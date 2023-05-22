Ruard Van Renen, A Top Men’s Mid-Major Scorer At 2023 NCAAs, Transfers To Georgia

Ruard Van Renen, who was tied with Ranuak Khosla as the highest-scoring mid-major swimmer at the 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships, announced via Instagram on Monday that he would be transferring to the University of Georgia.

Van Renen, who spent his freshman season with the University of Southern Illinois, will have three remaining years of eligibility left with the Bulldogs. At Southern Illinois, he placed 9th in the 100 back (44.67) and 13th in the 200 back (1:40.22) at the 2023 NCAA Championships, tallying up 18 individual points.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 19.99

100 free – 44.14

100 back – 44.67

200 back – 1:39.73

100 fly – 46.10

Very excited to announce my commitment to the University of Georgia @ugaswimdive . Grateful for this opportunity. Thank you to everyone that got me this far, I will forever be grateful

When Van Renen initially entered the transfer portal five days after NCAAs, he said that he was looking for a program with backstrokers that would be at his level to push him on both an NCAA level and internationally. He backed up that statement to SwimSwam on Monday, stating that his decision to come to Georgia “came down to the depth of the backstroke” that the school developed—citing names like 100 back NCAA record holder Luca Urlando, Ian Grum, Bradley Dunham, Wesley Ng, and Sam Powe as examples.

Van Renen, who is South African, also cited Georgia’s South African head coach Neil Versefeld and South African Georgia women’s team swimmer Dune Coetzee as reasons as to why he chose the school.

“I felt that UGA had a good understanding when it came down to international students having other meets than just NCAAs and conferences,” Van Renen said. “Besides swimming, UGA is able to held their students tremendously in the classroom which helps a lot when you miss school due to meets.”

Prior to college, Van Renen was recruited by Southern Illinois assistant coach Johno Fergusson, who is also South African.

With Urlando missing the majority of the 2022-23 NCAA season due to injury, Van Renen would have been the fastest 100 backstroke and the third-fastest 200 backstroker for the Bulldogs last season. Here’s what Georgia’s backstroke depth chart could have looked like with Van Renen this season:

Georgia Men’s 100 Back Depth Chart:

Georgia Men’s 200 Back Depth Chart:

From the 2021-22 to the 2022-23 season, Georgia dropped from 8th to 12th overall at NCAAs after losing their top scorers in Matt Sates and Luca Urlando. However, with individual scorers like Grum and Dunham returning for fifth years and the addition of Van Renen, the future for the Bulldogs seems bright.