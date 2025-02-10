University of Toronto Sweeps 2025 OUA Championships

OUA Swimming Championships

The University of Toronto cemented its women’s and men’s OUA team titles by breaking three OUA records on the final day of the championships. All three records came down on the men’s side, as the Toronto men claimed their 21st consecutive OUA title. The Toronto women stretched their win streak to 11.

Toronto third-year Benjamin Loewen took down the men’s 200 butterfly record in the first of two wins in the final session of the championships. Loewen broke Zach Chetrat’s standard of 1:56.34 from 2013 by eight-tenths. After qualifying third for the final, he stormed to victory in 1:55.54, leading a 1-2 finish for the Varsity Blues as second-year Bill Dongfang earned silver (1:57.08).

Later in the session, Loewen won the 200 backstroke in a lifetime best of 1:55.40. It was his fourth individual victory of the meet, and he was named the Male Swimmer of the Meet for his efforts. Fellow Toronto swimmer Nina Mollin, who matched Loewen with four individual event wins, was awarded the female swimmer of the meet honors. She picked up her final victory on the last night of the championships in the 200 butterfly, speeding to the win in 2:12.39.

The other two OUA records came in the relays. Andrew Herman, Nathan Thomas, Aiden Harris, and Liam Weaver started the Toronto men’s final session with a bang, undercutting the 4×50 medley relay record with a 1:38.13. Then, Dongfang, Ben Winterborn, Carter Buck, and Albert Bouley swam 3:17.26 in the men’s 4×100 freestyle to close the championships with another OUA record. Their time hacked 1.72 seconds from the mark, which Toronto set at 3:18.98 in 2016.

Paralympic bronze medalist Katie Cosgriffe broke her second world record of the championships to wrap her meet. Swimming in the women’s 200 butterfly prelims, Cosgriffe swam 2:32.92, resetting the women’s para 200 butterfly S10 mark. Yesterday, Cosgriffe broke the women’s S10 classification world record in the 100 backstroke.

The Toronto women won all but three events on the meet’s final day. In addition to Mollin’s win, Teagan Van Der Leek claimed another victory, this time in the 100 freestyle (56.09). Then, Angelica Bath earned gold in the 200 backstroke (2:11.32) and Toronto’s quartet of Kaya Houlder, Mollin, Stewart, and Van Der Leek won the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay (3:45.82).

The only events the Varsity Blues women didn’t win were the 4×50 medley relay, the para 100 freestyle, and the women’s 50 breaststroke. Brock won the opening medley relay in 1:54.28, while Nicole Lau led a Waterloo 1-2 finish in the 50 breaststroke with a winning time of 32.20. Carleton’s Isabella Alma won the women’s para 100 freestyle (1:56.53). Carleton swept the para 100 freestyle, with Nicholas Scott swimming 1:07.51 on the men’s side.

Western University won the other two individual men’s events. Luke Stewart-Beinder won the 100 freestyle, beating York’s Eric Ginzburg, who set OUA records in the butterfly events on the first two days of the meet. Stewart-Beinder swam 48.70, while Ginzburg took silver in 48.98. Finally, Isaac Allen won the men’s 50 breaststroke, out-touching Kent Goni Avila by a tenth (27.92).

Final Team Standings

Women:

Toronto — 857 Western — 719 McMaster — 560 Guelph — 442.5 Waterloo — 432.5 Brock — 319 Wilfred Laurier — 178 Queen’s — 114 York — 94 Carleton — 90

