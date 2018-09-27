College Swimming Weekend Preview: 9/24/18 – 9/30/18

After two weeks filled mostly with intrasquad, alumni and format meets, the college dual meet season will finally kick off in full force this weekend, headed a Power-5 clash between Alabama and Ohio State.
The weekend will also include high-profile intrasquad meets for Texas, Auburn, Arizona State, Minnesota, Tennessee and Arizona, plus the Wolfpack Games at NC State and the Michigan Water Carnival.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Alabama @ Ohio State
|9/27
|x
|x
|Florida @ Florida Atlantic
|9/27
|x
|x
|Texas Intrasquad
|9/27
|x
|x
|Potomac Relays
|9/28
|x
|x
|Miami (OH), Oakland @ Michigan
|9/28
|x
|x
|Iowa @ Michigan State
|9/28
|x
|x
|Arizona State Intrasquad
|9/28
|x
|x
|Auburn Intrasquad
|9/28
|x
|x
|Ohio Green White Intrasquad
|9/28
|x
|East Carolina Intrasquad
|9/28
|x
|x
|Cincinnati Intrasquad
|9/28
|x
|x
|St. Louis @ Washington University
|9/28
|x
|x
|Florida @ Miami
|9/28
|x
|Kansas Alumni Meet
|9/28
|x
|Bowling Green @ St. Francis
|9/28
|x
|Minnesota Intrasquad
|9/28
|x
|x
|South Dakota State @ Nebraska
|9/28
|x
|Green Bay @ Wisconsin
|9/28
|x
|x
|Wolfpack Games
|9/28
|x
|x
|Gardner-Webb, Georiga Southern @ SCAD
|9/28
|x
|x
|Akron Blue vs. Gold Intrasquad
|9/28
|x
|North Texas Relays
|9/28
|x
|x
|Army Black Vs. Gold Intrasquad
|9/28
|x
|x
|Wyoming Brown & Gold
|9/28
|x
|x
|Cleveland State Viking Relay Challenge
|9/28
|x
|x
|Assumption Pentathlon
|9/28
|x
|x
|Lehigh Intrasquad
|9/28
|x
|x
|Tennessee Intrasquad
|9/28
|x
|x
|LSU Purple & Gold Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|x
|Loyola Green v. Grey Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|x
|Michigan Water Carnival
|9/29
|x
|x
|Oregon State Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|Binghampton Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|x
|Bucknell @ UMBC (scrimmage)
|9/29
|x
|x
|Connecticut Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|x
|Incarnate Word @ Houston
|9/29
|x
|FSU Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|x
|FIU @ Miami
|9/29
|x
|WVU Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|x
|Rider Alumni Meet
|9/29
|x
|x
|Illinois Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|Michigan JDRF Awareness Relay Meet
|9/29
|x
|x
|Liberty @ Campbell
|9/29
|x
|Florida @ FGCU
|9/29
|x
|Gardner-Webb, North Florida @ Florida Atlantic
|9/29
|x
|x
|SIU Intrasquad/Alumni Meet
|9/29
|x
|x
|Arizona Red vs. Blue Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|x
|UNC Asheville Alum/Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|Nevada Pentathlon
|9/29
|x
|UNLV Red-Gray Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|x
|Valparaiso Brown & Gold Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|x
|Fairfield Invite
|9/29
|x
|x
|Grand Canyon Alumni Meet
|9/29
|x
|x
|Illinois State Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|South Dakota Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|x
|Pacific Alumni Meet
|9/29
|x
|UW Green Bay Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|x
|UW Milwaukee Intrasquad
|9/29
|x
|x
|Vermont @ Niagra
|9/30
|x
|Eatern Illinois, Evansville, St. Louis, Xavier @ Butler
|9/30
|x
|x
|Butler Quad Meet
|9/30
|x
|x
|Georgia Tech Intrasquad
|9/28-9/29
|x
|x
|Northern Iowa Purple & Gold Intrasquad
|x
