, going a best time of 2:11.12 in finals. In the 100 fly, Arndt moved up 3 spots to finish 10th, swimming 0.73 seconds faster than she had in prelims. She finished 26th in the 100 fly and 43rd in the 400 IM.

In February of 2020, the Madeira School junior swam at the Virginia High School Swimming and Diving State Championship. She posted a 100 fly time of 1:00.12, earning a spot in the B-final. She also swam the 200 IM, touching 5th in prelims in a time of 2:14.88. In finals, Arndt dropped 2.47 seconds for a time of 57.65, winning the B-final. She outswam the next competitor by 2.13 seconds. Had she been in the A-final, Arndt would have finished 5th.

She remained 5th in the 200 IM, removing 1.79 seconds from her prelims time. Finally, she swam on her school’s 200 medley and 400 free relays. She swam the butterfly leg of Madeira’s 200 medley relay. The relay which consisted of Molly Watts on back, Sofie Davis on breast, and Niki Chava on free finished 3rd. The same four women swam the 400 free relay, touching fourth in prelims.

Top SCY Times:

100 fly – 56.58

200 fly – 2:03.64

200 IM – 2:08.62

400 IM – 4:32.50

The Violets will welcome Arndt in the fall of 2021. Last season, NYU was the 2020 University Athletic Association conference runner-up. NYU senior Honore Collins was the meet’s top point scorer, winning gold medals in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Arndt’s top times would have placed her in the A-final of the 100 and 200 fly, and the B-final of the 200 and 400 IM.

Arndt’s top times would have made her NYU’s third-fastest swimmer in the both fly events and both IM events during the 2019-2020 season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.