USC Women Defeat Stanford 155.5-142.5 For First Time In 28 Years

USC vs Stanford

February 3, 2024

SCY

Results PDF

The USC women defeated the Stanford women for the first time in 28 years as the score was USC 155.5 to Stanford’s 142.5. The Stanford men defeated the USC men 175.5-119.5.

Women’s Recap

The USC women were led by Kaitlyn Dobler. Dobler swept the breaststroke events winning the 100 breast in a 58.63 and the 200 in a 2:08.70. Dobler has season best times of 56.99 and 2:06.28 in the events.

Dobler also helped the team start off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. The relay of Caroline Famous, Dobler, Anicka Delgado, and Vasilissa Buinaia swam to a final time of a 1:35.40 in the win.

Famous also picked up two individual wins at the meet. Famous first won the 100 backstroke in a 51.36, about half of a second off her season best that stands at a 50.78. Her other win was a tie in the 50 freestyle. Famous and Stanford’s Amy Tang touched in a 22.16. That was a personal best for Famous as her previous best was a 22.34 from midseason, and she now sits at t-24th in the event in the NCAA this season.

Minna Abraham won both an individual event and helped the 400 free relay to a win. Abraham touched in the 100 free in a 47.90. The team of Buinaia, Delgado, Hannah Kueschler, and Abraham won the 200 free relay in a 3:11.96 to earn the dual meet win.

Leading the way for the Stanford women was Aurora Roghair. Roghair won three individual events. Roghair’s biggest swim was the 200 free where she swam a personal best time of a 1:42.44. That time makes Roghair the 4th fastest in the NCAA this season in the event. Roghair also won the 500 free in a 4:39.70 and the 1000 free in a 9:35.29.

Lucy Bell also had big swims for Stanford. Bell won the 200 butterfly in a personal best 1:52.62, a time that sits at #5 in the NCAA this season. Bell also swam a personal best in the 100 fly, winning in a 51.76.

Other event winners:

200 back: Natalie Mannion, Stanford 1:53.51

200 IM: Caroline Bricker, Stanford 1:56.35

Men’s Recap

The Stanford men were led by Andres Dupont who went 2 for 2 on the day winning the 100 and 200 freestyles. Dupont led a 1-2-3 sweep in both events. Dupont touched in a season best of a 1:33.43 in the 200 free, which now sits at t-29th in the NCAA this season. Luke Maurer finished behind Dupont in a 1:33.82 and Preston Forst was 3rd in a 1:36.07. Dupont also led the sweep in the 100 free touching in a 43.04. Rafael Gu was 2nd in a 43.12 while Luke Maurer was 3rd in a 43.16.

The younger brother of Luke Maurer, freshman Rex Maurer picked up a win in the 500 freestyle swimming a 4:18.77 to win by almost three seconds.

Aaron Sequeira was Stanford’s other swimmer to earn two individual wins. Sequeira won the 100 backstroke in a 46.65 and the 100 butterfly in a 46.29. He won the 100 fly by over a second.

Stanford won both relays at the meet. The 200 medley relay of Gu, Ron Polonsky, Ethan Harrington, and Jonathan Tan won by almost two seconds touching in a 1:24.86. The 200 free relay of Tan, Avery Voss, Henry McFadden, and Gu won in a 1:17.99.

Like the women’s 50 free, the men’s 50 free winners also tied. Tan of Stanford tied USC’s Artem Selim as they both touched in a 19.37.

The USC men were led by Krzysztof Chmielewski. Chmielewski won the 1000 free in a 8:50.29. He also was 2nd in the 500 free in a 4:21.66.

Diving was big for USC as they won both diving events as they went 1-2-3 on both boards. Laurent Paradis won the 3 meter in a 353.10, and Sean Wang won the 1 meter in a 352.40.

Other event winners: