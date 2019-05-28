Futures Champion Eli Tarabocchia Has Chosen To Swim For South Carolina In 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eli Tarabocchia, a junior at Cosby High School, and Quest Swimming in Midlothian, Virginia has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of South Carolina starting the fall of 2020. Primarily a backstroker, Tarabocchia already has a career-best time in the 200-yard backstroke that is 2 seconds from an NCAA “B” cut.

“I couldn’t be happier to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academics at the University of South Carolina in the fall of 2020. A huge thank you to my coaches, parents and teammates for always helping me to achieve my goals. Can’t wait to be a Gamecock! SPURS UP!”

At the 2019 Virginia Swimming Senior Championships Tarabocchia won a silver medal in the 200-yard backstroke (1:48.14), a bronze medal in the 100-yard backstroke (50.50), and took 7th place in the 400 yard IM (4:00.65). Over the summer at the USA Swimming Futures Championship in Richmond Tarabocchia was the champion in the 200 LCM backstroke (2:04.47) and runner up in the 100 LCM backstroke (58.29).

Best Times in Yards:

100 back – 50.50

200 back 1:47.15

200 IM – 1:54.70

400 IM – 3:58.70

While he will still have a whole year to improve on his times, Tarabocchia’s time in the 200-yard backstroke would have been 3rd fastest on the 2018-2019 team behind current junior Kevin Liu and senior Cody Bekemeyer. He is the first member to commit to the Class of 2024 for the Gamecocks.

