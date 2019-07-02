USA Women, Serbia Men Look to Defend World University Games Water Polo Golds

World University Games
- July 2-14, 2019
- Naples, Italy
- Time: UTC +2; 6 hours earlier than ET
- 10 Teams Per Gender
- Results
The World University Games (or Summer Universiade) in Naples, Italy, will see 10 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams compete for the respective water polo titles. The event is organized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and is contested every two years. 2019 marks the sixth time that women’s water polo has been a part of the World University Games, including its inaugural run in 2009.
The 2019 World University Games water polo matches will be contested at three locations around Italy:
- Stadio del Nuoto in Caserta will host the men’s pool play and quarterfinals
- Piscina comunale Alba Oriens in Casoria will host the women’s pool play and quarterfinals
- Piscina Felice Scandone in Naples will be the site of both the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals
Recent History
The American women won gold at the 2017 event in Taipei, topping Hungary 16-9, with a roster including Stanford players Kiley Neushul, Jamie Neushul and Gabby Stone and Arizona State’s Mia Rycraw.
Japan took the bronze with a 12-11 win over Russia.
In 2015 in Gwangju, Australia won the gold followed by Canada and Russia. In 2013 in Kazan, Russia stood atop the podium, Hungary took silver and Italy grabbed the bronze.
Serbia won the 2017 men’s title with a crushing 15-4 win over Russia. Italy topped France 10-2 to claim the bronze medal. The United States men finished ninth, topping Canada 18-8 with help from five goals from Pacific’s Ben Stevenson.
In 2015, Hungary captured the gold, followed by Italy and the United States. In 2013, Hungary earned top honors with Russia and Serbia earning the silver and bronze respectively.
The 2019 Field
The 10 teams per gender have been divided into two five-team pools. The top five teams from the previous World University Games plus the host country are automatically qualified, while the bottom three teams are replaced each cycle. Two wild card teams are selected per gender.
Men
Pool A
- Russia, United States, France, South Korea, Great Britain
Pool B
- Croatia, Italy, Hungary, Japan, Australia
The United States men’s roster includes players from five schools: Stanford (5), UCLA (4), USC (2) and UC San Diego (2).
Women
Pool A
- Hungary, Canada, Czech Republic, Japan, France
Pool B
- United States, Australia, Italy, China, Russia
The United States women’s roster includes players from five schools: USC (4), UCLA (4), Cal (2), UC Irvine (2) and Pacific (1).
The Slate
Both men’s and women’s action begins on July 2 two Group A and two Group B matches.
Women’s Schedule
|Date/Time
|Matchup
|Group
|July 2.
|13:30
|Hungary vs. France
|Group A
|15:30
|Canada vs. Japan
|Group A
|17:30
|USA vs. Russia
|Group B
|19:30
|Australia vs. China
|Group B
|July 3.
|9:30
|France vs. Japan
|Group A
|11:30
|Hungary vs. Czech Republic
|Group B
|July 4.
|17:30
|Russia vs. China
|Group B
|19:30
|USA vs. Italy
|Group B
|July 5.
|13:30
|Japan vs. Czech Republic
|Group A
|15:30
|France vs. Canada
|Group A
|17:30
|Russia vs. Australia
|Group B
|19:30
|China vs. Italy
|Group B
|July 7.
|13:30
|Czech Republic vs. Canada
|Group A
|15:30
|Japan vs. Hungary
|Group A
|17:30
|China vs. USA
|Group B
|19:30
|Italy vs. Australia
|Group B
|July 8.
|13:30
|Canada vs. Hungary
|Group A
|15:30
|Czech Republic vs. France
|Group A
|17:30
|Australia vs. USA
|Group B
|19:30
|Italy vs. Russia
|Group B
|July 9.
|17:30
|Round of 16
|19:30
|Round of 16
|July 10.
|13:30
|Quarterfinals
|15:30
|Quarterfinals
|17:30
|Quarterfinals
|19:30
|Quarterfinals
|July 11.
|15:30
|Semifinals Places 5-8
|17:30
|Semifinals Places 5-8
|19:30
|Final 9th-10th Place
|July 12.
|9:30
|Final 7th-8th Place
|11:30
|Final 5th-6th Place
|18:00
|Semifinals
|20:00
|Semifinals
|July 13.
|18:00
|Bronze Medal Match
|20:00
|Gold Medal Match
Men’s Schedule
|Date/Time
|Matchup
|Group
|July 2.
|13:30
|Russia vs. Great Britain
|Group A
|15:30
|USA vs. Korea
|Group A
|17:30
|Croatia vs. Australia
|Group B
|19:30
|Italy vs. Japan
|Group B
|July 3.
|9:30
|Great Britain vs. Korea
|Group A
|11:30
|Russia vs. France
|Group A
|July 4.
|17:30
|Australia vs. Japan
|Group B
|19:30
|Croatia vs. Hungary
|Group B
|July 5.
|13:30
|Korea vs. France
|Group A
|15:30
|Great Britian vs. USA
|Group A
|17:30
|Japan vs. Hungary
|Group B
|19:30
|Australia vs. Italy
|Group B
|July 6.
|13:30
|France vs. USA
|Group A
|15:30
|Korea vs. Russia
|Group A
|17:30
|Japan vs. Croatia
|Group B
|19:30
|Hungary vs. Italy
|Group B
|July 8.
|13:30
|USA vs. Russia
|Group A
|15:30
|France vs. Great Britain
|Group A
|17:30
|Hungary vs. Russia
|Group B
|19:30
|Italy vs. Croatia
|Group B
|July 9.
|17:30
|Round of 16
|19:30
|Round of 16
|July 10.
|13:30
|Quarterfinals
|15:30
|Quarterfinals
|17:30
|Quarterfinals
|19:30
|Quarterfinals
|July 11.
|15:30
|Finals 9th-10th Place
|17:30
|Semifinals 5-8
|19:30
|Semifinals 5-8
|July 12.
|17:30
|Final 7th-8th Place
|19:30
|Final 5th-6th Place
|July 13.
|12:00
|Semifinal
|14:00
|Semifinal
|July 14.
|11:00
|Bronze Medal Match
|13:00
|Gold Medal Match
Leave a Reply