UNC-Asheville Adds Greek Junior National Team Member Danai Gkogkosi for Fall of 2023

A member of the Greek Junior National Team, Danai Gkogkosi has announced her decision to come to the United States this fall to compete in the NCAA while attending the University of North Carolina, Asheville.

“I chose Asheville because of the coaching staff and because I loved how the team is like a family!”

Last summer, Gkogokosi represented Greece at the 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships, swimming on the country’s relays. Greece’s 400 free relay narrowly missed earning a spot in the top-8, taking 9th during prelims of the event.

At the beginning of May Gkogokosi competed at the Acropolis Open in Athens, Greece, racing the 50 and 100 freestyles. In the 50, she finished 20th in prelims, touching in a time of 27.42. She took 17th in the 100 free (58.35).

Top LCM Times (and SCY Conversions)

50 free – 26.96 (23.56)

100 free – 57.56 (50.41)

200 free – 2:05.50 (1:50.18)

100 fly – 1:08.19 (1:00.17)

During the 2022-23 school year, Asheville sent the program’s first swimmer to the NCAA Championships, with Delaney Carlton contesting both the 50 and 100 freestyles at the meet. Carlton was one of just 22 mid-major swimmers to qualify for the meet.

With Carlton graduating this spring, Gkogkosi will help to bolster the program’s sprint group and make an immediate impact on relays. With her converted times she would have ranked in the top-4 on the program in all three sprint freestyle races last season.

Gkogkosi’s converted times will also put her among the best in the conference when she arrives on campus this fall. Her converted time in the 50 free would have earned her third at the 2023 CCSA Championships while her times in both the 100 and 200 freestyles would have been good enough for 7th.

UNC-Asheville will have two members of the program representing the school in Chengdu, China this summer as part of the World University Games team. Current assistant coach Ian Quinn is serving as the team director for the Games, while Carlton was named to the team’s roster.

