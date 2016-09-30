Versatile Sprinter Alvin Jiang Verbals to UNC Tar Heels

Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Alvin Jiang has verbally committed to the UNC Tar Heels‘ class of 2021.

Jiang is a sprint weapon in all strokes but breaststroke, with his strongest events being the 100 back and 100 fly. In each of those events, he holds 2016 Winter Sr Nationals cuts in both short course yards and long course meters.

Jiang’s Top Times (SCY/LCM)

50 free – 20.69/23.69

100 free – 46.21/52.64

100 back – 49.60/58.33

100 fly – 48.76/55.41

At the 2016 Austin Futures Championships this summer, Jiang won the 100 fly, placed 4th in the 50 free, 7th in the 100 back, and led off Lakeside’s victorious 400 free relay.

UNC just graduated an immense and sprint-heavy class of seniors this past spring, including Ben Colley, Nic Graesser, Logan Heck, and Sam Lewis. Their sprinting corps will be in rebuilding mode these next few years, though things will be expedited this year with freshman addition Greg Brocato, who comes into UNC with freestyle bests of 20.01 in the 50 and 43.91 in the 100.

Jiang is closest to scoring at the ACC level in the 50 free and 100 fly. He has a very strong 50, which could land him on the 200 free relay if he can whittle down his time closer to the 20-second barrier.