Incoming IU Freshman Kristina Paegle Posts PB 55.66 100 FR at IN Seniors Day 2

2022 ISI Senior LCM Championships

July 14-17, 2022

IU Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

On the 2nd day of the Indiana Senior Championships in Bloomington, future Hoosier Kristina Paegle swam a new personal best of 55.66 en route to winning the women’s 100 free. The swim clipped 0.12 seconds off her previous best of 55.78, which she established at the International Team Trials in April. Paegle used her speed to her advantage, splitting 26.67 on the first 50, before coming home in 28.99.

The men’s 100 free was a fun race, coming down to a tight battle between B1G rivals Wyatt Davis and Gavin Wight. Davis, a rising junior at Michigan, has been home training with Carmel Swim Club since February, citing mental health as the reasoning for his break from Michigan. He’s swum well over the past few months since he’s been back at Carmel, posting a couple lifetime bests at the Indy Sectionals meet in March.

Last night, Davis got the better of rising Indiana junior Gavin Wight, touching in 50.72 to Wight’s 50.75. Wight was out faster, splitting 24.17 on the first 50, while Davis was 24.40. Davis came home faster, splitting 26.32 on the 2nd 50 to Wight’s 26.58, putting him into the wall 0.03 seconds ahead. Fellow Hoosier Gabriel Fantoni was in the mix as well, swimming a 51.16.

Indiana’s Lucas Piunti swam a new lifetime best of 4:26.35 to win the men’s 400 IM. Piunti was solid across the board, splitting 1:00.54 on fly, 1:08.63 on back, 1:15.56 on breast, and 1:01.62 on free. The performance marked a new best time by nearly 4 seconds for Piunti, taking down his previous best of 4:28.17, which had stood since 2019.

IU’s Catherine Minic was dominant in the women’s 400 IM, clocking a 4:54.27. The swim marks a personal best for the 18-year-old by 3 seconds, bettering her top mark which had stood since 2019. She was strong through the front half of the race, splitting 1:04.68 on fly and 1:15.06 on backstroke, for a 2:19.74 on the first 200.

Youssef El Kamash won the men’s 100 breast in 1:03.58, just beating out IUPUI’s Logan Kelly (1:03.66). The women’s 100 breast saw Indiana’s Kabria Chapman emerge victorious, clocking a new personal best of 1:11.11. Chapman entered the day not having been under 1:12 before in the event, then clocked a 1:11.87 in prelims before lowering the mark to 1:11.11 in finals.

In the men’s 200 back, Tennessee’s Griffin Hadley, training with Carmel Swim Club, clocked a 2:04.34 to claim victory. The swim marks a new personal best for Hadley by 0.33 seconds. It was Notre Dame’s Madelyn Christman, who is also competing with Carmel, who won the women’s 200 back, swimming a 2:15.81. That swim comes in well off Christman’s personal best of 2:11.25, which she set last summer.