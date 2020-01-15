Indiana, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin Earn Big Ten Women’s Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Co – Swimmers of the Week
Noelle Peplowski, Indiana
So. – Germantown Hills, Ill. – Metamora
- Collected two first-place finishes against Michigan last weekend
- Recorded a first-place finish and an NCAA B-cut time in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.32
- Earned an NCAA B-cut time and a first-place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke as she finished in 2:13.32
- Garners her first career Swimmer of the Week award
- Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Lilly King (Nov. 21, 2018)
Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
Sr. – Madison, Wis. – Verona – Psychology
- Collected three podium finishes in the win against Hawaii last weekend
- Recorded a first-place finish and an NCAA B-cut time in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.73
- Earned an NCAA B-cut time and a first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke as she finished in 53.16
- Garners her fifth career Swimmer of the Week award and second of the season
- Last Wisconsin Swimmer of the Week: Beata Nelson (Oct. 8, 2019)
Diver of the Week
Emily Bretscher, Purdue
Jr. – Knoxville, Tenn. – L&N Stem Academy – General Management/ Marketing
- Recorded a pair of NCAA Zone qualifying scores in the win against Michigan State last week
- Earned first place on the 1-meter with a score of 276.30
- Secured first place on the 3-meter with a 314.75 total
- Marks her third sweep on the springboard this season
- Earns her fifth career Diver of the Week award and third of the season
- Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Emily Bretscher (Nov. 27, 2019)
Freshman of the Week
Hannah Brunzell, Northwestern
Västerås, Sweden – Västerås Simsällskap – Business
- Collected three podium finishes during two meets last week
- Tallied first-place finishes and NCAA B-cut times in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.05) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.38) against Louisville
- Finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.79) during the NASA Invite
- Garners her fifth career Freshman of the Week and second is an as many weeks
- Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Hannah Brunzell (Jan. 8, 2020)
2019-20 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Sept. 25
S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH
D: Allie Klein, So., MICH
F: Kaitlynn Sims, MICH
Oct. 2
No selections
Oct. 9
S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS
D: Sam Tamborski, So., IOWA
F: Millie Sansome, IOWA
Oct. 16
S: Calypso Sheridan, Jr., NU
D: Sam Tamborski, So., IOWA
F: Hannah Brunzell, NU
Oct. 23
S: Abigal Cabush, So., ILL
D: Taylor Shegos, So., ILL
F: Mallory Jump, PUR
Oct. 30
S: Tevyn Waddell, Sr., MINN
D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR
F: Claire Abbasse, PUR
Nov. 6
S/F: Hannah Brunzell, Fr., NU
D: Jayah Mathews, Sr., IOWA
Nov. 13
S: Lindsey Kozelsky, Sr., MINN
D: Jayah Mathews, Sr., IOWA
F: Sofia Chichaikina, RU
Nov. 20
S: Terka Grusova, So., RU
D: No Selection
F: Sofia Chichaikina, RU
Nov. 27
S: Calypso Sheridan, Jr., NU
D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR
F: Hannah Brunzell, NU
Dec. 4
No selections
Dec. 11
S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH
D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN
F: Kaitlynn Sims, MICH
Dec. 18
S: Kelsey Drake, Jr., IOWA
D: Jayah Mathews, Jr., IOWA
F: Millie Sansome, IOWA
Dec. 25
No sections
Jan. 1
No selections
Jan. 8
S: Freya Rayner, Jr., OSU
D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN
F: Hannah Brunzell, NU
Jan. 15
S: Noelle Peplowski, So., IND
S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS
D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR
F: Hannah Brunzell, NU
