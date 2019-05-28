Canadian Honor Brodie-Foy Gives 2020 Commitment to Miami (OH) University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Honor Brodie-Foy has made the decision to move to the United States as she gave her verbal commitment for the recruiting class of 2020 to Miami (OH) University of the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Brodie-Foy is a freestyle-butterfly duel specialist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She currently swims club for the Toronto Swim Club.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career with Miami University. Thank you to everyone who played a role in this journey, especially my parents, my coach, Bill O’Toole , of the Toronto Swim Club (TSC) and my teammates. The coaches and swimmers at Miami immediately made me feel at home. I can’t wait to be a Redhawk!!”

Brodie-Foy is coming off a busy and successful April where she capped off her spring season with the 2019 Speedo Eastern Championships. She earned lifetime bests in the 50- and 100-meter (long-course) freestyle events despite having just competed at the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials four days prior. She added a little in both her butterfly events from her personal bests from 2018.

Best Times (SCM/LCM):

50 Freestyle: 25.80/26.62

100 Freestyle: 55.68/58.12

200 Freestyle: 2:04.61/2:08.37

100 Butterfly: 1:01.08/1:02.87

200 Butterfly: 2:17.80/2:22.01

Brodie-Foy’s sprint freestyle will be a huge asset for the the Redhawks as six of their top seven sprinters will graduate before she arrives to campus next fall. Using conversions from SCM to SCY, she projects to have amongst the fastest 50 and 100 freestyles on the current team. She would rank 3rd within the program in both the 100- and 200-yard butterflies applying the same conversion methods. Current Miami butterflier Kaylie Cannon will still be on the roster in 2020 (as a senior), so it will likely be a competitive medley relay butterfly spot to garner.

