UT Women’s Brutal Fall Semester Includes Meets with Stanford, Cal, A&M

The Texas women have released their schedule for the 2018-19 NCAA season. With their intrasquad meet kicking off in just a couple of hours, they will train for a few weeks before a primetime tri meet with Indiana and Florida, which will take place in Austin in late October.

The Longhorn women will also play hosts to the ever-electric annual meet against Texas A&M. Last year, the meet came down to the wire, with the Longhorns taking it by just three points in a thrilling and meet-deciding 400 free relay finish. This year, the grudge match is set for Austin on November 2nd.

Texas will then head out west for the toughest weekend for any team in the NCAA – a Friday match-up with defending NCAA champions Stanford on November 9th, and then a Saturday dual against 2018 NCAA runners-up Cal on the 10th.

After hosting the Texas Invitational, the Longhorns’ second semester schedule doesn’t look much more forgiving. They will face Auburn and Georgia in January, then host a two-day tri meet from Feb. 1-2 with Arizona and NC State.

The Big 12 Champs will be held at home, too, Feb. 27 – March 2, while the NCAA Champs are also going to be a home meet for the Longhorns, from March 20-23.