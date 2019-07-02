Masse, McIntosh Highlight Ontario Provincial Championships

2019 Summer Ontario Swimming Champs

June 27-30, 2019

Scarborough, Ontario

Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre

Meet Results

Junior phenom Summer McIntosh continued to rewrite the Canadian Age Group Record books over the weekend at the Ontario Summer Provincial Championships, hosted at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre in Scarborough, resetting five of her own marks in the girls 11-12 age category.

On the opening day of the meet, McIntosh broke her 800 free record of 8:55.30 in a time of 8:51.79, putting her second overall behind Etobicoke teammate Katrina Bellio in the girls 14 & under age group. McIntosh also lowered her 400 record on the way in the race, splitting 4:22.18 at the halfway mark to edge her 4:22.29 from April.

Bellio’s winning time of 8:41.77 was also a new NAG in the girls 13-14 category, moving her past Savannah King‘s record of 8:42.47 from back in 2007.

McIntosh went on to add new records in the 200 back (2:17.29 – was 2:17.82), 200 fly (2:15.15 – was 2:15.24), and the 200 IM (2:18.82 – was 2:19.92). She added another best time in the 200 free in 2:04.85, just over a second off of Shauna Collins‘ 1990 record of 2:03.72.

Also notably competing at the meet was Kylie Masse, who was using the meet as a tune-up with the World Championships now less than a month away. Masse won the 17 & over 100 back in a time of 59.66, and also took the 200 back in 2:09.20.

Madison Broad (1:01.88) and Regan Rathwell (1:01.95) also had notable swims in the women’s 100 back, putting up the third and fourth highest FINA point scoring swims of the meet behind Masse.

2018 Commonwealth Games finalist Mabel Zavaros also had a strong meet for the Oakville Aquatic Club, winning six individual gold medals in the women’s 17 & over category in the 200 free (2:01.16), 400 free (4:19.84), 800 free (8:46.38), 100 fly (59.84), 200 fly (2:14.25), and 200 IM (2:17.09).