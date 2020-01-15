Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin Earn Big Ten Women’s Weekly Honors

by SwimSwam 0

January 15th, 2020 Big Ten, College

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Co – Swimmers of the Week

Noelle Peplowski, Indiana

So. – Germantown Hills, Ill. – Metamora

  • Collected two first-place finishes against Michigan last weekend
  • Recorded a first-place finish and an NCAA B-cut time in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.32
  • Earned an NCAA B-cut time and a first-place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke as she finished in 2:13.32
  • Garners her first career Swimmer of the Week award
  • Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Lilly King (Nov. 21, 2018)

 

Beata Nelson, Wisconsin

Sr. – Madison, Wis. – Verona – Psychology  

  • Collected three podium finishes in the win against Hawaii last weekend
  • Recorded a first-place finish and an NCAA B-cut time in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of  52.73
  • Earned an NCAA B-cut time and a first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke as she finished in 53.16
  • Garners her fifth career Swimmer of the Week award and second of the season
  • Last Wisconsin Swimmer of the Week: Beata Nelson (Oct. 8, 2019)

 

Diver of the Week

Emily Bretscher, Purdue

Jr. – Knoxville, Tenn. – L&N Stem Academy – General Management/ Marketing

  • Recorded a pair of NCAA Zone qualifying scores in the win against Michigan State last week
  • Earned first place on the 1-meter with a score of 276.30
  • Secured first place on the 3-meter with a 314.75 total
  • Marks her third sweep on the springboard this season
  • Earns her fifth career Diver of the Week award and third of the season
  • Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Emily Bretscher (Nov. 27, 2019)

Freshman of the Week

Hannah Brunzell, Northwestern

Västerås, Sweden – Västerås Simsällskap – Business

  • Collected three podium finishes during two meets last week
  • Tallied first-place finishes and NCAA B-cut times in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.05) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.38) against Louisville
  • Finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.79) during the NASA Invite
  • Garners her fifth career Freshman of the Week  and second is an as many weeks
  • Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Hannah Brunzell (Jan. 8, 2020)

 

 

2019-20 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Sept. 25

S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH

D: Allie Klein, So., MICH

F: Kaitlynn Sims, MICH

 

Oct. 2

No selections

 

Oct. 9

S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS

D: Sam Tamborski, So., IOWA

F: Millie Sansome, IOWA

 

Oct. 16

S: Calypso Sheridan, Jr., NU

D: Sam Tamborski, So., IOWA

F: Hannah Brunzell, NU

 

Oct. 23

S: Abigal Cabush, So., ILL

D: Taylor Shegos, So., ILL

F: Mallory Jump, PUR

 

Oct. 30

S: Tevyn Waddell, Sr., MINN

D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR

F: Claire Abbasse, PUR

 

Nov. 6

S/F: Hannah Brunzell, Fr., NU

D: Jayah Mathews, Sr., IOWA

 

Nov. 13

S: Lindsey Kozelsky, Sr., MINN

D: Jayah Mathews, Sr., IOWA

F: Sofia Chichaikina, RU

 

Nov. 20

S: Terka Grusova, So., RU

D: No Selection

F: Sofia Chichaikina, RU

 

Nov. 27

S: Calypso Sheridan, Jr., NU

D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR

F: Hannah Brunzell, NU

 

Dec. 4

No selections

 

Dec. 11

S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH

D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN

F: Kaitlynn Sims, MICH

 

Dec. 18

S: Kelsey Drake, Jr., IOWA

D: Jayah Mathews, Jr., IOWA

F: Millie Sansome, IOWA

 

Dec. 25

No sections

 

Jan. 1

No selections

 

Jan. 8

S: Freya Rayner, Jr., OSU

D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN

F: Hannah Brunzell, NU

 

Jan. 15

S: Noelle Peplowski, So., IND

S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS

D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR

F: Hannah Brunzell, NU

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!