Villanova Women Win 11th Straight Big East Title, Georgetown Men Win 3rd Straight

2024 BIG EAST SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S RECAP

The Villanova women earned their 11th straight Big East title. The team’s first win of the night came from Audrey Pastorek who defended her title in the 200 back as she touched in a 1:55.48. Pastorek led from the start and held her lead throughout the race but was challenged by UConn’s Bella Hoffman who touched in a 1:56.69. Pastorek was notably Villanova’s only conference champion of the night.

Xavier had a big night led with a 1-2 finish in the 100 free. Sophomore Olivia Oyster won the 50 free on night 2 and won in a 50.07 here, touching just ahead of teammate Alexis Worrall who touched in a 50.12.

Senior Erin Ritz of Xavier won the 200 fly in a 1:57.49 to win by over a second anf a half. Xavier teammate Norah Simich was out first at the 100 mark but a strong second half put Ritz in the lead. Simich finished 3rd in a 2:00.09 behind Villanova’s Katie White (1:59.27).

Seton Hall’s Allie Waggoner dominated the 1650 free as she won in a 16:18.01 winning by over 20 seconds. That was a huge best time as she came in with a seed time of a 16:28.27 and won the event last year in a 16:31.50. Notably, the NCAA invite time a year ago was a 16:13.73. Although times are still being uploaded from this weekend, her time places her at #47 in the NCAA this season.

Georgetown’s Erin Hood and Xavier’s Jordyn Libler battled it out in the 200 breast. Hood was out fast at the 100 mark, about a second ahead of the field but Libler split over a second faster on the final 50 to try and catch Hood. Hood had a large enough lead to win in a 2:13.10 as Libler touched in a 2:13.54.

The Georgetown women closed the meet with a win in the 400 free relay touching in a 3:22.68, less than a tenth ahead of Xavier (3:22.75).

Villanova University 1482.5 University of Connecticut 1461.5 Georgetown University 1163 Xavier University 1086.5 Seton Hall University 883.5 Butler University 512 Providence College 450

MEN’S RECAP

The Georgetown men came into the final night with about a 100 point lead on Xavier and held their lead, despite not winning a single evnet on the final night of competition. Georgetown picked up big points on the boards with a 2-3-4-7-8 finish.

Instead, Xavier had a huge night winning four events. The Xavier men earned their first win as Michael Benington won the 200 back in a 1:47.07. Benington had a strong final 50 to touch ahead of Villanova’s Aubrey Bowles who led through the 150 mark and touched in a 1:47.24.

Ethan Saunders of Xavier won the 100 breast last night and swept the breaststroke events as he touched in a 1:57.80 in the 200 breast to win by over a second. Saunders notably opted for the 200 breast this year after swimming the 100 free the last two years.

Aiden Leamer of Xavier and Seton Hall’s Michael Klimaszewski battled it out in the 200 fly. Last night, Klimaszewski won but tonight Leamer touched first in a 1:44.81.

Xavier closed the meet with a win in the 400 free relay touching in a 2:58.29 ahead of Seton Hall who was 2nd in a 2:58.42.

Seton Hall led the way in the 1650 freestyle with a 1-2 finish. Sean Vizzard touched first in a 15:06.95 ahead of teammate Clil Halevi who was 2nd in a 15:10.40.

After winning the 50 free on night 2, Providence’s Will Layden won the 100 free in a 44.11. Layden notably swam personal best in all three of his events this weekend.

Georgetown University 859.5 Xavier University 764 Seton Hall University 578.5 Villanova University 577 Providence College 305

Major Awards

Men’s Co-Most Outstanding Swimmer – Jack Januario, Georgetown & Will Layden, Providence

Women’s Co-Most Outstanding Swimmer – Allie Waggoner, Seton Hall & Audrey Pastorek, Villanova

Men’s Co-Most Outstanding Diver – Nick Santiago, Georgetown & Nick Jubilee, Villanova

Women’s Most Outstanding Diver – Silvia Alessio, Seton Hall

Men’s Diving Coach of the Year – Jacob Miner, Georgetown

Women’s Diving Coach of the Year – David McKown, UConn

Men’s Coaching Staff of the Year – Georgetown

Women’s Co-Coaching Staffs of the Year – UConn, Villanova, Xavier