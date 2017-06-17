VIDEO: German Franziska Hentke sets world’s best time

German National Championships and World Championships Trials
- Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18
- LCM
- Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE), Berlin
Franziska Hentke sets a new 2017 world leading time in the 200m butterfly in 2:06,18.
2016-2017 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY
HENTKE
2.06.18
2 Suzuka
HASEGAWA
JPN 2.06.29*WJR 04/15 3 Hiroko
MAKINO
JPN 2.06.92 01/29 4 Charlotte
ATKINSON
GBR 2.07.06 04/20 5 Mireia
BELMONTE
ESP 2.07.11 06/14
Women’s 200m butterfly FINAL
German record Franziska Hentke, 2:05,26
Qualification times, open class, Prelims/Final: 2:09,21/2:07,22
Qualification times U23 (born 1995 or later), Prelims/Final: 2:09,77/2:09,12
Franziska Hentke swam to the top of the world ranking in 2:06,18. Youngster Julia Mrozinski showed her real potential, she finished second in 2:10,99 after an unsatisfying result in prelims.
Martina van Berkel, who trains in Germany but starts for Switzerland internationally, grabbed silver in 2:09,57.
Jadé Foelske, who lives in Atlanta with her family and trains at the Dynamo Swim Club, was the youngest swimmer in the final, born 2001. She set a new personal best time in 2:15,86. Jadé participated in the German Junior Championships two weeks ago and finished 4th in her age group, with her perfomance today, she would have won the gold medal in her age group.
|Lane
|Place
|Name
|Club
|Time
|4
|1.
|Franziska Hentke
|SC Magdeburg
|2:06.18
|28.80 | 1:01.23 | 1:33.75 | 2:06.18
|5
|2.
|Martina van Berkel
|SV Nikar Heidelberg
|2:09.57
|29.67 | 1:02.62 | 1:35.74 | 2:09.57
|6
|3.
|Julia Mrozinski
|SGS Hamburg
|2:10.99
|29.30 | 1:03.17 | 1:37.88 | 2:10.99
|3
|4.
|Lisa Höpink
|SG Essen
|2:13.22
|28.89 | 1:02.10 | 1:36.68 | 2:13.22
|7
|5.
|Alina Staffeldt
|SGS Hannover
|2:15.62
|30.11 | 1:04.62 | 1:40.30 | 2:15.62
|2
|6.
|Antonia Haupt
|SG Berliner Wasserratten
|2:15.71
|29.64 | 1:04.29 | 1:39.96 | 2:15.71
|1
|7.
|Jade Foelske
|Dynamo Club Atlanta
|2:15.86
|30.28 | 1:04.76 | 1:40.27 | 2:15.86
|8
|8.
|Jana Markgraf
|SG Bayer
|2:15.95
|30.35 | 1:04.92 | 1:40.48 | 2:15.95
Video YouTube, courtesy of Marco Foelske
