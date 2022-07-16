2021 NCAA B Finalist Sarah Watson to Transfer to NC State for 5th Year

2021 NCAA B finalist in the 200 IM Sarah Watson has announced she will be using her COVID-19 fifth year at NC State. Watson entered the transfer portal back in October 2021 to explore options for her fifth year.

Watson spent her first four years of eligibility at Akron. She leaves Akron with a total of nine school records, including six of those being Mid-American Conference (MAC) records.

This past season, Watson was Akron’s second highest individual scorer at the MAC Championships as she scored 57 individual points. Watson won both the 100 free (48.70) and 200 IM (1:56.86) while also finishing second in the 100 fly (52.40). She went on to swim at NCAAs where she finished 24th in the 100 fly (52.10), 30th in the 100 free (48.50), and 40th in the 200 IM (1:57.54).

In the 2021 season, Watson finished 14th in the 200 IM at NCAAs swimming a 1:57.43 in finals. She also competed in the 100 free (48.63, 18th) and 100 fly (52.30).

Watson also qualified for NCAAs back in 2019. There she finished 11th in the 100 fly.

Watson’s best times are:

50 free: 22.38

100 free: 48.50

200 free: 1:45.18

100 fly: 51.73

200 fly: 1:55.98

200 IM: 1:56.42

Watson has the potential to make a huge impact for NC State. Her best time in the 100 fly would have finished sixth at 2022 ACCs. In addition, her 100 free would have finished eighth and her 200 IM would have finished seventh.

In total, Watson’s best times would have scored NC State an additional 69 individual points. This is a huge impact as NC State only finished 71.5 points behind the Virginia women at ACCs.

Watson also has the potential to boost NC State’s freestyle relays as her best flat start 100 free would have been fourth and her 200 free would have been third on the team’s roster this past season.

The NC State women finished fifth at the 2022 NCAA Championships, only nine points behind Alabama. Watson’s best 100 fly time would have finished 14th and her best 200 IM time would have finished 15th, although she was just off them at this year’s meet.

Watson is the fourth woman to announce she will be taking a fifth year at NC State. Notably, Watson will be able to train alongside NC State’s top 100 butterflied Kylee Alons next year as Alons is also taking a fifth year.