College Swimming Weekend Preview: 9/24/18 – 9/30/18

After two weeks filled mostly with intrasquad, alumni and format meets, the college dual meet season will finally kick off in full force this weekend, headed a Power-5 clash between Alabama and Ohio State.

The weekend will also include high-profile intrasquad meets for Texas, Auburn, Arizona State, Minnesota, Tennessee and Arizona, plus the Wolfpack Games at NC State and the Michigan Water Carnival.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.