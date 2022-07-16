Northwestern Recruit Diego Nosack Explodes with 4:22.00 400 IM (Mt Hood Sectional)

2022 Speedo Sectionals – MT HOOD

July 14-17, 2022

Mount Hood, Oregon

Mt Hood CC Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile

Day 2 of the Mt Hood Sectionals meet featured the 100 back, 200 free, and 400 IM individually. Diego Nosack, a 17-year-old from Tualatin Hills Swim Club won the women’s 400 IM handily, swimming a 4:22.00. It was a massive swim for Nosack, taking 3.94 seconds off his personal best of 4:25.94, which he set this spring at the International Team Trials in April. Nosack was excellent through the middle of the race, splitting 1:08.18 on backstroke, then a stunning 1:13.22 on breast to really establish himself as the leader in the field. Nosack is a Northwestern recruit for 2023.

Phoenix Swim Club’s Kennedy Noble, an NC State recruit, was fantastic in the women’s 100 back, taking the race handily with a 1:01.24. That swim comes in just off Noble’s best of 1:00.87, which she established at the International Team Trials in April. Noble was quick on the first half of the race last night, splitting 29.88 on the opening 50.

Tualatin Hills Swim Club 17-year-old Katherine Adams took the women’s 400 IM in 4:50.20, marking a 4-second drop from her previous best. Adams was strong across all 4 legs of the race, but her breaststroke split of 1:21.34 was particularly notable. She also came home in 1:06.12 on freestyle, which was notably faster than her fly split of 1:06.84. Her 2nd 200 clocked in at 2:27.46, by far the fastest in the field.

Elevation Athletics’ Mary Codevilla won the women’s 200 free in 2:04.19, touching just off her personal best of 2:03.83.

Swim Neptune’s Keaton Jones (17) put up a 56.61 to win the men’s 100 back, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 57 seconds. That performance comes in just off Jones’ personal best of 56.04, which he swam just 2 weeks ago leading off a relay. In true backstroker form, Jones split his race tightly, taking it out in 27.86 on the first 50, then coming home in 28.75.

Foothills Swim Team 17-year-old Chase Mueller was on fire last night as well. Mueller first took 2nd in the men’s 100 back, swimming a 57.21. While that swim was exactly one second off his lifetime best of 56.21, the race was the first of a tough double for Mueller. He then went on to win the next men’s event: the 200 free, where he posted a speedy 1:53.49. That performance clipped his previous personal best by 0.05 seconds. Moreover, and perhaps most impressively, he was able to close exceptionally fast in the 200, despite being on the tail end of that double. He swam a 56.23 on the first 100 (29.13 on 50 #2), then tacked on a 28.97 and 28.29 on the final pair of 50s, for a 57.26 on the 2nd 100 of the race.