Harvard Men Defeat Rivals Princeton and Yale at HYP Double Dual Meet

Harvard University vs. Yale University vs. Princeton University Double Dual Meet

February 2-3, 2024

DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, New Jersey

SCY (25 yards)

FULL RESULTS (PDF)

Final Team Scores Princeton (M) 249 –104 Yale (M) Harvard (M) 253.5 –99.5 Yale (M) Harvard (M) 198.5 –154.5 Princeton (M)

Day 1 write-up

Harvard men won the double dual meet against Ivy League rivals Princeton and Yale on Saturday at DeNunzio Pool in Princeton. Both the Crimson and the Tigers finished the season with a 6-1 conference record and thus share the 2023-24 dual meet crown. The Ivy League title is decided at the championships, which will be held at Harvard from February 28-March 2.

Harvard headed into Day 2 with a 28-point advantage over Princeton and an 87-point lead over Yale. The Crimson won the 200 medley relay to open the session, going a season-best 1:25.44 ahead of Princeton (1:26.27) and Yale (1:26.72). Anthony Rincon (21.37) put Harvard in front with the backstroke; he was followed by Gunner Grant (24.14), Sonny Wang (20.85), and David Greeley (19.08). Princeton’s quartet consisted of Tyler Hong (21.80), Kael Mlinek (24.05), Yanning Zhang (21.08), and Brett Feyerick (19.33). Yale fielded the quartet of Lucius Brown (22.12), Alex Hazlett (24.39), Marcus Hodgson (20.80), and Deniel Nankov (19.31).

In a repeat performance from last year’s Ivy League Championships, Harvard senior Grant edged teammate Rincon in the 200 back, giving the pair a 1-2 sweep of both backstroke distances. Grant went 1:41.16 to Rincon’s 1:41.41. Princeton earned the next 3 spots with Parker Lenoce (1:44.01), Hong (1:44.14), and Max Kreidl (1:44.34), while Yale’s Mak Nurkic Kacapor took 3.2 seconds off his seed time to finish 6th in 1:46.74.

Harvard freshmen David Schmitt (47.10) and Sonny Wang (47.16) led the field in the 100 free, with Princeton’s Hong (47.21) and Nicholas Lim (47.23) touching next. Aayush Deshpande of Harvard tied with Lim for 4th. Yale’s top finisher was Hodgson (48.30) at 9th.

The Crimson ended the meet with another relay win, as Greeley (43.61), Holmquist (42.72), Wang (43.47), and Deshpande (43.55) combined for 2:53.35 in the 4×100 free.

Yale freshman Charlie Egeland swept the breaststroke events, adding the 200 on Saturday to his record-breaking 100 victory on Friday. Egeland came from behind over the second half of the race, splitting 26.9-29.6-29.0-29.7 to win with 1:55.38. Harvard’s Dylan Rhee took 2nd (1:56.14) after having led much of the race, while Princeton freshman Noah Sech came in 3rd with 1:57.89. Sech’s classmate Arthur Balva won the 500 free from heat 1, turning in a 4:22.67 to win by .17. Harvard’s Cole Custer (4:22.84) battled Yale freshman Konstantinos Zachariadis (4:24.13) in the fastest heat but fell just short of the time established by Balva.

Princeton sophomore Mitchell Schott won a pair of titles on Saturday, going 22.0 on the back half of the 100 free to touch out Harvard’s Greeley (43.27) and Holmquist (43.41) with 42.93. Yale freshman Nankov (43.47) was 3rd. Schott’s encore came in the last individual event of the meet, where he split 24.0 on the freestyle leg to win the 200 IM in 1:43.48. Harvard’s Grant was 2nd (1:45.46), while Princeton’s Sech (1:47.06), Hunter Kim (1:47.78), and Lucas Strobek (1:48.58) were 3rd-5th. Yale sophomore Hazlett (1:48.86) was 6th.

Princeton also got a win from freshman Aidan Wang in 3-meter diving. Wang scored 394.45 points to dominate the field. Harvard’s Luke Foster was runner-up with 357.10. JP Ditto of Yale took 7th (332.20).