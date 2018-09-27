Cameron van der Burgh Embarks on New Career in Finance in London

It’s been a busy summer for South Africa’s Cameron van der Burgh. He won 3 medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, upsetting Adam Peaty for gold in the 50 breast, and claiming bronze in both the 100 breast and the 400 medley relay. Right about that time he announced he would probably retire after the 2020 Olympic Games.

The following month he wed Nefeli Valakenis in Anavyssos, Greece.

In August he qualified for Short Course World Championships in the 100 breast at South African Short Course Championships.

And now, in September, he has announced he will be starting a new career in London.

Van der Burgh will trade his swim suit for a business suit as he embarks on his new career working at Andurand Capital Management, the eponymous hedge fund run by Pierre Andurand, focused on the oil market. He won’t be the only Olympian on the trading floor, though; French gold and silver medalist Clément Lefert has been working there for the last 5 years.

Van der Burgh, a three-time Olympian, won gold at the 2012 Games in London in the 100 breaststroke, and added a silver two years ago in Rio. He owns 10 LC World Championship medals (including 2 golds in the 50 breast), 6 SC World Championship medals (2 golds) and 9 Commonwealth Games medals (4 golds, including 3 consecutive golds in the 50 breast). He currently holds the SC world records in both the 50 and the 100 breaststrokes, and previously held LC marks in both events.

