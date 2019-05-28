USA Women’s Water Polo Announces Roster for FINA World League Super Final

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

IRVINE, Calif. – USA Women’s Senior National Team Head Coach Adam Krikorian has announced the team roster for the upcoming FINA World League Super Final. The event, set for June 4-9 in Budapest, Hungary is the first of three 2020 Olympic Games qualification events in 2019 for Team USA. For the first time in women’s water polo, the Super Final champion will earn a berth to the Olympic Games.

Team USA has dominated at the World League Super Final, entering 2019 winners of the last five Super Final titles with 12 overall championships in program history.

15 athletes have been named to the Team USA roster with 13 athletes selected for competition prior to the start of each match.

Captain and two-time Olympic champion Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/NYAC) leads Team USA into action joined by fellow double-gold medalist Melissa Seidemann (Walnut Creek, CA/Stanford/NYAC) and seven other members of the 2016 Olympic championship team from Brazil. In addition to international experience, some of the best in the college game are capping up for Team USA including all three 2019 Cutino Award finalists in Amanda Longan (Moorpark, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805), Paige Hauschild (San Marcos, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805) and Makenzie Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET).

Team USA will open play against Hungary on June 4 followed by matches against Canada and Russia to close out group play. The final is set for Sunday, June 9. All matches will stream live on subscription service FINA TV and can be accessed by clicking here. In addition to this event other Olympic qualification opportunities in 2019 include the FINA World Championship in July and the Pan American Games in August.

2019 FINA World League Super Final Roster

1. Amanda Longan (Moorpark, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

2. Maddie Musselman (Newport Beach, CA/UCLA/CdM Aquatics)

3. Melissa Seidemann (Walnut Creek, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

4. Rachel Fattal (Seal Beach, CA/UCLA/SOCAL)

5. Paige Hauschild (Santa Barbara, CA/USC/Santa Barbara 805)

6. Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

7. Jamie Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

8. Kiley Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

9. Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)

10. Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach, CA/USC/NYAC)

11. Makenzie Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET)

12. Alys Williams (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA/Huntington Beach WP)

13. Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC)

14. Jordan Raney (Manhattan Beach, CA/Stanford/Huntington Beach WP)

15. Stephania Haralabidis (Athens, Greece/USC/NYAC)

Head Coach: Adam Krikorian

Assistant Coach: Dan Klatt

Team Manager: Liz Grimes

Video Scout Coach: Chris Lee

Sport Medicine Manager: Larnie Boquiren

Team Doctor: Dr. Jeff Goudreau

2019 FINA World League Super Final Schedule

June 4 vs Hungary 9:30 a.m. PT

June 5 vs Canada 7:45 a.m. PT

June 6 vs Russia 6 a.m. PT

June 7 vs TBD (quarterfinals)

June 8 vs TBD (semifinals)

June 9 vs TBD (finals)