USA Swimming Reveals Olympic Trials Medals For June, Eiffel Tower On Gold & Silver

USA Swimming has revealed the medals for the 2024 US Olympic Trials. The gold and silver medals have the same design with the outline of the Eiffel Tower as a cutout.

Although it is notable that the gold and silver medals are the same, earning silver does not guarantee the athlete will compete for Team USA in Paris. In 2021 (for the 2020 Tokyo Games), the US men left the sixth-place finisher in the 100 freestyle Ryan Held home due to relay roster limitations.

Although all of the 2nd place finishers usually make the roster of 26 athletes, it is still a possibility that someone has to be left home even with the Eiffel Tower on their silver medal. Second place finishers are in the second level of priority to qualify.

Top 4 in 100/200 frees, Winner of all other events 2nd-place finisher in all events (besides 100/200 free) 5th-place finisher in 100/200 free 6th-place finisher in 100/200 free

In total, a maximum of 20 athletes could qualify in priority 1 while 12 second-place finishers could qualify in priority 2, meaning if there are not enough doubles, someone could be staying home.

The bronze medal does not have the Eiffel Tower outlined and instead is a whole circular medal, instead of featuring the cutout from The Tower.

The US Olympic Trials will take place from June 15-23 in Indianapolis, Indiana inside Lucas Oil Stadium. USA Swimming opened up ticket sales for single sessions just over a week ago.

The Paris Olympic medals have also already been revealed as they were revealed back in February. Each medal features a piece of iron from the Eiffel Tower.