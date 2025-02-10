Roth Becomes North Texas’ All-Time Wins Leader With Senior Day Triumph Over Little Rock

NORTH TEXAS VS LITTLE ROCK (WOMEN)

February 8, 2025

Denton, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: UNT Athletics

DENTON – UNT head swimming and diving coach Brittany Roth became the program’s all-time wins leader on Saturday, as the Mean Green defeated Little Rock, 179-118, on Senior Day in the team’s final tuneup before the American Athletic Conference Championship.

UNT scored several wins on the day, but none were bigger than the day’s final event, as the team of Shaena McCloud , Samantha Robles , Indra Vandenbussche and Scarlett McCloud broke a 10-year-old Pohl Recreation Center pool record with a time of 1:33.38 to put an exclamation point on what was a dominant day for the Mean Green.

The Mean Green also had a pair multiple-event winners in Mikaela Goelst (100 and 200 breaststroke) and Kamryn Wong , who won both diving events – where the Mean Green swept the top-3 in both events. In the 3-meter springboard, Amelia Sharp earned her NCAA Zone Cut with her second-place score of 293.85. While the 200 free relay team set a 10-year-old record, Kayleigh Lovell also had a stellar time in the 500 freestyle, winning the event in 4:59.96, which is a season-best time for the entire program.

Seniors Kennedy Eichler (1,000 freestyle), Kailey Turner (200 butterfly), Shaena McCloud (100 freestyle), Diana Kolb (200 backstroke) also notched race wins.

“I’m really excited with the way our team performed here in our last home meet of the season on senior night,” Roth said. “It was just really awesome to see the team come in with the energy and excitement and wanting to get the win for our senior class. In the midst of our training, we are so close to the conference championships and to see our athletes performing right on par with things they’ve been doing throughout the season, and some even besting times they went at the midseason championship, was awesome. Just overall, it was a collective team win and I’m really proud of this group and the work they’ve been putting in and meeting each challenge, as a team. I’m really excited to take this and move forward and get ready for The American Championship.”

The Mean Green, who finished the year 7-1 in dual meets, will take on the rest of the AAC at the American Athletic Conference Swimming & Diving Championships on Feb. 19-22, at SMU’s Robson and Lindley Aquatic Center.

Courtesy: Little Rock Athletics

DENTON, Tx. – The Trojans wrapped up their regular season on Saturday with a competitive meet against the University of North Texas. With less than a month to go until the conference championships, the team delivered strong performances across the board, setting multiple personal bests and securing top finishes. From standout swims in the relays to dominant individual performances, the Trojans showcased their depth and determination. Freshman Carol Heinz and Olivia Elgin led the charge in the distance events, while Jaelle Carlson and Caitlin Romprey excelled in the sprints and backstroke. On the diving boards, Delaney Nickles posted the highest finishes for the team, rounding out a successful day.

“Overall, I’m really proud of how we executed the adjustments we’ve been working on over the past few weeks in both our swims and dives. It’s been a great opportunity to test our progress, and I’m excited to see how everything comes together as we prepare for our conference meet in the next couple of weeks. A special congratulations to Head Coach Brittany Roth on becoming UNT’s most winningest coach – that’s such a huge achievement. It’s always a great challenge facing UNT, and we’re looking forward making the most of these final weeks leading up to conference. ” – said Head Coach Nathan Townsend .

Relays

The 200 medley relay kicked off the morning’s events, with the A team— Caitlin Romprey , Gabriella O’Neil , Jaelle Carlson , and Cheryl Poulsen —securing second place with a time of 1:43.63. Close behind, the B team— Beatriz Comini Romero , Adara Stoddard , Erma Duratovic , and Lena Nikolaeva—finished in 1:45.07, just under two seconds later.

The meet concluded with the 200 freestyle relay, where Carlson, Poulsen, Duratovic, and Lauren Pieniazkiewicz narrowly missed first place against UNT, finishing in 1:34.35. The B team followed with a time of 1:37.01.

Freestyle

The longest race of the meet, the 1000 freestyle, saw freshman Carol Heinz set a personal best and the second-fastest time in school history with a 10:34.38 to kick off the individual races. Izzy Thibodeau also improved her personal best, finishing in 10:43.47.

Heinz carried her momentum into the 100 freestyle, securing third place for the Trojans with another personal best of 52.42.

Olivia Elgin claimed first place in the 200 freestyle, recording a time of 1:52.20. Shortly after, she competed in the 500 freestyle, where she finished third in 5:10.49.

In the sprint 50 freestyle, Jaelle Carlson was quick to the wall, clocking in at 23.24. Sophomore Lena Nikolaeva followed closely, finishing fourth in 24.41.

Backstroke

Senior Caitlin Romprey , in typical fashion, cruised to victory in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.58. She later secured second place in the 200 backstroke, finishing in 2:03.01.

Breaststroke

Fifth-year Gabriella O’Neil touched the wall in 1:05.53 to secure second place in the 100 breaststroke. Teammates Adara Stoddard and Erma Duratovic followed, finishing in 1:05.89 and 1:07.80, respectively.

Stoddard carried this momentum into the 200 breaststroke, where she claimed second place for the Trojans with a time of 2:25.36.

Butterfly

Senior Lara Alsader continued her impressive performances in the 200 IM, finishing third with a time of 2:11.67, while Brooke Cummings followed closely in 2:13.01.

Jaelle Carlson was a force to be reckoned with in the 100 butterfly, dominating the race and winning by nearly a full second with a time of 55.58.

Individual Medley

The 200 IM is always an exciting event, showcasing all four strokes in a thrilling race. Freshman Beatriz Comini Romero delivered an exceptional performance, setting a personal best of 2:07.41 to win the final individual event. Anna Nishizaki and Gabriella O’Neil followed, finishing in third and fourth place, respectively.