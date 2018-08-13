USA Diving Seeking Bids to Host 2020 Junior Nationals, Diving Zones

Courtesy: USA Diving

USA Diving is seeking bids to host the 2020 USA Diving Junior National Championships and the 2020-2021 USA Diving Zone Championships.

The USA Diving Junior National Championships serve as the premier domestic junior competition for USA Diving. Top junior divers from around the country will contend for national titles on 1-meter, 3-meter and 10-meter individual events as well as international and team selection opportunities. USA Diving is accepting bids from interested hosts for 2020.

The 2020-2021 USA Diving Zone Championships serve as qualifying competitions for the USA Diving Junior National Championships. Divers will compete for qualifying spots on 1-meter, 3-meter and 10-meter individual events. This event will be awarded to six sites – one within each geographic Zone (click here to see map of geographic breakdown of each Zone). USA Diving is accepting bids from interested hosts for 2020-2021.

USA Diving is seeking hosts with the capability of hosting a large number of athletes, coaches, and officials as well as facilities that meet FINA regulations and standards for the aforementioned events. In addition, facilities with dryland training opportunities will be preferred.

Bids must be submitted to the USA Diving national office by October 1, 2018. For the complete bid packet and additional information for the 2020 USA Diving Junior National Championships, please click here. For the complete bid packet and additional information for the 2020-2021 USA Diving Zone Championships, please click here.