Indiana, Michigan and Northwestern Earn Big Ten Men’s Weekly Awards

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Tommy Cope, Michigan
Sr. – Dayton, Ohio – Butler – Major: Electrical Engineering
• Won three individual titles (100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 individual medley) and contributed to a winning 200 medley relay on Jan. 11 in a dual meet win over No. 5 Indiana
• Recorded NCAA ‘B’ cut times in all three individual events
• A two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten selection (2017-18 and 2018-19)
• Earns his first career Swimmer of the Week honor
• Last Michigan Swimmer of the Week: Miles Smachlo (Nov. 6, 2019)
Diver of the Week
Mory Gould, Indiana
Jr. – Potomac, Md. – Winston Churchill – Major: Pre-Med
• Earned titles on the 1-meter and 3-meter boards on Jan. 11 in dual meet loss at Michigan
• Registered NCAA Zone qualifying scores and personal-best marks in both events (339.75 points on the 1-meter; 422.17 points on the 3-meter)
• Chosen for Academic All-Big Ten honors last year
• Collects his first career Diver of the Week award
• Last Indiana Diver of the Week: James Connor (Feb. 6, 2019)
Freshman of the Week
Federico Burdisso, Northwestern
Fr. – Pavia, Italy – Mount Kelly – Major: Undeclared
• Captured a total of five wins and helped two NU relays to podium finishes in two home meets last weekend, a Jan. 9 dual meet loss to Louisville and a first-place showing on Jan. 11 at the 14-team NASA Invite
• Posted NCAA ‘B’ cut times in the 100 and 200 butterfly during the Louisville matchup
• Garners his first career Freshman of the Week accolade
• Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Marcus Mok (Nov. 6, 2019)
2019-20 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Sept. 25
S: Miles Smachlo, Sr., MICH
D: Ross Todd, Jr., MICH
F: River Wright, MICH
Oct. 9
S: Anze Fers-Erzen, So., IOWA
D: Anton Hoherz, Jr., IOWA
F: Michael Huebner, IOWA
Oct. 16
S: Michael Daly, So., PSU
D: Jake Butler, Fr., MINN
F: Daniel Raisanen, PSU
Oct. 23
S: Paul DeLakis, Jr., OSU
D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR
F: Keelan Hart, Fr., PUR
Oct. 30
S: Max McHugh, So., MINN
D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR
F: Gavin Olson, MINN
Nov. 6
S: Miles Smachlo, Sr., MICH
D: Yohan Eskrik-Parkinson, So., NU
F: Marcus Mok, NU
Nov. 13
S: Max McHugh, So., MINN
D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR
F: Gavin Olson, MINN
Nov. 20
S: Jason Mathews, So., OSU
D: None selected
F: Thomas Watkins, OSU
Nov. 27
S: Mohamed Samy, Sr., IND
D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR
F: Michael Juengel, PUR
Dec. 11
S: Max McHugh, So. MINN
D: Ross Todd, Jr., MICH
F: Daniel Raisanen, PSU
Jan. 15
S: Tommy Cope, Sr., MICH
D: Mory Gould, Jr., IND
F: Federico Burdisso, NU
