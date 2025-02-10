South Carolina Adds Icelandic Breastroker Einar Agustsson to Incoming Class (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of South Carolina has announced the addition of Einar Agustsson to their incoming class. Agustsson represents Iceland internationally and specializes in breaststroke.

Agustsson wrapped up his 2024 with an appearance at Short Course Worlds, where he competed in the 200 breast and 100 IM. His highest finish was in the 100 IM, where he placed 20th overall as he tied his personal best (54.36). His performance in the 200 breaststroke was also a personal best (2:09.97).

He continued his momentum into the new year, clocking best times in all three breaststroke distances at the Reykjavik International Games in January. He broke time barriers in the 100 and 200 (LCM), getting under 1:02 (1:01.23) and 2:20 (2:19.04) for the first time.

Agustsson’s birthday is in July and is currently 19, so he will arrive for his freshman year as a 20-year-old.

Agustsson’s arrival will help the Gamecocks reload their breaststroke group. Currently, South Carolina has a 1-2 punch of seniors Linus Kahl and Liam Kerns, who scored in both distances at SECs last season.

Best Converted Times (SCM → SCY)

50 breast – 27.17 → 24.47

100 breast – 59.43 → 53.54

200 breast – 2:09.97 → 1:57.09

The South Carolina men placed 9th of 10 teams at the 2024 SEC Championships. The team is led by Jeff Poppell, who is in his fourth season helming the program.

Agustsson’s converted times in the 100 and 200 breaststroke would have made the C finals at SECs last season, though the addition of Texas will likely quicken the qualifying times across the conference.

Agustsson will join Sam Brown, Merlin Ficher, Bexon Harrison, and Pierre Largeron in the incoming class. Fischer and Largeron are also international athletes, both hailing from France.

