Canadian Breaststroker Paige Banton Delivers Verbal To Marshall For 2020

Paige Banton of Sault Surge Aquatic Team in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario has announced that she will make the move to the United States to swim for Marshall University beginning the fall of 2020. Primarily a breaststroker, Banton has times converted from the SwimSwam Time Converter in both of the breaststrokes that would have ranked her 10th within the Conference USA for the 2018-2019 season.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to Marshall University where I can study biology and continue to do what I love – SWIMMING. I am very excited to work with my new coach and this amazing group of girls that welcomed me to the team during my visit. From that time on, I just knew that if I chose Marshall I would make memories that would last a lifetime. #daughterofMarshall”

At the 2019 Canadian Swim Trials, Banton took 41st place in the 100 LCM breaststroke (1:14.51) and 38th place in the 200 LCM breaststroke (2:39.65). Two months prior at the Dave Kensit Memorial Championships she won the 100 and 200 SCM breaststrokes (1:13.99/2:37.69) and was runner up in the 200 and 400 SCM IMs (2:24.77/5:18.69).

Event SCM SCY Best Time Converted to SCY 100 breast 1:11.45 1:13.01 1:03.97 200 breast 2:35.48 2:39.65 2:20.07 200 IM 2:24.77 2:28.74 2:10.42 400 IM 5:12.66 5:25.29 4:41.67

Banton’s breaststroking abilities will be a particularly valuable addition to the team when she arrives in 2020; adding her to the ‘A’ 400-yard medley relay to the Herd at the 2019 CUSA Championships would have lowered their time by 2.06 seconds and would have moved them to 4th place in that relay. Their 200-yard medley relay just missed their school record by .57 seconds this year, utilizing junior Catherine Bendziewicz on the breaststroke leg, meaning that leg will be open for competition during the 2020-2021 season. Banton is the first confirmed member of the class of 2024 for Marshall.

