Hailey Tierney Swims 22.1 in the 50 Free in Wisconsin’s Final Big Ten Tuneup

Wisconsin Badger Invitational

  • February 7-8, 2025
  • Soderholm Family Aquatic Center, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin
  • Short Course Yards (25 yards)
  Full Results on Meet Mobile

University of Wisconsin sophomore Hailey Tierney qualified for the NCAA Championships last year as a freshman, and she appears on track for another big championship season as a sophomore after a 22.17 in the 50 yard free over the weekend at Wisconsin’s First Chance meet.

Tierney swam 22.17, which was just .02 seconds away from her season best. She was 8th in this event at last year’s Big Ten Championships in 22.31 and then went a season and collegiate personal best of 21.94 at NCAAs leading off a Wisconsin 200 free relay.

Her lifetime best remains a 21.84 done at the Wisconsin High School State Championship meet in 2022, and a return to that level would likely put her into the points at this year’s NCAA Championship meet.

Her teammate Abby Wanezek was 2nd behind her in 22.32 this weekend. That is a lifetime best for her by .17 seconds, which bodes well for the Badgers’ sprint free relays in two weeks.

Most of Wisconsin’s top swimmers competed at the meet, with a handful hitting new lifetime bests:

  • Olympic backstroker Phoebe Bacon won the 200 free in a new best time of 1:45.16.
  • Blaire Stoneburg swam a best time of 4:42.20 in the 500 yard free, which missed her best time by a tenth.
  • Senior Katie McClintock swam a best time of 1:00.72 in the 100 breaststroke, a time that is 2.4 seconds better than her best time from last season where she only swam the 200 breaststroke, along with the IMs, in championship competition.
  • Senior Lily Gardner posted season-best times in the 50 free (23.90), 100 free (49.74), and 200 free (1:47.72).
  • Big Ten 400 IM champion Dominik Torok made his bid for a spot on the Wisconsin 800 free relay with a best time of 1:34.10 in the 200 free. That makes him the team’s second-best 200 yard freestyler this season.
  • Charlie Jones swam a best time of 4:18.47 in the 500 free.

Other Meet Highlights:

  • UW-Milwaukee’s Brielle Laube swam 23.91 in the 50 free to improve her best time of 24.53.

balla
39 minutes ago

Ben Lorenz 19.97 as well in the 50

