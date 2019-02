Una Settimana Dall’Intervento Chirurgico-Adrian Riprende Ad Allenarsi

View this post on Instagram

It may not be much, but it was a start! It felt great to get back to the @calathletics weight room where I belong! They have all the recovery modalities I need including the best Physical Therapist in the world so I can get back in shape soon 💪🏽💪🏽. Through this entire experience I have to say, waiting on pathology/test results might just be the worst part. There is anywhere from 2-14 days (depending on the test) of not knowing whether you will be whisked away into treatment ASAP or that you are cancer free 🤷🏽‍♂️. The best way to deal with that, however, is to fight the urge to stay in bed with the curtains closed all day. So, we went to a great Super Bowl party yesterday and today we were cleared by my doctor to start getting back on track (slowly but surely).