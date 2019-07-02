USA Women, Serbia Men Look to Defend World University Games Water Polo Golds

World University Games

July 2-14, 2019

Naples, Italy

Time: UTC +2; 6 hours earlier than ET

10 Teams Per Gender

Results

The World University Games (or Summer Universiade) in Naples, Italy, will see 10 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams compete for the respective water polo titles. The event is organized by the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and is contested every two years. 2019 marks the sixth time that women’s water polo has been a part of the World University Games, including its inaugural run in 2009.

The 2019 World University Games water polo matches will be contested at three locations around Italy:

Stadio del Nuoto in Caserta will host the men’s pool play and quarterfinals

Piscina comunale Alba Oriens in Casoria will host the women’s pool play and quarterfinals

Piscina Felice Scandone in Naples will be the site of both the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals

Recent History

The American women won gold at the 2017 event in Taipei, topping Hungary 16-9, with a roster including Stanford players Kiley Neushul, Jamie Neushul and Gabby Stone and Arizona State’s Mia Rycraw.

Japan took the bronze with a 12-11 win over Russia.

In 2015 in Gwangju, Australia won the gold followed by Canada and Russia. In 2013 in Kazan, Russia stood atop the podium, Hungary took silver and Italy grabbed the bronze.

Serbia won the 2017 men’s title with a crushing 15-4 win over Russia. Italy topped France 10-2 to claim the bronze medal. The United States men finished ninth, topping Canada 18-8 with help from five goals from Pacific’s Ben Stevenson.

In 2015, Hungary captured the gold, followed by Italy and the United States. In 2013, Hungary earned top honors with Russia and Serbia earning the silver and bronze respectively.

The 2019 Field

The 10 teams per gender have been divided into two five-team pools. The top five teams from the previous World University Games plus the host country are automatically qualified, while the bottom three teams are replaced each cycle. Two wild card teams are selected per gender.

Men

Pool A

Russia, United States, France, South Korea, Great Britain

Pool B

Croatia, Italy, Hungary, Japan, Australia

The United States men’s roster includes players from five schools: Stanford (5), UCLA (4), USC (2) and UC San Diego (2).

Women

Pool A

Hungary, Canada, Czech Republic, Japan, France

Pool B

United States, Australia, Italy, China, Russia

The United States women’s roster includes players from five schools: USC (4), UCLA (4), Cal (2), UC Irvine (2) and Pacific (1).

The Slate

Both men’s and women’s action begins on July 2 two Group A and two Group B matches.

Women’s Schedule

Date/Time Matchup Group July 2. 13:30 Hungary vs. France Group A 15:30 Canada vs. Japan Group A 17:30 USA vs. Russia Group B 19:30 Australia vs. China Group B July 3. 9:30 France vs. Japan Group A 11:30 Hungary vs. Czech Republic Group B July 4. 17:30 Russia vs. China Group B 19:30 USA vs. Italy Group B July 5. 13:30 Japan vs. Czech Republic Group A 15:30 France vs. Canada Group A 17:30 Russia vs. Australia Group B 19:30 China vs. Italy Group B July 7. 13:30 Czech Republic vs. Canada Group A 15:30 Japan vs. Hungary Group A 17:30 China vs. USA Group B 19:30 Italy vs. Australia Group B July 8. 13:30 Canada vs. Hungary Group A 15:30 Czech Republic vs. France Group A 17:30 Australia vs. USA Group B 19:30 Italy vs. Russia Group B July 9. 17:30 Round of 16 19:30 Round of 16 July 10. 13:30 Quarterfinals 15:30 Quarterfinals 17:30 Quarterfinals 19:30 Quarterfinals July 11. 15:30 Semifinals Places 5-8 17:30 Semifinals Places 5-8 19:30 Final 9th-10th Place July 12. 9:30 Final 7th-8th Place 11:30 Final 5th-6th Place 18:00 Semifinals 20:00 Semifinals July 13. 18:00 Bronze Medal Match 20:00 Gold Medal Match

Men’s Schedule