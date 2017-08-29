USA Women’s Water Polo Wins World University Games Gold

The USA Women’s National Team won GOLD at the 2017 World University Games following a 16-9 win over Hungary. Kiley Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford) and Jamie Neushul (Isla Vista, CA/Stanford) scored four goals each to lead the offense with Gabby Stone (La Jolla, CA/Stanford) and Mia Rycraw (Walnut, CA/Arizona State) combining for six saves in net. Team USA finishes play in Taiwan at 8-0, outscoring their opponents by a margin of 127-38. To watch a full replay of USA-Hungary, click here. For more information on the tournament visit 2017.taipei.

Jamie Neushul scored to start things off for the United States with a goal at the 6:21mark but Hungary answered moments later to tie the game at 1-1. The United States took charge from their scoring four unanswered goals to build a 5-1 lead after the first period. Jordan Raney (Manhattan Beach, CA/Stanford, Kiley Neushul, Stephanie Mutafyan (Los Alamitos, CA/California) and Jamie Neushul in that run to build a lead Team USA would never relinquish.

The United States scored four straight to open the second quarter, taking a 9-2 lead with 2:17 left in the half. Alys Williams (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA) and Kiley Neushul started the period with goals and Mary Brooks (Fresno, CA/UC Irvine) followed with two straight. After Hungary cut the deficit to 9-3 Mutafyan added another goal for a 10-3 lead at halftime.

Hungary’s offense came to life in the third quarter as they scored two of the first three goals to make it an 11-5 game with 5:46 to play in the quarter. Team USA answered by scoring two of the next three goals on scores from Brooks and Kiley Neushul for a 13-6 advantage going to the fourth. Jamie and Kiley Neushul scored the first two goals of the fourth to silence and comeback attempts as the United States went ahead 15-6 with 6:28 to play in the match.

Hungary scored three goals in a row to make it 15-9 with 3:17 to play but Jamie Neushul closed the door with a final goal at the 2:51 mark to confirm the win and the gold medal for Team USA.

Scoring – Scoresheet

USA 16 (5, 5, 3, 3) K. Neushul 4, J. Neushul 4, M. Brooks 3, S. Mutafyan 2, J. Raney 2, A. Williams 1

HUN 9 (1, 2, 3, 3)

Saves – USA – G. Stone 5 – M. Rycraw 1

Penalties – USA – 0/0 – HUN – 1/1

USA Men 18 Canada 8 – 9th Place

Taipei, Taiwan – August 29 – The USA Men’s National Team finished play at the World University Games, claiming ninth place after an 18-8 win over Canada. Ben Stevenson (Reno, NV/Pacific) scored five goals in the victory with Chris Whitelegge (Costa Mesa, CA/Coastline CC) adding six saves. Team USA finishes play at the World University Games at 4-2-1, winning their last three matches in a row. For more information on the tournament visit 2017.taipei.

Canada took an early lead going up 1-0 before the United States responded with three straight goals from Chancellor Ramirez (Pasadena, CA/UCLA), Stevenson and Alex Obert (Loomis, CA/Pacific) for a 3-1 lead with 1:48 left in the period. Canada followed with a score but Stevenson had the last word on a power play goal with 44 seconds left in the period for a 4-2 lead after one.

In the second quarter the two teams traded goals to start, before the United States ran off four straight unanswered for a 9-3 lead at halftime. Stevenson scored the first two in that run and Nic Carnigila (Lodi, CA/California) scored the last two to build the lead. Team USA continued to pour it on in the third quarter outscoring Canada 3-0 all on goals from people named Stevenson. Austin Stevenson (Fair Oaks, CA/Long Beach State) scored first with 3:06 left in the period for a 10-3 lead. Ben followed with a goal moments later and then Austin capped the period with a power play strike for a 12-3 lead after three.

Marko Asic (Laguna Niguel, CA/Pepperdine) put the United States ahead 13-3 early in the fourth to start a quarter with a combined 11 goals scored. The two teams would alternate scoring goals the rest of the period as the United States maintained a large lead. Connor Neumann (Danville, CA/California) scored with 2:23 to play to give the United States a 16-6 lead. He would close out the scoring moments later adding the final score of the match with :48 left to give the United States the 18-8 victory.

Scoring – Scoresheet

USA 18 (4, 5, 3, 6) B. Stevenson 5, C. Neumann 3, A. Stevenson 2, L. Araya 2, N. Carniglia 2, N. McConnell 1, A. Obert 1, M. Asic 1, C. Ramirez 1

CAN 8 (2, 1, 0, 5)

Saves – USA – C. Whitelegge 6

Press Release courtesy of USA Water Polo.