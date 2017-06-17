VIDEO: German Franziska Hentke sets world’s best time

German National Championships and World Championships Trials

Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18

LCM

Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE), Berlin

Franziska Hentke sets a new 2017 world leading time in the 200m butterfly in 2:06,18.

Women’s 200m butterfly FINAL

German record Franziska Hentke, 2:05,26

Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 2:09,21/2:07,22

Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 2:09,77/2:09,12

Franziska Hentke swam to the top of the world ranking in 2:06,18. Youngster Julia Mrozinski showed her real potential, she finished second in 2:10,99 after an unsatisfying result in prelims.

Martina van Berkel, who trains in Germany but starts for Switzerland internationally, grabbed silver in 2:09,57.

Jadé Foelske, who lives in Atlanta with her family and trains at the Dynamo Swim Club, was the youngest swimmer in the final, born 2001. She set a new personal best time in 2:15,86. Jadé participated in the German Junior Championships two weeks ago and finished 4th in her age group, with her perfomance today, she would have won the gold medal in her age group.

Lane Place Name Club Time 4 1. Franziska Hentke SC Magdeburg 2:06.18 28.80 | 1:01.23 | 1:33.75 | 2:06.18 5 2. Martina van Berkel SV Nikar Heidelberg 2:09.57 29.67 | 1:02.62 | 1:35.74 | 2:09.57 6 3. Julia Mrozinski SGS Hamburg 2:10.99 29.30 | 1:03.17 | 1:37.88 | 2:10.99 3 4. Lisa Höpink SG Essen 2:13.22 28.89 | 1:02.10 | 1:36.68 | 2:13.22 7 5. Alina Staffeldt SGS Hannover 2:15.62 30.11 | 1:04.62 | 1:40.30 | 2:15.62 2 6. Antonia Haupt SG Berliner Wasserratten 2:15.71 29.64 | 1:04.29 | 1:39.96 | 2:15.71 1 7. Jade Foelske Dynamo Club Atlanta 2:15.86 30.28 | 1:04.76 | 1:40.27 | 2:15.86 8 8. Jana Markgraf SG Bayer 2:15.95 30.35 | 1:04.92 | 1:40.48 | 2:15.95

Video YouTube, courtesy of Marco Foelske