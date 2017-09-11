USA Swimming Recognizes 1,100 Scholastic All-America Picks

USA Swimming is proud to recognize more than 1,100 prep swimmers, who excel in the classroom and in the pool, as 2016-17 Scholastic All-America selections.

After earning a 4.0 grade point average and winning the men’s 400-yard individual medley title at the 2016 Winter National Championships, USA Swimming National Team member Sean Grieshop (Cedar Park, Texas/Nitro Swimming) received the only perfect score among the 1,158 swimmers honored this year. With his selection, Grieshop becomes a three-time SAA team member.

The Southern Zone led the way with 364 Scholastic All-America selections. North Carolina Swimming topped the LSC rankings with 82 honorees, while SwimMAC Carolina was the top club with 35 swimmers recognized.

Visit usaswimming.org for a complete breakdown of the 2016-17 USA Swimming Scholastic All-America team. The application for the 2017-18 team will be available June 1, 2018.

In order to be considered for the Scholastic All-America Team, swimmers must maintain a 3.5 GPA for the current academic year and swim a time equal to a 2016 Winter Junior Championships qualifying time in any event during the qualification period. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible for inclusion.

Press Release courtesy of USA Swimming.