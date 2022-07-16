IU’s Mason Carlton Opens Indiana Senior Champs with 17-Second Drop in the 1500

2022 ISI Senior LCM Championships

July 14-17, 2022

IU Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

The Indiana Senior Championships are taking place this weekend at Indiana University in Bloomington. Thursday marked the first day of the meet, and it was a short one, featuring just the 50 frees and 1500 frees individually.

In the men’s 1500 free, IU’s Mason Carlton posted a huge personal best to win by nearly 50 seconds. Carlton swam a 15:33.32, blowing away his previous best of 15:50.72, which he just set at a Sectionals meet this March. He put together a phenomenal race, splitting 5:12.79 on the first 500m, 5:12.24 on the 2nd 500m, and 5:08.19 on the final 500m.

In the women’s 50 free, unattached Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 15-year-old Julie Mishler clocked a 25.80, touching out future Hoosier Kristina Paegle (25.84). It was a massive performance for Mishler, who had a previous personal best of 26.32, which she swam a month ago. To add to the gravity of the swim, Mishler’s personal best in yards sits at 23.01, a time which she swam in February of this year. For Paegle, the swim was just off her personal best of 25.60, which she swam at Wave I of the Olympic Trials last summer.

The men’s 50 free was won by Indiana’s Jack Franzman in 22.82. The swim was well off Franzman’s lifetime best of 22.29, although it’s likely his focus is on the upcoming U.S. Nationals, so there’s no telling how rested he is for this meet.

Carmel Swim Club 15-year-old Lexie Ward took the women’s mile decisively, swimming a 17:20.70. That swim was well off her personal best of 17:02.29, which she established in May of 2021.