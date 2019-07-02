Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Women, Serbia Men Look to Defend World University Games Water Polo Golds

World University Games

  • July 2-14, 2019
  • Naples, Italy
  • Time: UTC +2; 6 hours earlier than ET
  • 10 Teams Per Gender
  • Results

The World University Games (or Summer Universiade) in Naples, Italy, will see 10 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams compete for the respective water polo titles. The event is organized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and is contested every two years. 2019 marks the sixth time that women’s water polo has been a part of the World University Games, including its inaugural run in 2009.

The 2019 World University Games water polo matches will be contested at three locations around Italy:

  • Stadio del Nuoto in Caserta will host the men’s pool play and quarterfinals
  • Piscina comunale Alba Oriens in Casoria will host the women’s pool play and quarterfinals
  • Piscina Felice Scandone in Naples will be the site of both the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals

Recent History

The American women won gold at the 2017 event in Taipei, topping Hungary 16-9, with a roster including Stanford players Kiley Neushul, Jamie Neushul and Gabby Stone and Arizona State’s Mia Rycraw.

Japan took the bronze with a 12-11 win over Russia.

In 2015 in Gwangju, Australia won the gold followed by Canada and Russia. In 2013 in Kazan, Russia stood atop the podium, Hungary took silver and Italy grabbed the bronze.

Serbia won the 2017 men’s title with a crushing 15-4 win over Russia. Italy topped France 10-2 to claim the bronze medal. The United States men finished ninth, topping Canada 18-8 with help from five goals from Pacific’s Ben Stevenson.

In 2015, Hungary captured the gold, followed by Italy and the United States. In 2013, Hungary earned top honors with Russia and Serbia earning the silver and bronze respectively.

The 2019 Field

The 10 teams per gender have been divided into two five-team pools. The top five teams from the previous World University Games plus the host country are automatically qualified, while the bottom three teams are replaced each cycle. Two wild card teams are selected per gender.

Men

Pool A

  • Russia, United States, France, South Korea, Great Britain

Pool B

  • Croatia, Italy, Hungary, Japan, Australia

The United States men’s roster includes players from five schools: Stanford (5), UCLA (4), USC (2) and UC San Diego (2).

Women

Pool A

  • Hungary, Canada, Czech Republic, Japan, France

Pool B

  • United States, Australia, Italy, China, Russia

The United States women’s roster includes players from five schools: USC (4), UCLA (4), Cal (2), UC Irvine (2) and Pacific (1).

The Slate

Both men’s and women’s action begins on July 2 two Group A and two Group B matches.

Women’s Schedule

Date/Time Matchup Group
July 2.
13:30 Hungary vs. France Group A
15:30 Canada vs. Japan Group A
17:30 USA vs. Russia Group B
19:30 Australia vs. China Group B
July 3.
9:30 France vs. Japan Group A
11:30 Hungary vs. Czech Republic Group B
July 4.
17:30 Russia vs. China Group B
19:30 USA vs. Italy Group B
July 5.
13:30 Japan vs. Czech Republic Group A
15:30 France vs. Canada Group A
17:30 Russia vs. Australia Group B
19:30 China vs. Italy Group B
July 7.
13:30 Czech Republic vs. Canada Group A
15:30 Japan vs. Hungary Group A
17:30 China vs. USA Group B
19:30 Italy vs. Australia Group B
July 8.
13:30 Canada vs. Hungary Group A
15:30 Czech Republic vs. France Group A
17:30 Australia vs. USA Group B
19:30 Italy vs. Russia Group B
July 9.
17:30 Round of 16
19:30 Round of 16
July 10.
13:30 Quarterfinals
15:30 Quarterfinals
17:30 Quarterfinals
19:30 Quarterfinals
July 11.
15:30 Semifinals Places 5-8
17:30 Semifinals Places 5-8
19:30 Final 9th-10th Place
July 12.
9:30 Final 7th-8th Place
11:30 Final 5th-6th Place
18:00 Semifinals
20:00 Semifinals
July 13.
18:00 Bronze Medal Match
20:00 Gold Medal Match

Men’s Schedule

Date/Time Matchup Group
July 2.
13:30 Russia vs. Great Britain Group A
15:30 USA vs. Korea Group A
17:30 Croatia vs. Australia Group B
19:30 Italy vs. Japan Group B
July 3.
9:30 Great Britain vs. Korea Group A
11:30 Russia vs. France Group A
July 4.
17:30 Australia vs. Japan Group B
19:30 Croatia vs. Hungary Group B
July 5.
13:30 Korea vs. France Group A
15:30 Great Britian vs. USA Group A
17:30 Japan vs. Hungary Group B
19:30 Australia vs. Italy Group B
July 6.
13:30 France vs. USA Group A
15:30 Korea vs. Russia Group A
17:30 Japan vs. Croatia Group B
19:30 Hungary vs. Italy Group B
July 8.
13:30 USA vs. Russia Group A
15:30 France vs. Great Britain Group A
17:30 Hungary vs. Russia Group B
19:30 Italy vs. Croatia Group B
July 9.
17:30 Round of 16
19:30 Round of 16
July 10.
13:30 Quarterfinals
15:30 Quarterfinals
17:30 Quarterfinals
19:30 Quarterfinals
July 11.
15:30 Finals 9th-10th Place
17:30 Semifinals 5-8
19:30 Semifinals 5-8
July 12.
17:30 Final 7th-8th Place
19:30 Final 5th-6th Place
July 13.
12:00 Semifinal
14:00 Semifinal
July 14.
11:00 Bronze Medal Match
13:00 Gold Medal Match

