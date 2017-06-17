Canyons Aquatic Club Boys Bust 2 NAG 200 Free Relay Records in 1 Swim

The Canyons Aquatic Club quartet of Nate Biondi, Zander Minano, Tanner Olson, and Adam Osowski combined for a time of 1:33.56 for new 17-18 and 15-18 NAG records in the 200 free relay.

Minano and Olson both swam on Saugus High School’s 2nd place 200 free relay at the 2017 CIF-SS D1 Champs, where Minano touched 2nd in the 50 free and Olson, a member of the Texas A&M class of 2021, won the 100 breast. Columbia commit Osowski finished 3rd for Hart High School in the 200 free at that meet, while Biondi won both the 50 and 100 free at the 2017 CIF-SS D3 Champs.

Biondi, a Cal commit, led off the relay with a 23.29. That time matched the qualifying standard for the 2017 U.S. Worlds Trials in less than two weeks, which punches Biondi’s ticket to Indianapolis. He’s brought his best time down from a 24.85 (done in August of 2016) to a 23.29 now in June of 2017.

The Canyons team actually took down two records tonight– the 2014 17-18 record done by the Triangle Area YMCA, plus the 2015 15-18 record done by the King Aquatic Club. Take a look at the split comparison below: