Indiana, Michigan and Northwestern Earn Big Ten Men’s Weekly Awards

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Tommy Cope, Michigan

Sr. – Dayton, Ohio – Butler – Major: Electrical Engineering

• Won three individual titles (100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 individual medley) and contributed to a winning 200 medley relay on Jan. 11 in a dual meet win over No. 5 Indiana

• Recorded NCAA ‘B’ cut times in all three individual events

• A two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten selection (2017-18 and 2018-19)

• Earns his first career Swimmer of the Week honor

• Last Michigan Swimmer of the Week: Miles Smachlo (Nov. 6, 2019)

Diver of the Week

Mory Gould, Indiana

Jr. – Potomac, Md. – Winston Churchill – Major: Pre-Med

• Earned titles on the 1-meter and 3-meter boards on Jan. 11 in dual meet loss at Michigan

• Registered NCAA Zone qualifying scores and personal-best marks in both events (339.75 points on the 1-meter; 422.17 points on the 3-meter)

• Chosen for Academic All-Big Ten honors last year

• Collects his first career Diver of the Week award

• Last Indiana Diver of the Week: James Connor (Feb. 6, 2019)

Freshman of the Week

Federico Burdisso, Northwestern

Fr. – Pavia, Italy – Mount Kelly – Major: Undeclared

• Captured a total of five wins and helped two NU relays to podium finishes in two home meets last weekend, a Jan. 9 dual meet loss to Louisville and a first-place showing on Jan. 11 at the 14-team NASA Invite

• Posted NCAA ‘B’ cut times in the 100 and 200 butterfly during the Louisville matchup

• Garners his first career Freshman of the Week accolade

• Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Marcus Mok (Nov. 6, 2019)

2019-20 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees

Sept. 25

S: Miles Smachlo, Sr., MICH

D: Ross Todd, Jr., MICH

F: River Wright, MICH

Oct. 9

S: Anze Fers-Erzen, So., IOWA

D: Anton Hoherz, Jr., IOWA

F: Michael Huebner, IOWA

Oct. 16

S: Michael Daly, So., PSU

D: Jake Butler, Fr., MINN

F: Daniel Raisanen, PSU

Oct. 23

S: Paul DeLakis, Jr., OSU

D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR

F: Keelan Hart, Fr., PUR

Oct. 30

S: Max McHugh, So., MINN

D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR

F: Gavin Olson, MINN

Nov. 6

S: Miles Smachlo, Sr., MICH

D: Yohan Eskrik-Parkinson, So., NU

F: Marcus Mok, NU

Nov. 13

S: Max McHugh, So., MINN

D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR

F: Gavin Olson, MINN

Nov. 20

S: Jason Mathews, So., OSU

D: None selected

F: Thomas Watkins, OSU

Nov. 27

S: Mohamed Samy, Sr., IND

D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR

F: Michael Juengel, PUR

Dec. 11

S: Max McHugh, So. MINN

D: Ross Todd, Jr., MICH

F: Daniel Raisanen, PSU

Jan. 15

S: Tommy Cope, Sr., MICH

D: Mory Gould, Jr., IND

F: Federico Burdisso, NU