USA Men’s Water Polo Falls To Italy 11-8 In Front Of Capacity Crowd At Stanford

Stanford, CA – July 15 — The USA Men’s National Team came up short Friday night against Italy, dropping an 11-8 match in front of more than 2,500 fans at the Avery Aquatic Center. Tommy Gruwell and Hannes Daube scored two goals each with Drew Holland and Adrian Weinberg combining for 11 saves in net.



Team USA and Italy close out their series Saturday night at Santa Clara University at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The match is sold out but will be broadcast live on ESPNU with streaming on the ESPN app.

The match started off with a quick pace right out of the gate as both teams looked to ignite their counter attacks. Daube scored the first goal for Team USA to make it a 1-0 lead with less than three minutes into the period. Italy countered with a goal to tie the game before Tyler Abramson got out on the break for a 2-1 lead. Italy responded with two straight goals to close out the first quarter reversing course from Tuesday evening in Irvine as they opened the game with a 3-2 lead after eight minutes. In the second it was all Italy as they held Team USA scoreless while adding two more goals from Edoardo Di Somma and Giacomo Cannella for a 5-2 edge at halftime.

A subplot to the first half was the change of goal for Italy. After Team USA scored two goals early, Italy subbed in reserve goalie Francesco Massaro who kept the United States at bay. After Italy went up 6-2 in the third quarter, Massaro would leave with injury which brought Gianmarco Nicosia back into the game, cold off the bench. Team USA took advantage, scoring three straight goals with Max Irving , Ben Stevenson and Alex Bowen delivering to make it 6-5 thirty seconds into the fourth quarter. Team USA would again battle back to within a goal at 7-6 with 4:08 to play on a Gruwell connection but would get no closer. Luca Damonte and Vincenzo Renzuto followed with goals to make it 9-6 cancelling any hopes of a rally. The two teams traded goals the rest of the way with Italy able to secure the three goal victory.

Italy’s power play defense was stellar, holding Team USA to 3/12 while Italy went 3/5. Italy also went 1/1 on penalty shots while Team USA did not draw any penalties.

Scoring – Stats

USA 8 (2, 0, 2, 4) T. Gruwell 2, H. Daube 2, T. Abramson 1, B. Stevenson 1, A. Bowen 1, M. Irving 1

ITA 11 (3, 2, 1, 5) L. Damonte 3, L. Marziali 2, F. Di Fulvio 1, F. Condemi 1, G. Cannella 1, V. Renzuto 1, S. Rossi 1, E. Di Somma 1

Saves – USA – A. Weinberg 9, D. Holland 2 – ITA – F. Massaro 6, G. Nicosia 2

6×5 – USA – 3/12 – ITA – 3/5

Penalties – USA – 0/0 – ITA – 1/1