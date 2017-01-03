Utah’s Lauren Hall And Josiah Purss Take First Over Harvard

Utah diving took on Harvard this Tuesday afternoon where Lauren Hall and Josiah Purss highlighted the day.

“I would like to thank Keith and Harvard for coming out,” said Utah head diving coach Richard Marschner. “It is a tough road trip for them to make and a tough time of the year. I appreciate them coming. This is a good meet for us to get used to the second half of the season; to start things off really well against really good competition. We did some things well and can see obviously what we need to work on to finish the season strong.”

Hall took first on the three-meter tallying a score of 265.95. She also took second on the three-meter, 243.75. Madison Cock took third on the event (238.73).

On the one-meter, Purss claimed the top spot coming out with a total score of 310.35. Daniel Theriault took second on the three-meter event with a score of 292.65.

The Utes will host Denver and Harvard this Saturday, Jan. 7 in the Ute Natatorium.

News courtesy of Utah Athletics.