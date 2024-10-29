USA Swimming Confirms Final Locations of 2025 Winter Championships

USA Swimming has confirmed the dates and locations of the winter championships for the 2025 calendar year.

The Toyota U.S. Open will be held in Austin, Texas, from December 3 through 6 at the University of Texas. USA Swimming’s 2025 championship schedule wraps up in December with the Speedo Winter Juniors. The meet will be held from December 10 through 13, with the East championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the West championships in Austin, Texas – continuing the trend of hosting a Winter Juniors site in the same location as the U.S. Open.

The Open Water National and Junior National Championships will be held from April 4 through 6 in Sarasota, Florida. The open water event will be swam in the 400-acre lake at Nathan Benderson Park for the third year in a row.

Indianapolis, Indiana is set to host the 2025 National Championship from June 3 through 7 at the Indiana University Natatorium. Indianapolis garnered global attention earlier this year when it hosted the Olympic Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium, shattering the record for the largest crowd at a swim meet.

Next year’s USA Swimming championship schedule will kick off with the TYR Pro Swim Series. The first leg will be held from March 5 to 8 in Westmont, Illinois, followed by the second leg on April 2 to 5 in Sacramento, California. The final event of the series will be hosted in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, from April 30 through May 30.

Futures will take place from July 23 to 26 in various cities across the country, including Sacramento, California; Ocala, Florida; Greensboro, North Carolina; Madison, Wisconsin; and Justin, Texas.

Speedo Junior Nationals follows shortly after from July 30 through August 3 in Irvine, California. Irvine will also host the next championship, the TYR Pro Championships, from August 5 through 8.

2025 Schedule: