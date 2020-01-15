US Men’s & Women’s Water Polo Open 2020 Slate With One-Goal Games In Australia

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Brisbane, Australia – January 14 – Four of the best teams in international water polo kicked off a three-game exhibition series this week in Brisbane, Australia with a doubleheader earlier today. The USA Women’s National Team ran their record winning streak to 69 straight matches with a 10-9 victory over Australia to begin their 2020 schedule. Meanwhile, the USA Men’s National Team came up just short in their 2020 opener, falling to Australia 13-12. The teams will meet again on January 16 with the men’s teams meeting at 12:30am pt and the women’s teams meeting at 2:00am pt. Live streaming is available by clicking here. For more information on the series, click here. To see the USA rosters in Australia, click here for the men and click here for the women.

Johnny Hooper (Los Angeles, CA/California/Olympic Club) scored four goals to lead the USA attack with Drew Holland (Orinda, CA/Stanford/Olympic Club) going the distance in net recording nine saves. Team USA went 2/8 on power plays and 3/3 on penalties with Australia going 6/12 on power plays and 1/2 on penalties. Team USA led 3-2 after the first quarter and 7-5 at halftime. Australia battled back with a big third period outscoring Team USA 4-1 to pull ahead 9-8. In the fourth both teams delivered four goals apiece leading to the one goal win for Australia.

In the women’s victory Maggie Steffens (Danville, CA/Stanford/NYAC), Maddie Musselman (Newport Beach, CA/UCLA/CdM Aquatics) and Aria Fischer (Laguna Beach, CA/Stanford/SET) all scored two goals in the victory. Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC) posted six saves in net. The USA Women built a one goal lead after one quarter and led by two goals at intermission. Defense took charge in the third with just two combined goals as Australia looked to rally. The Aussies outscored Team USA by one in the fourth but couldn’t come all the way back.

Both the Australian and Men’s Women’s teams raised $2200 for the State volunteer firefighters in the bushfire appeals. They’ll be donating $100 per goal for the remaining two test matches as well with funds raised going towards Australian Red Cross and WWF.

Read more on the fundraising efforts here.

Men’s Scores:

Final: AUS 13-USA 12

Qtr score: 2-3, 3-4, 4-1, 4-4

AUS:

1. James Clark 2. Richard Campbell (1) 3. George Ford 4. Joseph Kayes (4) 5. Nathan Power (2) 6. Lachlan Edwards 7. Aidan Roach (1) 8. Aaron Younger (2) 9. Andrew Ford (1) 10. Tim Putt 11. Jarrod Gilchrist 12. Blake Edwards (1) 13. Joel Dennerley 14. Lachlan Hollis (1)

USA:

1. Drew Holland 2. Johnathan Hooper (4) 3. Bennett Williams (1) 4. Alexander Obert (1) 5. Benjamin Hallock (3) 6. Luca Cupido (1) 7. Hannes Daube 8. Jacob Ehrhardt 9. Alexander Bowen (1) 10. Benjamin Stevenson 11. Jesse Smith 12. Maxwell Irving (1)

Women’s Scores:

Final: AUS 9-USA 10

Qtr score: 3-4; 2-3; 1-1; 3-2

AUS:

1. Gabi Palm 2. Keesja Gofers 3. Hannah Buckling (2) 4. Bronte Halligan 5. Abby Andrews (1) 6. Bronwen Knox 7. Rowie Webster (1) 8. Amy Ridge (1) 9. Zoe Arancini (3) 10. Lena Mihailovic (1) 11. Elle Armit 12. Maddy Steere 13. Lilian Hedges