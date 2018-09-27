College Swimming Weekend Preview: 9/24/18 – 9/30/18

After two weeks filled mostly with intrasquad, alumni and format meets, the college dual meet season will finally kick off in full force this weekend, headed a Power-5 clash between Alabama and Ohio State.

The weekend will also include high-profile intrasquad meets for Texas, Auburn, Arizona State, Minnesota, Tennessee and Arizona, plus the Wolfpack Games at NC State and the Michigan Water Carnival.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
Alabama @ Ohio State 9/27 x x
Florida @ Florida Atlantic 9/27 x x
Texas Intrasquad 9/27 x x
Potomac Relays 9/28 x x
Miami (OH), Oakland @ Michigan 9/28 x x
Iowa @ Michigan State 9/28 x x
Arizona State Intrasquad 9/28 x x
Auburn Intrasquad 9/28 x x
Ohio Green White Intrasquad 9/28 x
East Carolina Intrasquad 9/28 x x
Cincinnati Intrasquad 9/28 x x
St. Louis @ Washington University 9/28 x x
Florida @ Miami 9/28 x
Kansas Alumni Meet 9/28 x
Bowling Green @ St. Francis 9/28 x
Minnesota Intrasquad 9/28 x x
South Dakota State @ Nebraska 9/28 x
Green Bay @ Wisconsin 9/28 x x
Wolfpack Games 9/28 x x
Gardner-Webb, Georiga Southern @ SCAD 9/28 x x
Akron Blue vs. Gold Intrasquad 9/28 x
North Texas Relays 9/28 x x
Army Black Vs. Gold Intrasquad 9/28 x x
Wyoming Brown & Gold 9/28 x x
Cleveland State Viking Relay Challenge 9/28 x x
Assumption Pentathlon 9/28 x x
Lehigh Intrasquad 9/28 x x
Tennessee Intrasquad 9/28 x x
LSU Purple & Gold Intrasquad 9/29 x x
Loyola Green v. Grey Intrasquad 9/29 x x
Michigan Water Carnival 9/29 x x
Oregon State Intrasquad 9/29 x
Binghampton Intrasquad 9/29 x x
Bucknell @ UMBC (scrimmage) 9/29 x x
Connecticut Intrasquad 9/29 x x
Incarnate Word @ Houston 9/29 x
FSU Intrasquad 9/29 x x
FIU @ Miami 9/29 x
WVU Intrasquad 9/29 x x
Rider Alumni Meet 9/29 x x
Illinois Intrasquad 9/29 x
Michigan JDRF Awareness Relay Meet 9/29 x x
Liberty @ Campbell 9/29 x
Florida @ FGCU 9/29 x
Gardner-Webb, North Florida @ Florida Atlantic 9/29 x x
SIU Intrasquad/Alumni Meet 9/29 x x
Arizona Red vs. Blue Intrasquad 9/29 x x
UNC Asheville Alum/Intrasquad 9/29 x
Nevada Pentathlon 9/29 x
UNLV Red-Gray Intrasquad 9/29 x x
Valparaiso Brown & Gold Intrasquad 9/29 x x
Fairfield Invite 9/29 x x
Grand Canyon Alumni Meet 9/29 x x
Illinois State Intrasquad 9/29 x
South Dakota Intrasquad 9/29 x x
Pacific Alumni Meet 9/29 x
UW Green Bay Intrasquad 9/29 x x
UW Milwaukee Intrasquad 9/29 x x
Vermont @ Niagra 9/30 x
Eatern Illinois, Evansville, St. Louis, Xavier @ Butler 9/30 x x
Butler Quad Meet 9/30 x x
Georgia Tech Intrasquad 9/28-9/29 x x
Northern Iowa Purple & Gold Intrasquad x

